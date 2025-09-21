Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 brings best deals on tables! Up to 80% off on top picks

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 05:00 pm IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 brings up to 80% off on study tables, coffee tables, dining tables, nesting tables, and more for your home.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Adichwal Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood 4 Chair with 1 Bench Dining Table Set with Cushioned Chairs for Dining Room | Living Room | Hotels Restaurant (6 Seater with Bench, Honey) View Details checkDetails

₹24,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DRIFTINGWOOD Liana Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Table with Green Cushion Chairs | Dinner Table 6 Seater | Dining Room Sets | Self Assembly Natural Finish View Details checkDetails

₹28,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DecorNation Italiana Solid Wood 4 Seater Dining Room Set for Home, Living Room- Dining Table with Four Cushioned Chairs (White) View Details checkDetails

₹20,369

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Carya Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut) | Living Room Center Table | Suede Finish | 1 Surface Top and 2 Shelves | Warranty Protected| Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹2,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Square 20x20 Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Marble MDF White Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold (White) (Set of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

EDEUEQUE Round Coffee Table Modern Sofa Side Table for Living Room End Table Telephone Table with 2 Shelf Storage Wooden Tabletop-Marble White Print with Gold Frame. View Details checkDetails

₹2,298

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nesting Coffee Table Nesting Coffee Tables Set of 2 for Living Room Wood Round Coffee Table Industrial End Table Side Tables Living Room Modern Side Table Coffee Table Decor Sturdy Metal Frame View Details checkDetails

₹1,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DRIFTINGWOOD Solid Sheesham Wood Nesting Table for Living Room | Set of 3 Stools | Warm Chestnut Finish (Basic Assembly Required) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ingrain Designs Solid Nesting Table Set of 3 Walnut Mid Century Pebble Tables with Tapered Legs Wooden Home Furniture in a Retro Style View Details checkDetails

₹2,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lukzer Engineered Wooden Center Table with Wheels Open Storage Desk (CT-003/Light Oak) DIY (Do It Yourself) (80 x 40 x 40Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,367

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home furniture Wooden Coffee Table for Living Room and Office View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

G Fine Furniture Wooden Center/Centre Table for Living Room | Drawing Room & Office, Natural Finish & Iron Black Legs, 18 in, 32 in View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Venue Study Table for Home & Office, Under-Desk Storage Shelf, Drawer & Cabinet, IS-3087 Engineered Wood, Computer/Writing Desk for Adults & Students, Wenge, 3 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Wooden Study Table with Hutch & Bottom Storage - Office Desk - Office Table for Laptop, PC-Engineering Wood Working, Drawing Computer table Table for Home (White - L 100 x B 50 x H 134 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FURLAY Aero White Study Table | Century Engineered Wood | 100 x 50 x 77 cm | Minimalist Design | DIY Assembly | 1-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is here, and it is bringing incredible savings on tables for the home. From stylish coffee tables to practical study tables, this sale covers every corner of your living space. Dining tables and centre tables are also part of the offers, giving you the chance to upgrade your interiors at prices you will love. Nesting tables, known for their compact and versatile use, are available at discounts that make them a smart buy this season.

Top deals on study tables, dining tables, centre tables, and coffee tables during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.(AI generated)
Top deals on study tables, dining tables, centre tables, and coffee tables during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.(AI generated)

The Amazon Sale is offering up to 80% off, so this is the perfect time to refresh your furniture. Make the most of the Amazon Great Indian Festival style shopping spirit and bring home functional designs at great value.

Dining tables: Up to 70% off at the Amazon Sale

Give your dining space a fresh upgrade with Amazon Sale 2025 deals on dining tables. From compact designs for small homes to larger sets for family dinners, the range brings style and durability together. With discounts up to 70% off, it is the perfect chance to bring home a dining table that adds warmth and comfort to every meal, all while keeping your budget happy.

Top picks for you

1.

Adichwal Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood 4 Chair with 1 Bench Dining Table Set
Loading Suggestions...

2.

DRIFTINGWOOD Liana Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Table with Green Cushion Chairs | Dinner Table 6 Seater | Dining Room Sets | Self Assembly Natural Finish
Loading Suggestions...

3.

DecorNation Italiana Solid Wood 4 Seater Dining Room Set for Home, Living Room- Dining Table with Four Cushioned Chairs (White)
Loading Suggestions...

Coffee tables: Up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Amazon Sale 2025 is serving irresistible deals on coffee tables with discounts of up to 80% off. From sleek glass tops to classic wooden finishes, there is a piece for every living room theme. A coffee table not only holds your essentials but also ties the space together beautifully. This sale makes it easy to add charm and functionality to your home without overspending.

Top picks for you

4.

Green Soul Carya Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut) | Living Room Center Table | Suede Finish | 1 Surface Top and 2 Shelves | Warranty Protected| Installation Provided
Loading Suggestions...

5.

RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Square 20"x20" Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Marble MDF White Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold (White) (Set of 2)
Loading Suggestions...

6.

EDEUEQUE Round Coffee Table Modern Sofa Side Table for Living Room End Table Telephone Table with 2 Shelf Storage Wooden Tabletop-Marble White Print with Gold Frame.
Loading Suggestions...

Nesting tables: Up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Maximise your space with stylish nesting tables available at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Known for their versatility, these tables fit perfectly into modern homes. Use them as side tables, stack them for compact living, or spread them out when entertaining guests. With deals this good, nesting tables are a smart investment that blends practicality with chic design for every corner of your home.

Top picks for you

7.

Nesting Coffee Table Nesting Coffee Tables Set of 2 for Living Room Wood Round Coffee Table Industrial End Table Side Tables Living Room Modern Side Table Coffee Table Decor Sturdy Metal Frame
Loading Suggestions...

8.

DRIFTINGWOOD Solid Sheesham Wood Nesting Table for Living Room | Set of 3 Stools | Warm Chestnut Finish (Basic Assembly Required)
Loading Suggestions...

9.

Ingrain Designs Solid Nesting Table Set of 3 Walnut Mid Century Pebble Tables with Tapered Legs Wooden Home Furniture in a Retro Style
Loading Suggestions...

Centre tables: Up to 70% off at the Amazon Sale

Centre tables bring character to your living room, and the Amazon Sale 2025 is offering them at up to 70% off. From contemporary glass designs to timeless wooden pieces, the selection matches a variety of interiors. A centre table not only serves as a focal point but also offers functional storage in many designs. This is the moment to upgrade your living room while keeping savings in mind.

Top picks for you

10.

Lukzer Engineered Wooden Center Table with Wheels Open Storage Desk (CT-003/Light Oak) DIY (Do It Yourself) (80 x 40 x 40Cm)
Loading Suggestions...

11.

Home furniture Wooden Coffee Table for Living Room and Office
Loading Suggestions...

12.

G Fine Furniture Wooden Center/Centre Table for Living Room | Drawing Room & Office, Natural Finish & Iron Black Legs, 18 in, 32 in
Loading Suggestions...

Study tables: Up to 70% off at the Amazon Sale

Create the perfect workspace at home with study tables available at up to 70% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Functional designs with ample storage and sturdy builds make them ideal for students, professionals, and anyone working from home. With smart discounts across a wide range, it is the right time to set up a comfortable and productive corner that keeps you focused and motivated throughout the day.

Top picks for you

13.

Green Soul Venue Study Table for Home & Office, Under-Desk Storage Shelf, Drawer & Cabinet, IS-3087 Engineered Wood, Computer/Writing Desk for Adults & Students, Wenge, 3 Year Warranty
Loading Suggestions...

14.

ABOUT SPACE Wooden Study Table with Hutch & Bottom Storage - Office Desk - Office Table for Laptop, PC-Engineering Wood Working, Drawing Computer table Table for Home (White - L 100 x B 50 x H 134 cm)
Loading Suggestions...

15.

FURLAY Aero White Study Table | Century Engineered Wood | 100 x 50 x 77 cm | Minimalist Design | DIY Assembly | 1-Year Warranty
Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

8 Best office chairs that provide unparalleled lumbar support; Up to 80% off

5 Best mesh office chairs: Top picks to bring home to your workspace

5 Office chairs for a comfortable work-from-home setup

  • What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

    It is Amazon’s biggest festive shopping event of the year, featuring huge discounts on furniture, electronics, fashion, appliances, and home essentials.

  • When will the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 begin?

    The sale starts on 23 September 2025, with early access for Prime members beginning on 22 September 2025.

  • Are tables included in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

    Yes, you can shop for dining tables, study tables, coffee tables, nesting tables, and centre tables at exciting festive discounts.

  • Can I expect extra deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

    Yes, in addition to discounts, Amazon will also offer bank offers, exchange benefits, and easy EMI options for added savings.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 brings best deals on tables! Up to 80% off on top picks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On