Operation Sindoor: Hope it ends quickly, says Trump, UN calls for restraint

US President Donald Trump said he hoped “it ends very quickly” soon after India struck nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, retaliating against the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Local residents and members of media examine a building damaged by a missile strike near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, on Wednesday, May 7.(AP)

Trump said at the White House, “It’s a shame. We just heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval… I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past — they’ve been fighting for a long time… You know they’ve been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually if you really think about it. Now, I just hope it ends very quickly.”

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on social media that he was closely monitoring the situation.

“I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution,” Rubio said on X.

The Indian embassy in the US released a statement soon after the early morning strikes: “Shortly after the strikes, NSA Ajit Doval spoke with US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and briefed him on the actions taken.”

The Indian embassy in Washington said: “Terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22 in a brutal and heinous attack. India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack.”

A spokesperson for the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the world body head has called for “maximum military restraint”.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” Reuters quoted the spokesperson as saying.