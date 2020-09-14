e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Wife of Calcutta High Court lawyer pronounced guilty of murdering him in 2018

Wife of Calcutta High Court lawyer pronounced guilty of murdering him in 2018

She initially told the police that he fell from the bed and had a heart attack

kolkata Updated: Sep 14, 2020 14:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Anindita Pal Dey, who is also a lawyer, was also accused of tampering with evidence.
Anindita Pal Dey, who is also a lawyer, was also accused of tampering with evidence. (Representational Photo)
         

The Barasat court in North 24 Parganas district on Monday declared Anindita Pal Dey, 35, guilty of murdering her husband Rajat Kumar Dey, who was a Calcutta High Court lawyer, on November 25, 2018.

The court will pronounce the sentence on Wednesday.

Dey, who was 34, was strangled with the cable of a mobile phone charger. Anindita Pal Dey, who is also a lawyer, was also accused of tampering with evidence.

Dey’s body was found on the floor of the couple’s bedroom. Anindita initially told the police that he fell from the bed and had a heart attack.

“I want maximum punishment for her,” said Samir Dey, the victim’s father, who was present in the court on Monday.

“It is the victory of truth. The verdict has proved that evidence has the last word,” said Bibhas Chatterjee, the public prosecutor.

Anindita, who was out on bail till now, was also present in the court.

The police had arrested her six days after the murder. She made contradictory statements for six days in an apparent bid to mislead investigators, the police said.

Avvaru Ravindranath, the then deputy commissioner (detective department) of Bidhannagar City Police, said she broke down during interrogation and confessed.

“The contradictions in her statement became apparent after the autopsy report confirmed that Dey’s death was caused by strangulation,” Ravindranath told HT in December 2018.

The police said the couple often fought over the number of phone calls that Anindita made. The couple had allegedly quarrelled on the night of the murder as well.

tags
top news
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths: Harsh Vardhan tells Lok Sabha
Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths: Harsh Vardhan tells Lok Sabha
Govt says it has no data on deaths of migrant workers during lockdown
Govt says it has no data on deaths of migrant workers during lockdown
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
Bhushan deposits contempt case fine, says doesn’t mean he accepts SC order
Bhushan deposits contempt case fine, says doesn’t mean he accepts SC order
Yoshihide Suga to succeed Shinzo Abe as Japan’s PM
Yoshihide Suga to succeed Shinzo Abe as Japan’s PM
‘Delhi Police trying to mute voices of those who dissent against govt’: Umar Khalid’s father
‘Delhi Police trying to mute voices of those who dissent against govt’: Umar Khalid’s father
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In