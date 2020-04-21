e-paper
WB Guv Dhankhar requests Mamata to avoid confrontation with centre to combat Covid-19 crisis

WB Guv Dhankhar requests Mamata to avoid confrontation with centre to combat Covid-19 crisis

According to the data published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 392 CVID-19 positive cases have been reported from West Bengal out of which 12 have died and 73 have been cured.

kolkata Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:46 IST
Asian News International
Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (ANI photo )
         

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to cooperate with the centre to combat the corona crisis and avoid confrontation.

“My appeal to all: Support government @MamataOfficial to contain and combat corona curse. My request to CM Mamata Banerjee to synergetically cooperate with the Central Team @PMOIndia to wean away the miseries of people. Cooperation and not confrontation between Centre and State must,” Dhankhar tweeted.

According to the data published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 392 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from West Bengal out of which 12 have died and 73 have been cured.

A total of 18,601 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 590 deaths. 3,252 people, who were Covid-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

