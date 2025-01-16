Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Grab luxury beauty products at up to 70% off from Guess, Sugar and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Jan 16, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Stock up on beauty products including makeup, hair care, Perfumes and more from luxury brands like Faces, Loreal and many more on Amazon Sale 2025.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Guess Eau De Toilette Spray For Men, 75ml - Woody, Spicy View Details checkDetails

₹2,407

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Salvatore Ferragamo Amo oriental Eau De Liquid Parfum - 100Ml - For Women View Details checkDetails

₹4,643

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ferragamo SI Mini Eau de Parfum for Women - 20ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,831

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Chopard Floral Pink Wish Liquid Eau De Parfum-30 Ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹2,582

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bella Vita Luxury Woman Eau De Parfum Gift Set 4x20 ml for Women with Date, Senorita, Glam, Rose Perfume|Floral, Fruity Long Lasting EDP Fragrance Scent View Details checkDetails

₹550

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Replay Tank For Her Eau de Toilette - 100 ml - For Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,979

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fixderma 17% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin | Retinol Face Serum | Skin Brightening Vit C Serum for Women and Men | Anti Aging Night Face Serum | Niacinamide Serum - 15g View Details checkDetails

₹372

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jubilation 20% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin Dark Spot & Pigmentation Acne Scar Revives Dull Skin & Protects Against Sun Damage Vitamin C Serum for Oily Skin Suitable for Men & Women 30 ml View Details checkDetails

₹340

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with 5% Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid | For Skin Radiance | Non Irritating & Non Sticky | Brightening Serum for Dull Skin | Reduces Dark Spots | Treats Pigmentation | 30 ml View Details checkDetails

₹718

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr. Sheths Non-Irritating Ceramide & 10% Vitamin C Ampoule Serum | Brightening Serum | Barrier Repair | For Beginners | 99% Pure Grade Vitamin C | All Skin Types | 30ML View Details checkDetails

₹530

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Derma+Cure 20% Vitamin C Serum | Collagen booster | Brightening | Glowing | Hydrating | Clear dark spots & pimple spots | 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹662.15

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pilgrim 10% Vitamin C Face Serum For Daily Brightness 30 ml | Face serum for glowing skin | Reduces Dark Spots & Evens Skin Tone | Fragrance Free | For Men and Women | All Skin Types | View Details checkDetails

₹463

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Rosemary Hair Growth Serum with 3% Redensyl, 4% AnaGain, 3% Baicapil, 30 ml | Stimulates Hair Growth, Increase Hair Density & Thickens Hair | For Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹597

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Just Herbs Wedding Vows Glam Essentials with Matte Lipstick | Lip & Cheek Tint | Strobe Cream | Kajal | Sindoor | Eyeshadow Palette | Nail Paint | Serum Foundation | Blush Drops All in One Makeup Kit for Women (Pack of 9) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Matte as Hell Lip Crayon | Lasts upto 8hrs | Water Resistent Lipstick for Women | 2.5gm - 15 Stephanie Plum View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR POP Ultrastay Transferproof Matte Lipstick 08 Coffee Craze - 4 Gms -Enriched With Vitamin E | Smooth Glide | Waterproof | Longlasting View Details checkDetails

₹170

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FACESCANADA Magneteyes Kajal Stick - Black, 0.35 Gm | 24 Hr Long Stay | One Stroke Smooth Glide | Waterproof, Smudgeproof & Fadeproof | Deep Matte Finish | Enriched With Almond Oil & Vitamin E View Details checkDetails

₹122

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Multi Styling Kit (HC4045) & Dryer (HD3151) 1200 Watts Combo View Details checkDetails

₹3,147

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WOW Skin Science Onion Oil Shampoo with Red Onion Seed Oil Extract View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Body Shop Ginger Hair & Scalp Scrub – Exfoliant for Hair & Scalp – Vegan – 240ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,197

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban yog MakeMeeBold 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush| 1.5-inch Barrel | Hair Dryer Hair Straightener Volumizer Blow Dryer Styling Tool,1200 Watt, Multicolour View Details checkDetails

₹2,841

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson Airwrap ¢ Complete Long,Nickel/Copper - L,1300 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹43,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Be Bodywise Rosemary Hair Growth Serum (Roll On) | 3% Redensyl, 2% Aminexil & 2% Anagain | Thicker & Stronger Hair | Prevents Hair Fall & Stimulates Hair Follicles | For All Hair Types | 25ml View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Man Company Ultimate Charcoal Detan Kit With Elegant Gift Box | Charcoal Body Wash, Shampoo, Face Scrub, Face Wash, Soap, Sheet Mask*2, Cleansing Gel, | Gift Set For Him View Details checkDetails

₹1,569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bath & Body Works Waikiki Beach Coconut Body Lotion View Details checkDetails

