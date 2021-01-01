e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Visva Bharati administration stopped from building wall along road connecting Satiniketan, Sriniketan

Visva Bharati administration stopped from building wall along road connecting Satiniketan, Sriniketan

District Magistrate Vijay Bharti, who inspected the area on Thursday, said the wall, if built, could hinder people’s movement along the route.

kolkata Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 18:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted byShankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted byShankhyaneel Sarkar
Birbhum/Santiniketan
Locals had long been using the route, and no restriction can be imposed all of a sudden, he said, adding that problems need to be solved amicably through discussions.
Locals had long been using the route, and no restriction can be imposed all of a sudden, he said, adding that problems need to be solved amicably through discussions.(Surojit Hazra/ HT Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

The administration in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Friday issued an order, asking Visva Bharati authorities to immediately stop the construction of a wall along a road - which connects the twin towns of Santiniketan and Sriniketan.

District Magistrate Vijay Bharti, who inspected the area on Thursday, said the wall, if built, could hinder people’s movement along the route.

Locals had long been using the route, and no restriction can be imposed all of a sudden, he said, adding that problems need to be solved amicably through discussions.

Visva-Bharati authorities, however, refused to comment on the matter.

The administration has also taken over another road -- connecting Upasana Griho to Kalisayar More -- from Visva- Bharati, which was inaugurated in 2017.

Several heritage buildings, including the Rabindra Bhavan museum, and monumental sculptures -- the ones built by artist Ramkinkar Baij -- dot the 2.9-km road.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her recent visit to Bolpur, had said that the Public Works Department would take back the possession of the road from the varsity.

Authorities of the central university had recently drawn the ire of Banerjee, after media reports suggested that vice chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty accused Nobel laureate Amartya Sen of illegally occupying land.

Last year, the state had locked horns with Visva- Bharati officials over erection of a wall around the Poush Mela ground, in the vicinity of the varsity campus.

tags
top news
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
States, UTs gear up for vaccine dry run on January 2
States, UTs gear up for vaccine dry run on January 2
From 19 Jan, IAF’s Rafales to participate in 1st wargames with French air force
From 19 Jan, IAF’s Rafales to participate in 1st wargames with French air force
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
J-K Police bust fifth terror module in two weeks, this time in Reasi
J-K Police bust fifth terror module in two weeks, this time in Reasi
Pak minister says local govt will rebuild Hindu temple vandalised by mob
Pak minister says local govt will rebuild Hindu temple vandalised by mob
Mukesh Sahani is the richest minister in Nitish Kumar government
Mukesh Sahani is the richest minister in Nitish Kumar government
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In