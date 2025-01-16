Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Grab luxury beauty products at up to 70% off from Guess, Sugar and more
Jan 16, 2025 12:00 PM IST
Stock up on beauty products including makeup, hair care, Perfumes and more from luxury brands like Faces, Loreal and many more on Amazon Sale 2025.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Guess Eau De Toilette Spray For Men, 75ml - Woody, Spicy View Details
|
₹2,407
|
|
|
Salvatore Ferragamo Amo oriental Eau De Liquid Parfum - 100Ml - For Women View Details
|
₹4,643
|
|
|
Ferragamo SI Mini Eau de Parfum for Women - 20ml View Details
|
₹2,831
|
|
|
Chopard Floral Pink Wish Liquid Eau De Parfum-30 Ml (For Women) View Details
|
₹2,582
|
|
|
Bella Vita Luxury Woman Eau De Parfum Gift Set 4x20 ml for Women with Date, Senorita, Glam, Rose Perfume|Floral, Fruity Long Lasting EDP Fragrance Scent View Details
|
₹550
|
|
|
Replay Tank For Her Eau de Toilette - 100 ml - For Women View Details
|
₹1,979
|
|
|
Fixderma 17% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin | Retinol Face Serum | Skin Brightening Vit C Serum for Women and Men | Anti Aging Night Face Serum | Niacinamide Serum - 15g View Details
|
₹372
|
|
|
Jubilation 20% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin Dark Spot & Pigmentation Acne Scar Revives Dull Skin & Protects Against Sun Damage Vitamin C Serum for Oily Skin Suitable for Men & Women 30 ml View Details
|
₹340
|
|
|
The Derma Co 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with 5% Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid | For Skin Radiance | Non Irritating & Non Sticky | Brightening Serum for Dull Skin | Reduces Dark Spots | Treats Pigmentation | 30 ml View Details
|
₹718
|
|
|
Dr. Sheths Non-Irritating Ceramide & 10% Vitamin C Ampoule Serum | Brightening Serum | Barrier Repair | For Beginners | 99% Pure Grade Vitamin C | All Skin Types | 30ML View Details
|
₹530
|
|
|
Derma+Cure 20% Vitamin C Serum | Collagen booster | Brightening | Glowing | Hydrating | Clear dark spots & pimple spots | 30ml View Details
|
₹662.15
|
|
|
Pilgrim 10% Vitamin C Face Serum For Daily Brightness 30 ml | Face serum for glowing skin | Reduces Dark Spots & Evens Skin Tone | Fragrance Free | For Men and Women | All Skin Types | View Details
|
₹463
|
|
|
PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Rosemary Hair Growth Serum with 3% Redensyl, 4% AnaGain, 3% Baicapil, 30 ml | Stimulates Hair Growth, Increase Hair Density & Thickens Hair | For Men & Women View Details
|
₹597
|
|
|
Just Herbs Wedding Vows Glam Essentials with Matte Lipstick | Lip & Cheek Tint | Strobe Cream | Kajal | Sindoor | Eyeshadow Palette | Nail Paint | Serum Foundation | Blush Drops All in One Makeup Kit for Women (Pack of 9) View Details
|
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Matte as Hell Lip Crayon | Lasts upto 8hrs | Water Resistent Lipstick for Women | 2.5gm - 15 Stephanie Plum View Details
|
|
|
|
SUGAR POP Ultrastay Transferproof Matte Lipstick 08 Coffee Craze - 4 Gms -Enriched With Vitamin E | Smooth Glide | Waterproof | Longlasting View Details
|
₹170
|
|
|
FACESCANADA Magneteyes Kajal Stick - Black, 0.35 Gm | 24 Hr Long Stay | One Stroke Smooth Glide | Waterproof, Smudgeproof & Fadeproof | Deep Matte Finish | Enriched With Almond Oil & Vitamin E View Details
|
₹122
|
|
|
Havells Multi Styling Kit (HC4045) & Dryer (HD3151) 1200 Watts Combo View Details
|
₹3,147
|
|
|
WOW Skin Science Onion Oil Shampoo with Red Onion Seed Oil Extract View Details
|
|
|
|
The Body Shop Ginger Hair & Scalp Scrub – Exfoliant for Hair & Scalp – Vegan – 240ml View Details
|
₹1,197
|
|
|
Urban yog MakeMeeBold 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush| 1.5-inch Barrel | Hair Dryer Hair Straightener Volumizer Blow Dryer Styling Tool,1200 Watt, Multicolour View Details
|
₹2,841
|
|
|
Dyson Airwrap ¢ Complete Long,Nickel/Copper - L,1300 Watts View Details
|
₹43,900
|
|
|
Be Bodywise Rosemary Hair Growth Serum (Roll On) | 3% Redensyl, 2% Aminexil & 2% Anagain | Thicker & Stronger Hair | Prevents Hair Fall & Stimulates Hair Follicles | For All Hair Types | 25ml View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
The Man Company Ultimate Charcoal Detan Kit With Elegant Gift Box | Charcoal Body Wash, Shampoo, Face Scrub, Face Wash, Soap, Sheet Mask*2, Cleansing Gel, | Gift Set For Him View Details
|
₹1,569
|
|
|
Bath & Body Works Waikiki Beach Coconut Body Lotion View Details
|
₹659
|
|
|
Bath & Body Works Pure Wonder Daily Nourishing Body Lotion 236ml View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
The Man Company Charcoal Kit Set Of 6 - Body Wash, Shampoo, Face Scrub, Face Wash, Cleansing Gel, Soap | Best Gift for Men | Combo Set for Husband, Boyfriend View Details
|
₹1,426
|
|
|
Bath & Body Works Iced Lemon Pound Cake Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
The Man Company Aloe Vera & Matcha Body Wash - 200ml | Shower Gel for Glowing & Smooth Skin | Enriched with Green Tea & Moringa Leaf Extract - Pack of 2 View Details
|
₹328
|
|
