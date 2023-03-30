5 tips to choose perfect wooden flooring for your home interior

When it comes to designing the interior home of your home, there are a few things that are extremely important! One of them is the type of flooring you choose. If you are wondering which flooring you should go for, let us tell you about wooden flooring. It is a great option and can add warmth, beauty, and elegance to your home. Wooden flooring is not only durable, but it also adds value to your property. However, with so many types of wooden flooring available, choosing the right one for your home can be a daunting task. So, to make the selection easy, here is a guide to choosing the perfect wooden flooring. If you're planning to give your home interior a new look, wooden flooring can add warmth, elegance, and value to any space. (Unsplash)

Mohit Mitra, Founder of SDS Home Decor, shared with HT Lifestyle, some easy tips to choose perfect wooden flooring for your home interior.

Tips for choosing the perfect wooden flooring:

1. Locking technology:

Choose a wooden flooring that has perfect locking technology like UNICLICK. As locking technology is the base of all warranties provided and makes the product water resistant and does not let water enter the flooring base.

2. Scratch Resistant:

If you are someone who belongs to a pet-loving family and has a dog or cat, it can be a hard decision to get the perfect flooring that won’t be damaged. Always consider asking the vendor if the product you are about to purchase is scratch resistant and would not be damaged by pet movement.

3. Wooden flooring with 2mm underlay:

Wooden flooring is used with an underlay of 2mm. The reason behind this is that it makes it safe for children and elderly people and prevents hazards.

4. Consider buying Abrasion class AC 4:

Keep in mind that the wooden flooring top layer abrasion class should be genuine AC 4. As it can resist decent footfall and will not fade off from the top. This would eventually result in increased durability.

5. Buy laminate flooring:

Consider purchasing laminate flooring of higher grade rather than engineered wood or hardwood as it has minimum to no maintenance and is extremely cost-efficient.

To sum up, if you're looking to enhance the interior of your home, wooden flooring can be an excellent choice. However, it's crucial to consider the factors mentioned above before making a purchase.