A dream in full swing: Kunal Pradhan writes on career slams, golf and Rory McIlroy

The footage is old, grainy and prophetic. The year is 1998 and the setting is the Holywood golf course near Belfast. A local BBC reporter asks Northern Ireland’s top young prodigy what his ultimate dream is. “To turn pro and win all the Majors,” replies the nine-year-old. Rory McIlroy celebrates his first Masters win, on his 17th attempt, in 2025. (Getty Images via AFP)

“And would you like to win them all in the same year?” the reporter asks indulgently, trying hard to keep the humour out of his voice.

“Yeah,” young Rory McIlroy chuckles back.

Some sporting dreams are destined to come true. For a while, McIlroy’s was one of those.

He turned pro as an 18-year-old in 2007; won his first title on the European Tour in 2009; got his maiden victory on the PGA Tour in 2010; won his first Major, the US Open at Congressional, in 2011; and the British Open and PGA Championship in 2014.

By the time he went to the 2015 Augusta Masters, he was one title away from being the sixth player in history and the second youngest after Tiger Woods to win all four Majors (even if not in the same year).

Some sporting dreams are destined to end in heartbreak. As McIlroy tried over and over, came close but failed repeatedly, it seemed like the Masters crown would forever remain elusive. Even the other Majors stopped being kind to him. He continued to triumph around the world, but remained winless at all four over the following decade.

By 2024, he was 35 and it seemed like the quest was over; the career Slam was not to be.

Then, on his 17th attempt at Augusta, last summer, something happened.

A new documentary, Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait, chronicles the rise, fall and redemption of the world’s most-loved golfer in the post-Tiger era. It recounts how a bucktoothed young boy said he’d win it all, how his career began like a fairy tale, how the story suddenly turned sour, and how McIlroy conquered his demons to eventually win the Masters in 2025 and fulfil the promise he had made to himself.

“Welcome to the club, kid,” Tiger texted a relieved Rory, minutes after he’d put on the green jacket.

Last month, the monkey off his back, the 36-year-old won the Augusta Masters a second time, becoming only the fourth golfer ever and the first since Woods in 2002 to claim back-to-back victories at the world’s most prestigious golf tournament.

AN ELITE CLUB

The four modern Majors took shape in 1934, with the setting up of the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia through the efforts of the resident golfing don of the era, Bobby Jones.

While the other three Majors (US Open, British Open and PGA Championship) move between a set of venues, the Masters has been held on the same course for 92 years. This permanence makes the tournament the first among equals.

Golf’s first career Slam was completed in 1935 by Gene Sarazen, the son of Sicilian immigrants, who grew up in a New York suburb. Sarazen started out as a caddy, who realised he could hit longer and truer than the patrons he assisted.