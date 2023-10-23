Amazon Sale: Up to 80% off on showpieces, wall hangings, flower vases

Amazon Sale 2023 has been ongoing for some time now and this is the time when you can shop across all categories without feeling the guilt. Home decor items like showpieces, wall hangings and flower vases serve as great accessories to amp up the ambience of any space - be it your living area or your dining area. Just a few accessories arranged in an aesthetic manner does the trick, and how! It makes the place more liveable and endearing to the person. When it comes to showpieces - the number of exciting options can overwhelm anyone. We have shortlisted many options in the showpieces category that you will fall in love with at first glance. Their intricate designs and artistic appeal will effortlessly add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any of your rooms. Wall hangings, on the other hand, not only beautify your walls but also serve as conversation starters, reflecting your unique taste and personality. Flower vases, with their versatility and ability to hold vibrant blooms or delicate greenery, infuse freshness and natural charm into your home decor. Together, these items harmoniously blend to create a warm and welcoming environment, reflecting your style and enhancing the overall appeal of your living space.



The best part is that all the options that we have listed below across all home decor categories are simply budget-friendly and affordable. With up to 80% discounts running on them, thanks to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, there's no reason why you must second guess your buying decision. Given the festive season is round the corner, it is another encouraging reason why you must revamp your home decor items’ collection right away and beautify your surroundings with our top selections. Make the most of Amazon Sale 2023 season.



1. SRJANA Home Décor Elephant Family Matte Finish Ceramic Figurines - (Set of 3, Matte Brown) Amazon Sale is the perfect time to grab stunning-looking home decor items.

Add a touch of elegance to your living space with the SRJANA Home Décor Elephant Family Matte Finish Ceramic Figurines. This set of three exquisitely crafted figurines in a soothing matte brown finish brings a sense of serenity and grace to any room. The intricate details and smooth texture make these figurines a perfect addition to your home decor. Whether adorning a shelf or mantelpiece, these elephants are sure to captivate your guests. Make your space more inviting with these beautiful ceramic figurines. Grab this home decor item at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

B0B5CNJY6V

2. PARADIGM PICTURES fengshui Wind Chimes for Home Balcony Bedroom || Home Decoration Items

Enhance the ambiance of your home with the PARADIGM PICTURES Feng Shui Wind Chimes. Designed to create a soothing and calming effect, these wind chimes are perfect for your balcony or bedroom. The delicate sound of the chimes resonates tranquillity, making them an ideal addition to your home decor. Crafted with premium quality materials, these chimes not only create a harmonious atmosphere but also add an aesthetic appeal to your living space. Elevate your surroundings with these charming home decoration items. Grab this home decor item at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

B0795FNR34

Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 79% off jackets, sweaters and sweatshirts for women



3. TIED RIBBONS Decorative Abstract Thinker Men Statue Set

Infuse a touch of sophistication and creativity into your living space with the TIED RIBBONS Decorative Abstract Thinker Men Statue Set. These modern art showpieces, made of high-quality resin with a lustrous gold finish, are perfect for adding a contemporary flair to your home decor. Ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, bookshelves, or office desks, these sculptures exude elegance and style. The intricate detailing and thoughtful design make these statues a standout addition to any space. Elevate your interior design with these exquisite decoration items. Grab this home decor item at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

B0C1756PLY

4. CRAFTEL Metal Analog Double Sided Vintage Railway Station Wall Clock Platform Hanging Clock for Living Room Home Office (Shiny Gold_8 Inches)

Add a vintage charm to your home or office with the CRAFTEL Metal Analog Double Sided Vintage Railway Station Wall Clock. This exquisite timepiece, with its double-sided design and shiny gold finish, brings a classic yet contemporary appeal to your living space. Perfect for the living room, bedroom, or even the office, this clock not only serves its practical purpose but also adds an aesthetic touch to your decor. Its unique design and sturdy build make it a timeless addition to any setting. Embrace the nostalgia with this elegant hanging clock. Grab this home decor item at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

B07SDR8Y2L

5. Nestasia Contemporary Leaf-Shaped Ceramic Blue and White Glossy Serving Platter with Wooden Board for Serving Sweets, Cookies, Dry Fruits and Other Snacks (Set of 1 Tray and 4 Small Plates)

Elevate your hosting experience with the Nestasia Contemporary Leaf-Shaped Ceramic Serving Platter. This elegant set, consisting of a beautiful leaf-shaped tray and four small plates, is perfect for serving an array of delicacies. The glossy blue and white finish adds a touch of sophistication to your serving collection. Crafted with high-quality ceramic and a sturdy wooden board, this set is not only visually appealing but also highly functional. Impress your guests with this exquisite serving platter, designed to enhance your dining experience. Grab this home decor item at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

