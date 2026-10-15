Where to travel this festive season? 5 holiday ideas across India for every kind of traveller
If you are planning a festive getaway, check out this guide featuring destinations for everyone, from families and couples to solo travellers.
The festive season awakens the wanderlust in everyone. As the holidays approach, people begin planning where to go and how to make the most of their days off. From bustling cities alive with celebrations to quiet mountain retreats, there is a destination for every type of traveller.
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So, we asked Ravi Gosain, president of IATO, for holiday recommendations for the festive season. He shared five holiday ideas across India, whether you are planning a family getaway, a romantic escape, or a solo adventure.
He noted that travellers look forward to the festive season around October and November as an opportunity to plan a getaway.
“Festivals provide a wonderful opportunity to take a break from daily routine and turn a few free days into lasting memories. From travelling with family to spending the holiday with a sweetheart to travelling alone, India seems to offer plenty of opportunities to celebrate, discover and enjoy life,” he said.
Often, most associate a grand holiday with travelling abroad, but India has plenty of destinations rich in history and culture, with diverse landscapes to suit every kind of traveller.
Here are some of the holiday ideas and destinations he listed:
1. Family holidays
- Explore Jaipur, Udaipur, Amritsar, and Mysore for their history, regional cuisines, and traditions.
- Visit historical landmarks and local markets together to learn about the history of the place.
- Introduce children to local customs and festive celebrations.
2. Romantic escapes
- Head to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, or Northeast India for a mountain getaway.
- Enjoy scenic views, relaxing activities, and a slower pace of travel.
- Spend time together over a candlelit dinner or a leisurely stroll.
3. Beach getaways
- Consider Goa, Kerala, or the Andaman Islands for a seaside holiday and a relaxing vacation.
- Stay at beachfront hotels, try local food, and check out coastal attractions.
- Choose quieter locations, as these places are also sometimes crowded. Add off-beat seaside locations to the itinerary.
4. Cultural city breaks
- Explore Varanasi, Kolkata, Delhi, and Ahmedabad during festivals, and see the traditions unfold. Varanasi for Dev Deepawali, Kolkata for Durga Puja, Delhi for Dussehra with Ramlila performances, and Ahmedabad for Navratri garba dances.
- Combine sightseeing with local festive celebrations.
- Visit markets and experience the cultural offerings of each city.
5. Solo adventures
- Consider wellness retreats, trekking trips, photography tours, or heritage tours to ensure that their trip becomes an individual experience.
- Backpacking trips to Rishikesh, Hampi, Pondicherry, and Meghalaya are sensibly designed for those who like to travel independently.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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