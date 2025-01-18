Amazon Sale 2025: More than 60% price drop on home decor items like rugs, chandeliers and more

The Amazon Sale 2025 can make your dream home a reality! Whether you want to add a touch of elegance with luxurious rugs, brighten your living room with chandeliers, or bring warmth with stylish lamps, the Amazon sale has it all with up to 60% off on a wide range of home decor items. Give your home a dreamy makeover during the Amazon Republic Day Sale

Why wait to upgrade your space when amazing deals are just a click away? From artistic paintings to cosy carpets and modern lighting solutions, there’s something for every style and budget. The Amazon Republic Day Sale is your chance to transform your house into a beautiful and inviting haven. So, get ready to shop smart, save big, and make your home the talk of the town. Hurry, these Amazon Sale 2025 deals won’t last forever!

More than 80% off on lamps and chandeliers on Amazon Sale

Add elegance and functionality to your home with the Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp with Shelf. Available at an impressive 71% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025, this floor lamp is a perfect blend of style and utility. Enhance your living space with this modern and minimalist design featuring a natural jute shade that complements various interiors. Don’t miss this deal during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and the sale on home decor!

Specifications Material: Crafted from premium European plywood for durability. Dimensions: 40D x 40W x 150H cm, with three shelves for added functionality. Bulb: Includes an energy-efficient B22 LED bulb. Design: Multipurpose shelves ideal for planters, books, or decor items. Click Here to Buy Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp with Shelf (Natural Jute). LED Bulb Included

Refine your home’s ambience with the Blissbells Modern Double 3 Ring LED Chandelier Lamp. During the Amazon Sale 2025, grab this exquisite piece at an unbelievable 92% discount! Perfect for dining rooms, living spaces, or restaurants, its warm white light and sleek gold finish add a touch of luxury to any interior. Don’t miss this must-have decor upgrade in the Amazon Republic Day Sale!

Specifications Material: Premium aluminium for durability and style. Dimensions: 60 cm, 40 cm, and 20 cm ring diameters with adjustable height. Light Colour: Warm white 3000K for a cosy glow. Design: Modern chandelier ideal for home and hospitality spaces. Click Here to Buy blissbells Modern Double 3 Ring LED Chandelier Lamp (Warm White, Gold) Without Remote

More deals on home lighting on Amazon Sale

Grab up to 80% off on rugs, carpets and cushions during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Upgrade your decor effortlessly with this premium rug from the sale on home decor! Add comfort to your home with the Status Contract Multi Printed Vintage Persian Carpet Rug, available at an amazing 75% discount in the Amazon Sale 2025. Perfect for bedrooms, living areas, or dining spaces, this 5 x 7 feet rug blends functionality with style, offering a vintage charm to your decor. Don't miss this opportunity during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 to transform your interiors with premium home decor essentials.

Specifications Material: 100% polyester with anti-skid gel foam rubber backing. Size: Spacious 5 x 7 feet, ideal for high-traffic areas. Weave: Handmade tufted construction with medium pile height. Eco-Friendly: . Safe, non-toxic material suitable for kids and pets Click Here to Buy Status Contract 5 X 7 Feet Multi Printed Vintage Persian Carpet Rug Runner For Bedroom/Living Area/Home With Anti Slip Backing, 34 centimeters

Enjoy premium home decor at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Sale on Home Decor. Upgrade your interiors with the luxurious Sifa Carpet Hand Woven Fluffy Shaggy Carpet, available at an impressive 78% discount in the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. This 4x6 feet grey carpet combines high-quality craftsmanship with unmatched comfort, making it the perfect addition to your living room or bedroom. Don’t miss this deal during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to add a touch of elegance to your home decor.

Specifications Material: Made with premium microfiber and cotton yarn for a soft, plush feel. Pile Height: 2 inches of high-pile shaggy texture for ultimate comfort. Size: 4x6 feet, suitable for medium to large indoor spaces. Care: Easy to clean with cold detergent water; protect from fire. Click Here to Buy Sifa Carpet Hand Woven Fluffy Shaggy Carpets with 2Inch Pile Height Grey Color 4x6 Feet

More deals on cushions, rugs and carpets for living room and bedroom

Home makeover due? Do it now with the Amazon Sale 2025 at huge discounts on decor items.

Enjoy more than 70% off on wall decor like paintings, art work and more during the Amazon Sale 2025

Don’t miss this stunning piece in the Amazon Sale on Home Decor. Elevate your home decor with the DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Metal Wall Decor, available at an 82% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. This 46x19 inch vibrant, multi-coloured wall hanging is perfect for adding a unique touch to your living room, office, or hotel space. Crafted from high-quality metal, this metal wall art brings a fresh, lively vibe with its intricate design, making it a must-have for anyone looking to add personality to their walls.

