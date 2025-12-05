10 must-have plants to filter toxins at home when AQI spikes; quick online buy options
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 09:00 am IST
High AQI days call for simple steps at home. A few air purifying plants can create a fresher space and support easy breathing through busy seasons.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Ugaoo Sansevieria Golden Hahnii Snake Plant With Self Watering Pot View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
Kyari Peace Lily Live Plant with White Self Watering Pot - Small 4 Inch View Details
|
₹329
|
|
|
Ugaoo Good Luck Money Plant Variegated With Self Watering Pot View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
Ugaoo ZZ Plant, Zamia Air Purifer Plant With Self Watering Pot (Zamioculcas Zamiifolia) View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
Kyari Spider Plant live indoor plant with White Self Watering Pot - Small 4 Inch View Details
|
₹269
|
|
|
Aglaonema Snow White Chinese Evergreen Indoor Plant With Air Purifying Abilities (Pack of 1)_F5 View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
KYARI Black Rubber Live Indoor Plant with White Self Watering Pot - Small 4 Inch View Details
|
₹339
|
|
|
Ugaoo Areca Palm Air Purifier Natural Live Plant View Details
|
₹399
|
|
