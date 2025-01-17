Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 65% off | Beds, sofas, cabinets and more at great deals and prices

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jan 17, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Amazon Sale 2025 offers up to 65% off on beds, mattresses, sofas, study tables and more. Grab great deals and discounts on home essentials this January.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Wakefit Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut View Details checkDetails

₹11,464

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood Queen Bed View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut View Details checkDetails

₹11,464

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WoodenStreet™ Harper Wooden Queen Size, Double Bed with Storage, Crafted from Premium Engineered Wood, 1-Year Warranty (Columbian Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Bed | King (78 X 72) Engineered Wood Bed, Upholstered, Hydraulic, 1 Year Warranty | - Orion - Columbian Walnut_Omega Pearl View Details checkDetails

₹23,496

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Freedom Big FMM Plastic Cabinet View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WoodenStreet™ Kayden Engineered Wood 3 Door Wardrobe for Clothes, Cupboard Wooden Almirah for Bedroom, Multi Utility Wardrobe with Hanger Rod Lock and Handles, 1 Year Warranty,Frosty White Finish View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Caspian Furniture 4 Door Wardrobe for Bedroom with Shelves and Hanging Space | 4 Door Wardrobe for Clothes Wooden Furniture | Engineered Wooden Cupboard | Home Storage (Wood Texture) View Details checkDetails

₹17,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Caspian Furnitures Delux 2 Door Wardrobe with Mirror View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COUCH CULTURE Adona Engineering Wooden Wardrobe Almirah for Clothes with 1 Door | Wardrobe Organizer for Clothes | Multipurpose Almirah for Bedroom | 1 Year Warranty - Leon Teak View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Study Table | 1 Year Warranty | Computer Table, Office Table for Home, Desk, Work Table for Home Office, Wooden Study Table, Table with 2 Open Shelves and Free Installation (Nayena - Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,659

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QARA Wood Laminated Study Table, Computer Table for Home,Office Table, Desktop,Laptop Table, Office Desk (White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,834

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk (Wotan Oak and White) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Alpine Study Table | 3 Year Warranty | Writing, Computer Desk for Students, Adults, Professionals | Engineered Wood | Rolex Brown Finish | Surface Top, Shelves| Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lukzer Engineered Wood Computer Desk with One Tier Shelves Laptop Study Table for Office Home Workstation Writing Modern Desk (ST-004/ White / 90 x 50 x 77 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,360

amazonLogo
GET THIS

wow craft Multi Purpose Foldable & Portable Study Table, Computer Desk, Laptop Desk, 2 Seater Dining Table for Home and Office, Made with Matt Finish Engineered Wood (2x3ft, FS Mango Brow) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cavoba Nesting Round Coffee Table Set of 2, Stacking Side Tables Marble Pattern Wooden Tabletop with Golden Metal Frame for Small Spaces, End Tables Set of 2 23.6 View Details checkDetails

₹2,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Square 20x20 Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Marble MDF White Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold (White) (Set of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹3,514

amazonLogo
GET THIS

EDEUEQUE Nesting Tables Coffee Table Set of 3,Round Sofa Side Table Small Accent End Table for Living Room,Bedroom Apartment (Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹3,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SMOOL Modern Nesting Coffee Table Set of 2 for Living Room Balcony Office, Round Wood Accent Side Coffee Tables with Sturdy Metal Frame, Easy Assembly Natural View Details checkDetails

₹3,071

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DRIFTINGWOOD Solid Sheesham Wood Nesting Table for Living Room | Set of 3 Stools | Warm Chestnut Finish (Basic Assembly Required) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RIBAVARY™ Nesting Coffee Table End Table,Set of -2 Modern Minimalist Side Table for Living Room, Balcony,Bedroom Apartment, Yard,Small Spaces,Office (Triangle Pack of 2, Antique Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,089

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AAFIYA HANDICRAFTS Elegant White Marble Top Nesting Coffee Tables with Gold Metal Frame for Contemporary Living Room Decor (Golden White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 is here with incredible discounts on furniture, offering up to 65% off. Upgrade your living room with a new sofa or enhance your bedroom with a stylish bed. Cabinets and other home essentials are also included, making it the perfect time to refresh your home at great prices. Enjoy significant savings while shopping for high-quality pieces that blend comfort and design. Don’t miss out on these offers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale; your home makeover starts here. Shop now and make your home more comfortable!

Discover unbeatable deals on furniture during the Amazon Republic Day Sale with up to 65% off on beds, sofas, and cabinets.
Discover unbeatable deals on furniture during the Amazon Republic Day Sale with up to 65% off on beds, sofas, and cabinets.

Here are the top picks with blockbuster deals at The Amazon Sale 2025

Beds at up to 65% off at the Amazon Sale

Loading Suggestions...

The Wakefit Engineered Platform Storage Bed is a sturdy and spacious queen-sized bed made from 18mm engineered wood, perfect for your home. It features ample storage space and a sleek, matte brown finish. Ideal for bedrooms, it adds both style and functionality. The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers great deals on this durable bed, making it a smart choice for any home.

Specifications

Frame Material:
18mm Engineered Wood
Finish Type:
Matte
Recommended Mattress Size:
78 x 60 inches
Special features:
Storage space, Sturdy design
Click Here to Buy

Wakefit Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut

2. Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood Queen Bed

Loading Suggestions...

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood Queen Bed is perfect for those seeking a durable and stylish addition to their home. With a spacious storage box and a premium wenge finish, it suits modern bedrooms. This bed is built to support up to 360 kg, making it ideal for long-lasting use.

