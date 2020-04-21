e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Thunderstorm, heavy rain to continue in Kolkata till Friday

Thunderstorm, heavy rain to continue in Kolkata till Friday

Dum Dum airport area in the city recorded 44.4 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Tuesday over a 24-hour period, while the highest precipitation in the state was at Barrackpore in the northern suburbs of Kolkata at 57 mm, the Met said.

kolkata Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
The other places in the state of West Bengal that recorded moderate to heavy rainfall during the 24-hour period were Burdwan (48.8 mm), Bankura (42.4 mm), Panagarh (28.4 mm), Jalpaiguri (21.8 mm) and Salt Lake (15.4 mm), the Met department said.
The other places in the state of West Bengal that recorded moderate to heavy rainfall during the 24-hour period were Burdwan (48.8 mm), Bankura (42.4 mm), Panagarh (28.4 mm), Jalpaiguri (21.8 mm) and Salt Lake (15.4 mm), the Met department said.(PTI file photo )
         

Thundersquall and heavy rain lashed the city and some other districts in West Bengal as the Met department on Tuesday forecast enhanced thunderstorm activity across the state till April 24 owing to the formation of low pressure.

Dum Dum airport area in the city recorded 44.4 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Tuesday over a 24-hour period, while the highest precipitation in the state was at Barrackpore in the northern suburbs of Kolkata at 57 mm, the Met said.

Owing to the presence of a trough of low pressure over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, enhanced thunderstorms along with lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty wind will occur over the districts of West Bengal from Tuesday to Friday, the weatherman said in its forecast.

The other places in the state that recorded moderate to heavy rainfall during the 24-hour period were Burdwan (48.8 mm), Bankura (42.4 mm), Panagarh (28.4 mm), Jalpaiguri (21.8 mm) and Salt Lake (15.4 mm), the Met department said.

A nor’wester passed over Kolkata at 5.25 am on Tuesday with a wind speed of 56 km per hour, which lasted for a minute, it said.

tags
top news
‘You helped foreigners, now let migrant workers go home’: Gehlot to PM Modi
‘You helped foreigners, now let migrant workers go home’: Gehlot to PM Modi
‘Why not Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat?’: Trinamool on Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Why not Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat?’: Trinamool on Covid-19 team in Bengal
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands cabinet amid Covid-19 lockdown
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands cabinet amid Covid-19 lockdown
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Samsung planning to launch camera sensors that work better than human eyes
Samsung planning to launch camera sensors that work better than human eyes
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
How plummeting oil prices are puncturing Tesla’s savings claim on EVs
How plummeting oil prices are puncturing Tesla’s savings claim on EVs
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

kolkata news