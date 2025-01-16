Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Grab luxury beauty products at up to 70% off from Guess, Sugar and more

The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 has brought incredible deals on luxury beauty products that will leave you spoilt for choice. Whether you're looking to upgrade your hair care routine, explore the latest makeup trends, or indulge in luxury perfumes, this Amazon Sale has you covered. Enjoy up to 70% discount on premium brands like Guess, Sugar, Plum, Faces, and L’Oréal. Save big on luxury beauty products during the Amazon Republic Day Sale!

Don’t miss this chance to revamp your beauty collection with top-tier products at unbeatable prices. From nourishing hair care essentials to stunning makeup palettes and signature fragrances, the Republic Day Sale 2025 offers something for every beauty enthusiast. Shop now and make your luxury beauty dreams a reality!

Amazon Sale 2025: Grab luxury perfumes for men and women at up to 70% off

Grab this deal on luxury perfumes now and redefine your scent game with the Guess Eau De Toilette Spray, now available at 57% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. This luxurious cologne blends woody and spicy notes, featuring bergamot, lavender, white pepper, sandalwood, and musk. Perfect for every occasion, it ensures a long-lasting, captivating fragrance.

Specifications Woody & Spicy Scent: A bold and sophisticated aroma. Long-Lasting Fragrance: Stay fresh all day. Premium Quality: From the luxury beauty collection.

Indulge in the luxurious fragrance of Salvatore Ferragamo Amo Oriental Eau De Parfum, now at an incredible 57% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. This enchanting oriental floral scent is perfect for sophisticated women, offering a long-lasting and captivating aroma. With 100ml of premium liquid parfum, this luxury beauty product is a must-have in your collection.

Specifications Oriental Floral Scent: A perfect blend of elegance and allure. Long-Lasting Fragrance: Ideal for any occasion. Generous Volume: 100ml bottle ensures extended use.

Face and hair serums vitamin C at more than 60% discount on Amazon Sale 2025

Enhance your skincare routine with Fixderma 17% Vitamin C Face Serum, now available at 51% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. This potent serum, enriched with Vitamin C, Retinol, Niacinamide, and Hyaluronic Acid, helps reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots while promoting glowing, youthful skin. Suitable for all skin types, this antioxidant-packed serum combats environmental stressors effectively.

Specifications 17% Vitamin C Formula: Quick-absorbing and stable for lasting efficacy. Anti-Aging Benefits: Reduces wrinkles and boosts skin elasticity. Enriched Actives: Includes Niacinamide, Retinol, and Hyaluronic Acid. For All Skin Types: Gentle yet effective for men and women

Rejuvenate your skin with Jubilation 20% Vitamin C Face Serum, available at 60% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. This powerful serum reduces dark spots, pigmentation, and acne scars while protecting against sun damage. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Aloe Vera, it deeply hydrates and promotes skin cell regeneration, leaving your skin brighter and smoother. Designed for oily skin but suitable for all types, it’s perfect for both men and women.

Specifications 20% Vitamin C Formula: Brightens skin and improves texture. Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrates deeply and smoothens skin. Anti-Acne Benefits: Reduces dark spots, scars, and redness. For All Skin Types: Gentle yet effective on sensitive skin.

Add your favourite luxury beauty products to to your collections now with the Amazon Sale.

Makeup products at up to 70% off on Amazon Republic Day Sale

Grab this luxury beauty deal now and shine on your special day! Transform your bridal look with the Just Herbs Wedding Vows Glam Essentials Kit, now available at 54% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. This all-in-one makeup kit includes everything you need for a perfect wedding glow: matte lipstick, lip & cheek tint, strobe cream, kajal, sindoor, eyeshadow palette, nail paint, serum foundation, and blush drops.

Specifications Richly Pigmented Formulas: Ensures a vibrant, long-lasting bridal glow. Complete Bridal Essentials: 9 products in one convenient pack. Skin-Friendly: Lightweight and suitable for all skin tones and types. Perfect Finish: Natural look with long-lasting wear.

Grab this must-have lip crayon and add a pop of Stephanie Plum to your makeup collection! The SUGAR Cosmetics' Matte As Hell Lip Crayon is now available at 50% off in the Amazon Republic Day Sale! This creamy matte lipstick offers a bold, long-lasting colour for up to 8 hours with a smooth, non-drying formula. Hurry, shop now before the Amazon Sale 2025 gets over or your favourite lipstick gets out of stock.

Specifications Intense Pigmentation: Delivers rich, vibrant colour in just one swipe. Creamy Matte Finish: Glides effortlessly for a flawless look. Long-Lasting & Waterproof: Perfect for all-day wear without fading. Skin-Friendly: Gluten-free and paraben-free, suitable for all skin types. Bonus Sharpener: Ensures precise application every time.

Hair care products at more than 60% discount on Republic Day Sale 2025

This Havells 1200W Foldable Hair Dryer is now available at an incredible 40% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Perfect for your hair care routine, it ensures fast drying with heat balance technology. Featuring three heat settings (hot, warm, and cool) and a cool shot button, it provides effortless styling. Its compact, foldable design makes it travel-friendly and easy to store. Shop during the Amazon Republic Day Sale for exclusive deals on hair care products and more!

Specifications Powerful Drying: 1200W motor for efficient and gentle hair drying. Customisable Heat: Three heat settings (hot, warm, cool) with a separate cool shot button. User-Friendly Design: Foldable handle for compact storage Heat Balance Technology: Ensures even airflow and prevents overheating.

WOW Skin Science Onion Oil Shampoo with Red Onion Seed Oil Extract

Achieve strong, healthy hair with the WOW Skin Science Onion Oil Shampoo, available at an incredible 50% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. Infused with red onion seed oil extract, black seed oil, and Pro-Vitamin B5, this shampoo effectively reduces hair fall, strengthens roots, and enhances hair thickness. Free from sulfates, silicones, and parabens, it’s safe for all hair types and perfect for both men and women.

Specifications Reduces hair fall: Strengthening roots. Boosts scalp health: Clarifying roots and removing buildup. Thickens hair: Collagen-enriched amino acids. Adds shine: Good for dull, fragile hair.

Shower gels and body lotions at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Get the Ultimate Charcoal Detan Kit from The Man Company luxury grooming kit at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Sale 2025! It is now available at a fantastic 48% discount. This all-in-one grooming set includes charcoal-infused body wash, shampoo, face scrub, face wash, soap, sheet masks, and a cleansing gel—designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and rejuvenate your skin and hair. Perfect as a thoughtful gift for him, this kit provides a luxurious experience while combating acne, controlling dandruff, and enhancing overall skin health.

Specifications Reduces acne and controls oil: Smoother skin. Ideal gift set for men: Perfect for special occasions. Charcoal-infused: Deep cleansing and detox.

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with Waikiki Beach Coconut Body Lotion from Bath & Body Works, available in the Amazon Sale 2025. This luxurious lotion features a sweet, beachy scent that will make you feel like you're on vacation every day. Infused with nourishing coconut oil, rich shea butter, and vitamin E, it delivers 24 hours of continuous moisture, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated. Perfect for daily use, it keeps your skin conditioned and refreshed.

Specifications Tropical coconut scent: Reminiscent of a sunny beach vacation. Long lasting: 24 hours of continuous hydration and moisture. Nourishing: Enriched with coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E. Leaves skin soft: Nourishes and conditions

FAQs When does the Amazon Republic Day Sale start and end? The Amazon Republic Day Sale is currently live and will end on 19th January 2025. Shop now to make the most of the sale.

Are there any additional discounts on Amazon Republic Day Sale products? Yes, during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can stack various offers like bank discounts, coupons, and cashback, giving you extra savings on already discounted products.

Is there an option to gift luxury beauty products during the Amazon Republic Day Sale? Yes, many luxury beauty products come in attractive gift packaging, making them perfect for gifting. Additionally, you may find gift sets specifically designed for the sale.

How can I find luxury beauty deals on Amazon during the Republic Day Sale? You can find the best deals here in our articles or in the "Beauty" category, filter by brand or price range, and check out special offers or discounts listed on the sale page.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.