₹659

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bath & Body Works Pure Wonder Daily Nourishing Body Lotion 236ml View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Man Company Charcoal Kit Set Of 6 - Body Wash, Shampoo, Face Scrub, Face Wash, Cleansing Gel, Soap | Best Gift for Men | Combo Set for Husband, Boyfriend View Details checkDetails

₹1,426

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bath & Body Works Iced Lemon Pound Cake Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Man Company Aloe Vera & Matcha Body Wash - 200ml | Shower Gel for Glowing & Smooth Skin | Enriched with Green Tea & Moringa Leaf Extract - Pack of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹328

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 has brought incredible deals on luxury beauty products that will leave you spoilt for choice. Whether you're looking to upgrade your hair care routine, explore the latest makeup trends, or indulge in luxury perfumes, this Amazon Sale has you covered. Enjoy up to 70% discount on premium brands like Guess, Sugar, Plum, Faces, and L’Oréal.

Save big on luxury beauty products during the Amazon Republic Day Sale!
Save big on luxury beauty products during the Amazon Republic Day Sale!

Don’t miss this chance to revamp your beauty collection with top-tier products at unbeatable prices. From nourishing hair care essentials to stunning makeup palettes and signature fragrances, the Republic Day Sale 2025 offers something for every beauty enthusiast. Shop now and make your luxury beauty dreams a reality!

Amazon Sale 2025: Grab luxury perfumes for men and women at up to 70% off

Loading Suggestions...

Grab this deal on luxury perfumes now and redefine your scent game with the Guess Eau De Toilette Spray, now available at 57% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. This luxurious cologne blends woody and spicy notes, featuring bergamot, lavender, white pepper, sandalwood, and musk. Perfect for every occasion, it ensures a long-lasting, captivating fragrance.

Specifications

Woody & Spicy Scent:
A bold and sophisticated aroma.
Long-Lasting Fragrance:
Stay fresh all day.
Premium Quality:
From the luxury beauty collection.
Loading Suggestions...

Indulge in the luxurious fragrance of Salvatore Ferragamo Amo Oriental Eau De Parfum, now at an incredible 57% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. This enchanting oriental floral scent is perfect for sophisticated women, offering a long-lasting and captivating aroma. With 100ml of premium liquid parfum, this luxury beauty product is a must-have in your collection.

Specifications

Oriental Floral Scent:
A perfect blend of elegance and allure.
Long-Lasting Fragrance:
Ideal for any occasion.
Generous Volume:
100ml bottle ensures extended use.

More deals on body sprays and perfumes

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Face and hair serums vitamin C at more than 60% discount on Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Enhance your skincare routine with Fixderma 17% Vitamin C Face Serum, now available at 51% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. This potent serum, enriched with Vitamin C, Retinol, Niacinamide, and Hyaluronic Acid, helps reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots while promoting glowing, youthful skin. Suitable for all skin types, this antioxidant-packed serum combats environmental stressors effectively.

Specifications

17% Vitamin C Formula:
Quick-absorbing and stable for lasting efficacy.
Anti-Aging Benefits:
Reduces wrinkles and boosts skin elasticity.
Enriched Actives:
Includes Niacinamide, Retinol, and Hyaluronic Acid.
For All Skin Types:
Gentle yet effective for men and women
Loading Suggestions...

Rejuvenate your skin with Jubilation 20% Vitamin C Face Serum, available at 60% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. This powerful serum reduces dark spots, pigmentation, and acne scars while protecting against sun damage. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Aloe Vera, it deeply hydrates and promotes skin cell regeneration, leaving your skin brighter and smoother. Designed for oily skin but suitable for all types, it’s perfect for both men and women.

Specifications

20% Vitamin C Formula:
Brightens skin and improves texture.
Hyaluronic Acid:
Hydrates deeply and smoothens skin.
Anti-Acne Benefits:
Reduces dark spots, scars, and redness.
For All Skin Types:
Gentle yet effective on sensitive skin.

More deals on face and hair serums

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Add your favourite luxury beauty products to to your collections now with the Amazon Sale.
Add your favourite luxury beauty products to to your collections now with the Amazon Sale.

Makeup products at up to 70% off on Amazon Republic Day Sale

Loading Suggestions...

Grab this luxury beauty deal now and shine on your special day! Transform your bridal look with the Just Herbs Wedding Vows Glam Essentials Kit, now available at 54% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. This all-in-one makeup kit includes everything you need for a perfect wedding glow: matte lipstick, lip & cheek tint, strobe cream, kajal, sindoor, eyeshadow palette, nail paint, serum foundation, and blush drops.

Specifications

Richly Pigmented Formulas:
Ensures a vibrant, long-lasting bridal glow.
Complete Bridal Essentials:
9 products in one convenient pack.
Skin-Friendly:
Lightweight and suitable for all skin tones and types.
Perfect Finish:
Natural look with long-lasting wear.
Loading Suggestions...