B09WDRPKDG

6. House Of Wemy-Lord Krishna Hand with Flute 24K Gold Plated (White) Decor Piece(3.5''Lx4.5''W)

Add a divine touch to your home decor with the House Of Wemy-Lord Krishna Hand with Flute Decor Piece. This exquisitely crafted 24K gold-plated piece, depicting Lord Krishna's hand holding a flute, radiates grace and elegance. The intricate detailing and pristine white finish make it a perfect addition to your living space, altar, or meditation room. Symbolising peace and serenity, this decor piece is not only visually appealing but also spiritually enriching. Infuse your space with a sense of spirituality and tranquillity with this stunning Lord Krishna hand decor piece. Grab this home decor item at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

B0C8NGJQCM

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Fetch exciting coupons, deals on smartphones



7. Xtore Creative Resin Golden Reindeer Sculptures | Beautiful Home Decor | Lifts up Energy of Your Room - (Pack of 2, Blue)

Create a captivating ambiance in your living space with the Xtore Creative Resin Golden Reindeer Sculptures. This set of two beautifully crafted reindeer sculptures, with their golden finish and intricate design, adds a touch of elegance to any room. Perfect for elevating the energy of your space, these sculptures effortlessly blend beauty and charm. Whether placed on a shelf, mantelpiece, or side table, these reindeer sculptures are sure to be a conversation starter. Embrace the enchanting allure of these exquisite home decor pieces and elevate the aesthetics of your room. Grab this home decor item at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

B0BWTXS3C7

8. URBAN SENSE | Home Decor Lucky Deer Family Matte Finish Ceramic Figures (Matte Black Brown & White - Set of 3)

Enhance the aesthetics of your living space with the URBAN SENSE Lucky Deer Family Matte Finish Ceramic Figures. This set of three ceramic deer figures, with their matte black, brown, and white finish, exudes elegance and grace. Perfect for adorning your shelves, mantelpieces, or side tables, these figures add a touch of charm to your home decor. The smooth texture and intricate detailing make them an eye-catching addition to any room. Elevate your interior design with these exquisite and lucky deer family figures, and create a welcoming atmosphere in your home. Grab this home decor item at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

B0CB99CTRK

9. SATYAM KRAFT 6 Pcs Off White And Dark Brown Artificial Flower Faux Pampas Grass Flowers for Home,Diwali Decor and Corner Decoration and DIY(Pack of 6)(Off White and Dark Brown,small)(Without Vase Pot)

Enliven your living space with the SATYAM KRAFT Artificial Flower Faux Pampas Grass Flowers. This pack of six delicately crafted flowers, in off white and dark brown hues, is perfect for adding a touch of natural beauty to your home decor. Ideal for Diwali decor, corner decoration, or DIY projects, these artificial flowers bring the charm of nature indoors without the hassle of maintenance. Whether placed in a vase or used creatively in different corners of your home, these flowers effortlessly elevate the aesthetic appeal of any room. Embrace the allure of these artificial flowers and revitalise your living space. Grab this home decor item at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

B0B5R77134

10. Street27® 3pcs Astronaut Figurine Home Decor Astronaut Statue Study Office Desk Decor Showpiece Gift Decoration Accessories Outer Space PVC Sculpture (Golden)

Inspire a sense of wonder and curiosity with the Street27® Astronaut Figurine Home Decor. This set of three astronaut statues, crafted from high-quality PVC and finished in a captivating golden hue, adds a unique charm to your study or office space. Perfect for those fascinated by outer space, these figurines serve as an intriguing decor piece and an inspiring symbol of exploration. Whether placed on a desk, shelf, or side table, these astronaut figurines effortlessly elevate the ambiance of any room. Ignite your imagination with these captivating astronaut statues and infuse your space with a sense of adventure. Grab this home decor item at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.



B09QLJ3TFG

Best value for money

The TIED RIBBONS Decorative Abstract Thinker Men Statue Set stands out as the best value for money with its exceptional craftsmanship and artistic appeal. Crafted from high-quality resin with a stunning gold finish, this set of three modern art showpieces is not only visually striking but also durable, ensuring long-term satisfaction. Its versatile design makes it suitable for various spaces, be it the living room, bedroom, bookshelf, or office. With its reasonable price point and enduring aesthetic appeal, this set undoubtedly offers the best value for those looking to elevate their home decor without breaking the bank.

Best deal

The SRJANA Home Décor Elephant Family Matte Finish Ceramic Figurines are currently available at an incredible discount. With its intricate design and matte brown finish, this set of three figurines adds a touch of elegance to any living space. During the Amazon Sale 2023, this product is an absolute steal, making it a must-have for those seeking to add a touch of sophistication to their home without spending a fortune. Don't miss out on this limited-time deal, and grab these exquisite figurines now to elevate your home decor at an unbeatable price.







At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!