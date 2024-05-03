It can be difficult to find moments of peace and mindfulness in today's fast-paced world, especially for people who lead busy lives however, it does not have to take a lot of effort or time to create a calm haven in your backyard. In just five minutes a day, you can turn your outdoor area into a haven for rest and renewal with a few easy Zen Garden tricks. 10 Zen garden hacks for busy bees: 5-minute mindfulness moments in your backyard (Photo by Southwest Boulder & Stone)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aashish Khandelwal, Principal Architect Founder and Interior Designer at Hanumant Design and Developers, suggested -

Facilitate your layout: Minimalism and simplicity are key components of Zen gardens. To establish a tranquil atmosphere, choose neutral color schemes, clear lines, and clutter-free areas. Eliminate additional elements and prioritize on focal points like plants, gravel, and rocks. Maintain harmony and balance in the design to encourage a calm environment. Choose the power source correct plants: Creating a Zen-like atmosphere in your garden requires careful consideration of the plants you choose. Choose low-maintenance plants like ornamental grasses, bamboo, or Japanese maple. These plants additionally make your garden look stunning, but they also require little care, so you can enjoy mindful moments without being concerned about large upkeep duties. Add organic components: The addition of natural elements to your Zen Garden, like stones and water, can help it feel more peaceful. To create calming sounds and encourage calmness, think about adding a little water feature, such as a birdbath or fountain. Arrange pebbles or smooth stones in a way that makes for eye-catching patterns that inspire introspection and meditation. Set up a spiritual practice spot: Set aside an area in your Zen Garden for meditation so that you can take a few minutes each day to relax. This might be an ordinary wooden bench, a cozy cushion on the ground, or a serene the kindle full of plants. Remove any distractions from this space and decorate it with Zen Garden sculptures or incense as symbols of at ease. Accept concentration practices: To completely lose yourself in the tranquil atmosphere of your Zen Garden, incorporate mindfulness exercises into your everyday routine. As you step inside the room, take a few deep breaths and allow yourself to release any tension and worry. Take up meditative hobbies like carefully looking to your plants with care and amount or raking the dirt in a Zen-like fashion.

Aashish Khandelwal advised, “One can build a peaceful oasis in your backyard that offers much-needed relief from the stresses of everyday life through integrating these Zen Garden hacks into your backyard design. You can nurture your body, mind, and soul with moments of mindfulness and rejuvenation that take only five minutes a day. Making a Zen Garden doesn't have to take a lot of time. You may create a tranquil haven in your garden through the use of mindful techniques and basic design concepts. Thus, set aside some time every day to lose yourself in the tranquilly of your Zen Garden and re-establish a personal connection amidst the chaos of contemporary life.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Geeta Arya, Founder and Principal Architect at Geeta Vaibhav Architects, suggested -