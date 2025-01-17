Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 65% off | Beds, sofas, cabinets and more at great deals and prices

The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 is here with incredible discounts on furniture, offering up to 65% off. Upgrade your living room with a new sofa or enhance your bedroom with a stylish bed. Cabinets and other home essentials are also included, making it the perfect time to refresh your home at great prices. Enjoy significant savings while shopping for high-quality pieces that blend comfort and design. Don’t miss out on these offers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale; your home makeover starts here. Shop now and make your home more comfortable! Discover unbeatable deals on furniture during the Amazon Republic Day Sale with up to 65% off on beds, sofas, and cabinets.

Here are the top picks with blockbuster deals at The Amazon Sale 2025

Beds at up to 65% off at the Amazon Sale

The Wakefit Engineered Platform Storage Bed is a sturdy and spacious queen-sized bed made from 18mm engineered wood, perfect for your home. It features ample storage space and a sleek, matte brown finish. Ideal for bedrooms, it adds both style and functionality. The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers great deals on this durable bed, making it a smart choice for any home.

Specifications Frame Material: 18mm Engineered Wood Finish Type: Matte Recommended Mattress Size: 78 x 60 inches Special features: Storage space, Sturdy design Click Here to Buy Wakefit Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut

2. Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood Queen Bed

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood Queen Bed is perfect for those seeking a durable and stylish addition to their home. With a spacious storage box and a premium wenge finish, it suits modern bedrooms. This bed is built to support up to 360 kg, making it ideal for long-lasting use.

Specifications Frame Material: Engineered Wood Finish Type: Laminated Recommended Mattress Size: 78 x 60 inches Special features: Box storage, 360 kg weight capacity Click Here to Buy Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood Queen Bed

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

Cupboards at up to 65% off at the Amazon Sale

3. Nilkamal Freedom Big FMM Plastic Cabinet

Loading Suggestions...

The Nilkamal Freedom Big FMM Plastic Cabinet offers a modern and durable storage solution for various spaces like the kitchen, bathroom, or living room. With 4 shelves and hinged doors, it provides ample storage while ensuring easy assembly. Backed by a 3-year warranty, this cabinet is made from high-quality plastic for long-lasting use.

Specifications Material: Plastic Recommended Uses For Product: Kitchen, Bathroom, Living Room Special features: Hinged doors, 4 spacious shelves Click Here to Buy Nilkamal Freedom Big FMM Plastic Cabinet

The WoodenStreet™ Kayden Engineered Wood 3-Door Wardrobe offers ample storage with shelves for clothes and personal items. The lockable design ensures security, while the frosty white finish adds elegance. A perfect blend of style and functionality for your bedroom, with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications Material: Engineered Wood Recommended Uses For Product: Clothes Special features: Lockable door, Contemporary design Click Here to Buy WoodenStreet™ Kayden Engineered Wood 3 Door Wardrobe for Clothes, Cupboard Wooden Almirah for Bedroom, Multi Utility Wardrobe with Hanger Rod Lock and Handles, 1 Year Warranty,Frosty White Finish

Upgrade to new furniture items on discount during the Amazon Sale 2025.

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

Study tables at up to 65% off at the Amazon Sale 2025

The Wakefit Study Table in Nayena Brown is an ideal addition to your home office or study. Made of engineered wood, it offers two open shelves for extra storage. The sturdy, sleek design with a walnut finish is perfect for any workspace. It comes with a 1-year warranty and free installation.

Specifications Material: Engineered Wood Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Study Special features: 2 open shelves, Free Installation Click Here to Buy Wakefit Study Table | 1 Year Warranty | Computer Table, Office Table for Home, Desk, Work Table for Home Office, Wooden Study Table, Table with 2 Open Shelves and Free Installation (Nayena - Brown)

The QARA Wood Laminated Study Table in Pearl White is a modern and sturdy computer desk for home and office use. Featuring adjustable feet and a spacious surface, it’s ideal for work, study, or gaming. Easy to assemble and built for long-lasting durability.

Specifications Material: Wood Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Study Special features: Adjustable feet, Easy assembly Click Here to Buy QARA Wood Laminated Study Table, Computer Table for Home,Office Table, Desktop,Laptop Table, Office Desk (White)

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

Nesting tables at up to 65% off at the Amazon Sale 2025

The Cavoba Nesting Round Coffee Table Set features a gold-white marble pattern with a durable iron frame. The set includes two tables, perfect for small spaces. They can be used separately or stacked, offering versatile style and easy maintenance.

Specifications Material: Iron, Engineered Wood Recommended Uses For Product: Dining, Living Room Special features: Nesting design, Scratch-resistant marble pattern Click Here to Buy Cavoba Nesting Round Coffee Table Set of 2, Stacking Side Tables Marble Pattern Wooden Tabletop with Golden Metal Frame for Small Spaces, End Tables Set of 2 23.6

The RIZIK STORE™ Handmade Iron Frame Coffee Table Set features square tables with white marble MDF tops and a gold powder-coated metal frame. These nesting tables are elegant, durable, and perfect for various uses in living rooms, balconies, or drawing rooms.

Specifications Material: Metal, Engineered Wood Recommended Uses For Product: Living Room, Balcony Special features: Nesting design, Rust-resistant frame Click Here to Buy RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Square 20x20 Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Marble MDF White Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold (White) (Set of 2)

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

These furniture pieces combine functionality with style, offering elegant solutions for any space. With durable materials and versatile designs, they elevate your home’s aesthetic while meeting everyday storage and seating needs. Shop at great prices at the Amazon Sale 2025.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on furniture: FAQs What types of furniture are included in the sale? The sale features a wide range of furniture, including sofas, beds, dining tables, desks, storage cabinets, chairs, and more.

Are there any discounts on premium furniture brands? Yes, the sale includes discounts on both budget-friendly and premium furniture brands, with offers on various categories and styles.

Can I return furniture purchased during the sale? Yes, Amazon offers a return policy on most items, but specific return conditions may apply, especially for bulky furniture or items that require assembly.

Do I need to pay for installation? For most furniture items, installation is free of charge. However, you should check the product details for any installation charges before purchasing.

How can I ensure the best deals? Make sure to use Amazon’s “Watchlist” feature to track the furniture items you're interested in, and keep an eye out for lightning deals and exclusive offers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.