Trinamool activist shot dead in north Bengal, four BJP workers arrested

An activist of the ruling Trinamool Congress activist was shot dead in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Friday night by unidentified assailants allegedly for opposing the BJP’s September 26 bandh. Police arrested four BJP workers and charged them with murder.

Kudus Ahmed (33), a civil contractor, was stopped by assailants who came in a car, blocked his path and shot in the head from point blank range. The incident occurred in the Pundibari area while he was returning home on his motorcycle from Dhandinguri market.

Some local people took him to a private nursing home where Ahmed was declared dead.

Parimal Burman, president of Trinamool Cooch Behar block II unit, said, “BJP planned the murder because Ahmed actively opposed the September 26 bandh that BJP had called in protest against the killing of two youths at a school in Islampur.”

“Ahmed was in charge of Trinamool’s young wing in the Gopalpur area. On September 26, he had an altercation with BJP supporters,” he alleged.

Ahmed’s mother Ashma Bibi and wife Rahida Bibi also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They told police that BJP workers killed Ahmed because he tried to foil the bandh. The local BJP leadership claimed it had nothing to do with the killing and the attack was the outcome of infighting in Trinamool.

Malati Rava, BJP district president, said, “Ahmed was murdered because of infighting in Trinamool. We suspect this is a ploy to create communal tension.”

The arrested BJP workers are Prokash Sarkar, 30, Subash Barman, 33, Baban Da, 28 and Mithun Barman, 29. They are all residents of Pundibari. Cooch Behar’s superintendent of police Bhonanath Pandey said that the four have been charged for murder under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

