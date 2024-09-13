A Wknd Watchlist: Underrated OTT shows that deserve a chance

Industry (2020-) With its anxiety-inducing pace, despicable characters, and cutthroat corporate setting, the British finance drama is being called the heir to Succession. It follows a group of ambitious graduates at a prestigious investment bank, who are forced to confront their motives and morals. Streaming on Apple TV+

.

Geek Girl (2024-)

.

Loot (2022-)

.

Gullak (2019-)

.

For All Mankind (2019-)

.

Paper Girls (2022)

.

Jury Duty (2023)

.

The Railway Men (2023)

.

Somebody Somewhere (2022-)

.

What does homecoming look like for someone in their 40s who has worked dead-end jobs, endured a series of unfulfilling relationships and now feels a sense of disconnection from the world? With witty dialogue and offbeat humour, this endearing HBO series follows a woman who moves back to her hometown to look after her ailing sister, and finally finds her voice and her tribe. Streaming on JioCinema.