Grab this must-have lip crayon and add a pop of Stephanie Plum to your makeup collection! The SUGAR Cosmetics' Matte As Hell Lip Crayon is now available at 50% off in the Amazon Republic Day Sale! This creamy matte lipstick offers a bold, long-lasting colour for up to 8 hours with a smooth, non-drying formula. Hurry, shop now before the Amazon Sale 2025 gets over or your favourite lipstick gets out of stock.

Specifications

Intense Pigmentation:
Delivers rich, vibrant colour in just one swipe.
Creamy Matte Finish:
Glides effortlessly for a flawless look.
Long-Lasting & Waterproof:
Perfect for all-day wear without fading.
Skin-Friendly:
Gluten-free and paraben-free, suitable for all skin types.
Bonus Sharpener:
Ensures precise application every time.

More deals on makeup

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Hair care products at more than 60% discount on Republic Day Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

This Havells 1200W Foldable Hair Dryer is now available at an incredible 40% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Perfect for your hair care routine, it ensures fast drying with heat balance technology. Featuring three heat settings (hot, warm, and cool) and a cool shot button, it provides effortless styling. Its compact, foldable design makes it travel-friendly and easy to store. Shop during the Amazon Republic Day Sale for exclusive deals on hair care products and more!

Specifications

Powerful Drying:
1200W motor for efficient and gentle hair drying.
Customisable Heat:
Three heat settings (hot, warm, cool) with a separate cool shot button.
User-Friendly Design:
Foldable handle for compact storage
Heat Balance Technology:
Ensures even airflow and prevents overheating.

WOW Skin Science Onion Oil Shampoo with Red Onion Seed Oil Extract

Loading Suggestions...

Achieve strong, healthy hair with the WOW Skin Science Onion Oil Shampoo, available at an incredible 50% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. Infused with red onion seed oil extract, black seed oil, and Pro-Vitamin B5, this shampoo effectively reduces hair fall, strengthens roots, and enhances hair thickness. Free from sulfates, silicones, and parabens, it’s safe for all hair types and perfect for both men and women.

Specifications

Reduces hair fall:
Strengthening roots.
Boosts scalp health:
Clarifying roots and removing buildup.
Thickens hair:
Collagen-enriched amino acids.
Adds shine:
Good for dull, fragile hair.

More deals on hair care products

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Shower gels and body lotions at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Loading Suggestions...

Get the Ultimate Charcoal Detan Kit from The Man Company luxury grooming kit at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Sale 2025! It is now available at a fantastic 48% discount. This all-in-one grooming set includes charcoal-infused body wash, shampoo, face scrub, face wash, soap, sheet masks, and a cleansing gel—designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and rejuvenate your skin and hair. Perfect as a thoughtful gift for him, this kit provides a luxurious experience while combating acne, controlling dandruff, and enhancing overall skin health.

Specifications

Reduces acne and controls oil:
Smoother skin.
Ideal gift set for men:
Perfect for special occasions.
Charcoal-infused:
Deep cleansing and detox.
Loading Suggestions...

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with Waikiki Beach Coconut Body Lotion from Bath & Body Works, available in the Amazon Sale 2025. This luxurious lotion features a sweet, beachy scent that will make you feel like you're on vacation every day. Infused with nourishing coconut oil, rich shea butter, and vitamin E, it delivers 24 hours of continuous moisture, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated. Perfect for daily use, it keeps your skin conditioned and refreshed.

Specifications

Tropical coconut scent:
Reminiscent of a sunny beach vacation.
Long lasting:
24 hours of continuous hydration and moisture.
Nourishing:
Enriched with coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E.
Leaves skin soft:
Nourishes and conditions

More deals on body wash and lotions

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 80% off on fashion, footwear, watches, jewellery, and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 70% off on trolley bags, luggage bags, duffle bags, and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Exclusive 8 PM deals; Up to 65% off on mattresses from top brands

Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Grab up to 75% off on washing machines, geysers, TVs, furniture, footwear, and more

FAQs

  • When does the Amazon Republic Day Sale start and end?

    The Amazon Republic Day Sale is currently live and will end on 19th January 2025. Shop now to make the most of the sale.

  • Are there any additional discounts on Amazon Republic Day Sale products?

    Yes, during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can stack various offers like bank discounts, coupons, and cashback, giving you extra savings on already discounted products.

  • Is there an option to gift luxury beauty products during the Amazon Republic Day Sale?

    Yes, many luxury beauty products come in attractive gift packaging, making them perfect for gifting. Additionally, you may find gift sets specifically designed for the sale.

  • How can I find luxury beauty deals on Amazon during the Republic Day Sale?

    You can find the best deals here in our articles or in the "Beauty" category, filter by brand or price range, and check out special offers or discounts listed on the sale page.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On