Specifications

Frame Material:
Engineered Wood
Finish Type:
Laminated
Recommended Mattress Size:
78 x 60 inches
Special features:
Box storage, 360 kg weight capacity
Click Here to Buy

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood Queen Bed

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Cupboards at up to 65% off at the Amazon Sale

3. Nilkamal Freedom Big FMM Plastic Cabinet

Loading Suggestions...

The Nilkamal Freedom Big FMM Plastic Cabinet offers a modern and durable storage solution for various spaces like the kitchen, bathroom, or living room. With 4 shelves and hinged doors, it provides ample storage while ensuring easy assembly. Backed by a 3-year warranty, this cabinet is made from high-quality plastic for long-lasting use.

Specifications

Material:
Plastic
Recommended Uses For Product:
Kitchen, Bathroom, Living Room
Special features:
Hinged doors, 4 spacious shelves
Click Here to Buy

Nilkamal Freedom Big FMM Plastic Cabinet

Loading Suggestions...

The WoodenStreet™ Kayden Engineered Wood 3-Door Wardrobe offers ample storage with shelves for clothes and personal items. The lockable design ensures security, while the frosty white finish adds elegance. A perfect blend of style and functionality for your bedroom, with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications

Material:
Engineered Wood
Recommended Uses For Product:
Clothes
Special features:
Lockable door, Contemporary design
Click Here to Buy

WoodenStreet™ Kayden Engineered Wood 3 Door Wardrobe for Clothes, Cupboard Wooden Almirah for Bedroom, Multi Utility Wardrobe with Hanger Rod Lock and Handles, 1 Year Warranty,Frosty White Finish

Upgrade to new furniture items on discount during the Amazon Sale 2025.
Upgrade to new furniture items on discount during the Amazon Sale 2025.

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Study tables at up to 65% off at the Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

The Wakefit Study Table in Nayena Brown is an ideal addition to your home office or study. Made of engineered wood, it offers two open shelves for extra storage. The sturdy, sleek design with a walnut finish is perfect for any workspace. It comes with a 1-year warranty and free installation.

Specifications

Material:
Engineered Wood
Recommended Uses For Product:
Office, Study
Special features:
2 open shelves, Free Installation
Click Here to Buy

Wakefit Study Table | 1 Year Warranty | Computer Table, Office Table for Home, Desk, Work Table for Home Office, Wooden Study Table, Table with 2 Open Shelves and Free Installation (Nayena - Brown)

Loading Suggestions...

The QARA Wood Laminated Study Table in Pearl White is a modern and sturdy computer desk for home and office use. Featuring adjustable feet and a spacious surface, it’s ideal for work, study, or gaming. Easy to assemble and built for long-lasting durability.

Specifications

Material:
Wood
Recommended Uses For Product:
Office, Study
Special features:
Adjustable feet, Easy assembly
Click Here to Buy

QARA Wood Laminated Study Table, Computer Table for Home,Office Table, Desktop,Laptop Table, Office Desk (White)

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Nesting tables at up to 65% off at the Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

The Cavoba Nesting Round Coffee Table Set features a gold-white marble pattern with a durable iron frame. The set includes two tables, perfect for small spaces. They can be used separately or stacked, offering versatile style and easy maintenance.

Specifications

Material:
Iron, Engineered Wood
Recommended Uses For Product:
Dining, Living Room
Special features:
Nesting design, Scratch-resistant marble pattern
Click Here to Buy

Cavoba Nesting Round Coffee Table Set of 2, Stacking Side Tables Marble Pattern Wooden Tabletop with Golden Metal Frame for Small Spaces, End Tables Set of 2 23.6

Loading Suggestions...

The RIZIK STORE™ Handmade Iron Frame Coffee Table Set features square tables with white marble MDF tops and a gold powder-coated metal frame. These nesting tables are elegant, durable, and perfect for various uses in living rooms, balconies, or drawing rooms.

Specifications

Material:
Metal, Engineered Wood
Recommended Uses For Product:
Living Room, Balcony
Special features:
Nesting design, Rust-resistant frame
Click Here to Buy

RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Square 20x20 Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Marble MDF White Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold (White) (Set of 2)

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

These furniture pieces combine functionality with style, offering elegant solutions for any space. With durable materials and versatile designs, they elevate your home’s aesthetic while meeting everyday storage and seating needs. Shop at great prices at the Amazon Sale 2025.

Similar articles for you

Amazon Sale (Jan 2025) goes LIVE! Up to 80% off on geysers, fans, vacuum cleaners and more

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Goes LIVE for Prime members at midnight! Up to 75% off on laptops, tablets and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Countdown begins for prime members; Kitchen appliances at up to 80% off

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on furniture: FAQs

  • What types of furniture are included in the sale?

    The sale features a wide range of furniture, including sofas, beds, dining tables, desks, storage cabinets, chairs, and more.

  • Are there any discounts on premium furniture brands?

    Yes, the sale includes discounts on both budget-friendly and premium furniture brands, with offers on various categories and styles.

  • Can I return furniture purchased during the sale?

    Yes, Amazon offers a return policy on most items, but specific return conditions may apply, especially for bulky furniture or items that require assembly.

  • Do I need to pay for installation?

    For most furniture items, installation is free of charge. However, you should check the product details for any installation charges before purchasing.

  • How can I ensure the best deals?

    Make sure to use Amazon’s “Watchlist” feature to track the furniture items you're interested in, and keep an eye out for lightning deals and exclusive offers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On