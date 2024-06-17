Alia Bhatt releases debut children's book The Adventures of Ed Finds a Home: Price, theme, details to know

Alia Bhatt celebrated Father's Day in the most unique way possible. She shared the first look of her book on Instagram. "Ed Finds a Home is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma.. My childhood was full of storytelling and storytellers .. and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children. Fingers crossed for this journey ahead," wrote Alia as she shared a picture of herself grinning with joy as she held her first book in her hand. One of the pictures features a close-up of the book. Take a look at her post here. Alia Bhatt announced the release of her debut novel on Instagram.(Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home: Theme

The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home is a heartwarming tale of a dog meeting a little girl called Alia. Even though Ed does not have a home, he is full of love and hope for the world. Alia is a kind little girl with a secret superpower. When Ed and Alia meet each other, they become each other's home. Ed helps Alia to look inward and become the best version of herself, while Alia becomes Ed's safest place in the world.

The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home: Price

The book is priced at ₹259 on Amazon. On Edamamma's official website, the book is priced at ₹299.

The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home: Where to buy?

"You can now find the books available online, and in major bookstores," Alia wrote on Instagram as she shared the first look of her recently-released book. The book is available on Amazon and Edamamma's official website.

The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home: Author and Illustrator details

Ed Finds A Home is a collaboration between Alia Bhatt – the author of the book, and Tanvi Bhat – the Illustrator. Tanvi Bhat, known for her illustrations in children's books, likes working with watercolours and gouache while making pictures. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is an actor, known for films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Highway, Brahmastra, Dear Zindagi, Darlings and many more. Alia Bhatt is married to Ranbir Kapoor – they are parents to their one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor.