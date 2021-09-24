Did we miss a prophecy? Did three witches foretell that sci-fi and fantasy adaptations would start crowding our screens? Isaac Asimov’s sprawling Foundation series is now a TV show, with three of 10 episodes already streaming on Apple TV. See what else is on the cards.

All the sci-fi fantasy films and shows headed your way

The Wheel of Time: A prophetic fantasy, but nothing at all like Foundation. Robert Jordan’s books are set in a universe where only certain women can wield magic. The Aes Sedai, a powerful group, is made up of such women. But somewhere is a person believed to be a reincarnation of the Dragon, and they might be even more powerful, capable of saving the world or destroying it. Will Moiraine, a member of Aes Sedai, find this person?

Out on Amazon Prime on November 19

Dune: Boy du jour Timothee Chalamet leads a cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling and Jason Momoa, in the first of a two-part film version of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. It’s set in the future, on the planet Arrakis (called Dune for its desert landscape), which is the only source of melange, a drug that makes you live longer, think better and travel faster. There are plots within plots, sandworms, powerful concubines and evil lurking behind bright blue eyes.

Out on HBO on October 22

The Lord of The Rings: You know the story: Hobbits, elves, dwarves, orcs, humans and one ring to rule them all. But what happened before that? The upcoming LOTR series is set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth, before the events of the novels and films. The Tolkien Estate and Tolkien Trust are involved in the scripting, and the five-season production has cost at least $1 billion, making this the most expensive TV series ever.

Out on Amazon Prime on September 2, 2022

Star Wars: Visions: One more Star Wars series. This one is a Japanese anime anthology that focuses on events and characters that exist in the Star Wars universe but were not part of the original films. Expect new heroes, battles, gadgets and locations. Disney is building it all up for a bigger franchise to come

Out on Disney+ on September 22

Star Trek: Prodigy: Finally, a children’s show set in the Star Trek universe. This CG animated series looks at the adventures of an experimental Starfleet ship, USS Protostar, which boasts a training hologram featuring Janeway, whom fans might remember as the captain from the Star Trek: Voyager show. What secrets is the Delta Quadrant holding? And can the new crew find their way home without fighting each other?

Out on Paramount+ on October 28

Sandman: David S Goyer, who is also showrunner for Foundation, just finished filming the first season of Sandman, Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel. It covers the first two volumes of the series, and largely follows Dream, an immortal who was captured during World War 1 and has escaped into the present day. Dream (you may call him Morpheus), is on a mission to track down his siblings — Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Destruction, and Delirium — to build his kingdom again.

Out soon on Netflix

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: A four-part quiz show special hosted by Helen Mirren to mark 20 years of the release of the first Harry Potter film. This is where your trivia about potions ingredients, hexes and secret tunnels might come handy, as a House Cup champion is selected on screen. Additionally, a Snape prequel film is also in the works.

Out on Cartoon Network later this year, with plans to eventually stream on HBO

House of the Dragon: More silver hair, dragon-control and fire-breathing. HBO’s upcoming show is a prequel to Game of Thrones, telling the story of House Targaryen 300 years before Daenerys. The show is based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood books and offers a closer look at old King Viserys Targaryen, Princess Rhaenyra, Prince Daemon and the Hightower family.

Out on HBO soon

Nightbooks: Based on JA White’s book of the same name, it’s a film about young Alex, who loves scary books and movies, until he finds himself trapped in one. There’s a witch, Natacha, in apartment 4B of his building, who wants to hear a new spooky story every night or she’ll kill Alex. But wait. Other kids are imprisoned in the apartment too. Could they join forces and find a way to escape?

Now streaming on Netflix

