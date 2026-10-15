Where to travel this festive season? 5 holiday ideas across India for every kind of traveller

The festive season awakens the wanderlust in everyone. As the holidays approach, people begin planning where to go and how to make the most of their days off. From bustling cities alive with celebrations to quiet mountain retreats, there is a destination for every type of traveller.

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So, we asked Ravi Gosain, president of IATO, for holiday recommendations for the festive season. He shared five holiday ideas across India, whether you are planning a family getaway, a romantic escape, or a solo adventure.

He noted that travellers look forward to the festive season around October and November as an opportunity to plan a getaway.

“Festivals provide a wonderful opportunity to take a break from daily routine and turn a few free days into lasting memories. From travelling with family to spending the holiday with a sweetheart to travelling alone, India seems to offer plenty of opportunities to celebrate, discover and enjoy life,” he said.

Often, most associate a grand holiday with travelling abroad, but India has plenty of destinations rich in history and culture, with diverse landscapes to suit every kind of traveller.

Here are some of the holiday ideas and destinations he listed: