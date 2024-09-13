The art of setting a table is intricate and meticulous where from the selection of serve ware to the styling of the centerpieces and table linen that layer them, the decor language translates to a new style with every new mood board. In short, when it comes to table decor, style is everything. 8 best table decor ideas according to style: Minimalist, maximalist, rustic, glamorous or Boho (Photo by Flowerbees)

Master the Art of Table Setting:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director at I'm the Centre for applied Arts, shared -

1. While solid ceramic and clear glassware suffice a minimalist's table, a collection of textured runners, sculptural vases, co-ordinated cutlery and embossed dinnerware come together to give the whiff of maximalism.

Table decor(Photo by Twitter/OneKindesign)

2. In formal settings, exquisite details like foil-prints in table linen, mirror finishes in trays, chiselledfinishes in the showpieces and tinted glass in the votives are called for. The casual, informal settings strike a contrast—it is where the bread baskets become the serveware, planters become the tablepieces and the chunky ceramics top it off with the farm-fresh appeal.

3. For a more rustic and earthy approach, set a reclaimed wood table top with linen mats and napkins complete with a stoneware crockery set in deeper blues or charcoal or offset a dark wood base with white stoneware crockery. Add in accents of metal accessories and dried flower arrangements with candles and potpourri thrown in.

Punam Kalra emphasised, “While all of these contemporary styles speak more about the personal taste, it doesn't forget to give an ode to the culture and its past. We can witness the multi-cuisine character come through with the hammered brass katoris bringing the Indian side, hand-painted bone china teapots bringing the oriental and the wrought iron candelabras bringing the continental. When these elements coalesce in such a fusion style, there's a seat for everyone at the table, quite literally.”

Is Your Table Missing This One Element?

Bringing his expertise to the same, Deepak Whorra, Founder of KOLLAGE, opined -

For a minimalist aesthetic, opt for simple, clean lines with monochrome tableware and a touch of greenery. A single statement piece, like a ceramic vase, can elevate the look without overwhelming the space. For a rustic vibe, mix natural elements like wood and stone with warm tones. Handcrafted pottery and linen napkins add a cozy, organic feel. If you prefer a glamorous setting, go for metallic accents, like silver plated and plush textiles. A centerpiece of fresh flowers in a silver vase can instantly add elegance. For a bohemian look, embrace eclectic patterns and vibrant colors. Layer your table with woven placemats, colorful glassware, and mismatched plates for a carefree, artistic ambiance.

Whether hosting a dinner party or enjoying a meal with family, the right table decor enhances the experience.