Specifications Material: Durable and strong metal for long-lasting use. Size: 46x19 cm, ideal for smaller to medium wall spaces. Shape: Eye-catching, circular design with multi-coloured details. Theme: Floral, adding a touch of nature and elegance to your space. Click Here to Buy DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Metal Wall Decor Wall Hanging Multi Color Wall Arts for Home Hotel Office Living Room Bedroom (Size 46X19 Inch) Decoration Item

Add a touch of luxury to your space with the ZOVE Metal Wall Decor, featuring a stunning sun design in golden. Available at a massive 71% discount in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, this 30 x 30-inch piece is perfect for transforming any living room, bedroom, hotel, restaurant, or drawing room. Crafted from high-quality iron metal, it promises durability and a rust-free finish, ensuring it remains beautiful for years. The glossy finish enhances the golden hue, giving your space an elegant and sophisticated vibe.

Specifications Material: Sturdy iron metal with a glossy finish. Size: 30 x 30 inches, ideal for any wall size. Installation: Easy installation with pre-attached hooks. Rust-Free: 100% rust-free for long-lasting beauty Click Here to Buy ZOVE Metal Wall Decor Luxury Sun Design Perfect for Living Room/Hotel/Restaurant/Bedroom/Drawing Room (Golden) (Size : 30 x 30 INCH)

More deals on wall decor items on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Fancy vases and wall mirrors at up to 60% off during the Great Republic Day Sale

Bring a touch of elegance and sophistication to your space with the Anko Ribbed Beige Ceramic Flower Vase. Crafted from durable stoneware, this linear vase stands out with its modern design, making it a perfect addition to your living room, bedroom, office, or even as a thoughtful housewarming gift. The vase features a generous capacity to showcase a variety of flowers or plants, adding vibrancy and freshness to any room.

Specifications Material: High-quality, durable stoneware. Design: Modern, ribbed ceramic with a sleek, linear look. Size: 25.5x12 cm, perfect for tabletop or shelf display. Use: Ideal for indoor spaces, creating stunning floral displays. Click Here to Buy Anko Ribbed Beige Ceramic Flower Vases for Home Decor | Flower Vase for Living Room, Bedroom, Office | Show Pieces for Home Decor, Houswarming Gifts for New Home | 25.5x12cm

Check out the Artemade Iron Decorative Mirror featuring an elegant golden rose design. This modern art mirror blends style and functionality, making it a stunning addition to any room, whether it's your living room, bedroom, office, or bathroom. With a 60x60 cm round shape and wall-mounted design, it’s perfect for creating a sophisticated focal point in your home. This mirror isn't just practical, it’s a piece of art, making it a perfect gift and a stylish addition to any space.

Specifications Material: High-quality iron frame with brushed finish. Design: Eye-catching golden rose pattern, adding charm and beauty. Size: 60 x 60 cm, ideal for living room, bedroom, or vanity setup. Mirror: No distortion, providing a clear reflection thanks to floating annealed glass. Click Here to Buy Artemade Iron Decorative Mirror Wall Mounted Hanging Mirror Sculpture Metal Golden Rose Design Modern Art Mirror for Home Decor (Artistic, Framed)

More deals on flower vases and wall mirrors

Elegant wall clocks at up to 80% discount on Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

The CRAFTEL Metal Analog Double-Sided Vintage Station Wall Clock is a timeless addition to any room with its elegant brass dial and golden finish. This 10-inch clock features a dual English dial, adding a unique vintage touch. Its large display and battery-powered mechanism make it both functional and stylish, perfect for your bedroom, living room, or office. With its sophisticated look and practical design, this clock is an ideal decor item for vintage lovers and those seeking elegance in their interiors.

Specifications Material: High-quality metal frame with brass finish. Design: Double-sided with both side English dial for easy viewing. Size: 10 inches, a prominent statement piece for your wall. Power Source: Battery-powered, ensuring consistent and quiet operation. Click Here to Buy CRAFTEL Metal Analog Double Sided Vintage Station Wall Clock with Brass in dial (Golden, 10 Inches)

The Vintage Clock Hand-Crafted Metal Large Wall Clock (24 Inch) is a striking piece that brings a touch of vintage charm and elegance to any room. Made from solid iron and crafted by skilled artisans from Rajasthan, this clock features a brass finish and classic Roman numerals, perfect for adding a high-end feel to your space. The large 24-inch diameter makes it a stunning focal point in living rooms or offices. Grab it at 79% off during the Republic Day Sale 2025!

More deals on stylish wall clocks for home

FAQs on Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 How can I make my living room look more stylish on a budget? Use statement pieces, throw pillows, and plants to refresh the space without spending much.

What are some tips for choosing the right colour palette for my home? Start with neutrals, then add complementary accent colours for balance and mood.

How can I make a small room appear bigger with decor? Use mirrors, light colours, and multi-functional furniture to maximise space.

What are the latest trends in home decor for 2025? Minimalism, natural elements, sustainable materials, bold accent walls, and retro furniture are trending.

How can I personalise my home decor without making it look cluttered? Add framed photos or unique items sparingly, focusing on a few statement pieces.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.