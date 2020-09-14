Wife of Calcutta High Court lawyer pronounced guilty of murdering him in 2018

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 14:23 IST

The Barasat court in North 24 Parganas district on Monday declared Anindita Pal Dey, 35, guilty of murdering her husband Rajat Kumar Dey, who was a Calcutta High Court lawyer, on November 25, 2018.

The court will pronounce the sentence on Wednesday.

Dey, who was 34, was strangled with the cable of a mobile phone charger. Anindita Pal Dey, who is also a lawyer, was also accused of tampering with evidence.

Dey’s body was found on the floor of the couple’s bedroom. Anindita initially told the police that he fell from the bed and had a heart attack.

“I want maximum punishment for her,” said Samir Dey, the victim’s father, who was present in the court on Monday.

“It is the victory of truth. The verdict has proved that evidence has the last word,” said Bibhas Chatterjee, the public prosecutor.

Anindita, who was out on bail till now, was also present in the court.

The police had arrested her six days after the murder. She made contradictory statements for six days in an apparent bid to mislead investigators, the police said.

Avvaru Ravindranath, the then deputy commissioner (detective department) of Bidhannagar City Police, said she broke down during interrogation and confessed.

“The contradictions in her statement became apparent after the autopsy report confirmed that Dey’s death was caused by strangulation,” Ravindranath told HT in December 2018.

The police said the couple often fought over the number of phone calls that Anindita made. The couple had allegedly quarrelled on the night of the murder as well.