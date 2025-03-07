Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon special discounts! Up to 90% off on home decor to give your space a summer refresh without breaking the bank

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Mar 07, 2025 03:30 PM IST

Amazon’s special discounts offer up to 90% off on home decor. Refresh your space with mirrors, wall art, frames, and more. All on a budget!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Glimpse Homes Crinkled Paper Bag Vase | Ceramic Flower Vase | Living Room Decor | 8 inch (Ivory White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Behoma Glossy Golden Metal Flower Vase for Home Decor| Decoration Item for Living Room Office| Table Decorative Flower Pot for Gifting | (Pack of 2, Gold) (Flowers not Included) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PUREZENTO Vintage Roman White Vase - Set of 3 | Decorative Bottle Shaped Vases with Twine Bow for Rustic, Farmhouse & Home Decor | Showpiece Vases for Living Room, Dining Table & Office Styling View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TIED RIBBONS Ceramic Face Shape Flower Vase Pot (9.8 inch x 3.9 Inch, White) for Artificial Flowers Plants Home Decor Office Bedroom Living Room Farmhouse Table Corner Decoration Items View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Glass Bud Flower Vase – Pack of 10 Clear Glass Centrepiece for Mini Flowers-Sturdy Textured Drop Shaped Antique Collections for Wedding Decorations & Table Top Decor for Home,Restaurants View Details checkDetails

₹1,633

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPHINX Decorative Glass Vase for Flowers Plants Home Decor Office Living Table Decorations, Vases for Home Decor, Luster Glass Vase,Modern Glass Vase - (Crystal Amber, Approx 9 Inches Height) View Details checkDetails

₹227

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KUMAR INDUSTRIES Metal Wall Decor Gingo Wall Hanging Wall Arts For Home/Living Room/Bedroom/Hotel/Size 51X2X27In (style-1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,620

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZOVE Modern Handcrafted Luxury Metal Wall Decor Perfect For Living Room (Size : 30 In)(Electroplated Golden With White Crystal Stone) View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ULTRA SHINE HOME DECOR Metal Wall Art Mountain with Deer for Living Room (52 * 24 Inch) Wall Decoration | Modern Wall Hanging for Bedroom & Home & etc View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RITUALISTIC Madhubani Wall Plates for home decoration|Wall decor items for living room|Metal Wall décor|Gift items for women and men|Home Décor Gift Items|Set of 5 plates View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Metal Wall Decor Wall Hanging Multi Color Wall Arts for Home Hotel Office Living Room Bedroom (Size 46X19 Inch) Decoration Item View Details checkDetails

₹1,898

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DE KRAFTSMAN wall panels for living room/set of 2 pcs 24x8 inch wall decor MANDLAA design carved antique wall panel decor (medium size)-Engineered Wood View Details checkDetails

₹1,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xtore Ceramic Golden Blessing Birds Figurine for Home Decor | Living Room, Bedroom, Office Desk, Cabinets - (Pack of 2, Golden) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TIED RIBBONS Decorative Abstract Thinker Men Statue Set Of 3 Modern Art Showpiece Sculpture(Fantasy,Gold,13CmX6Cm) Decoration Items For Home Decor Living Room Bedroom Bookshelf Table Office-Resin View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Home Decor Elephant Family Matte Finish Ceramic Fantasy Figures(Set of 4 Pieces,Multicolor) View Details checkDetails

₹781

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xtore Stylish Stone Finish Musician Male & Female Statue for Home Decor (Pack of 4, White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,338.39

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Artment your artistic apartment Artistry White Lion In Resin Showpiece: Home Decor Living Room, Bedroom, Office Desk Accent, Artisan Crafted, Elegant Design Table Top Artifacts, 10.1 Cm, 13.7 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹1,455

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nestasia Small Honey Bee Gold Frame 7.5X6 | Rectangular Tabletop Display for Home Décor View Details checkDetails

₹998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Art Street Premium 3D Table Top Photo Frame, Designer Picture Frames For Home Décor, Office Desk, Bedroom & Living Room (White, Size 4x6 inch) View Details checkDetails

₹199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BEHOMA Elegant Mother Of Pearl Handcrafted Picture Photo Frame | Best Gift for home decor, Birthday, Anniversary, Valentines day, Mothers Day (Off White, 5x7 Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BEHOMA Silver Elegant Vintage Metal Twig Designer Photo Frame | Best Gift for home decor, Birthday, Anniversary, Valentines day, Mothers Day (4x6 Inches) (Small) View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adans Homes PF01 Decorative Handcrafted Tabletop Wooden Photo Frame Rectangular (Gold)21.2L x 16.2W Centimeter View Details checkDetails

₹437

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BEHOMA Golden Elegant Metal Twig Designer Photo Frame - Perfect for Home Decor, Table Decor | Best Gift for home decor, Birthday, Anniversary, Mothers Day | (4x6 Inches) & (6x8 Inches) Set of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ArtX Paper Madhubani Art Paintings with Frame for Home Decor, Wall Painting for Living Room, Multicolor, Natural Wood Color Frames, Set of 4 View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

kotart Premium Digital Paintings with Frame for Home Decoration - Painting for Living Room Bedroom Office - Painting for Wall Decoration - Pack of 4 (I) View Details checkDetails

₹819

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PAPER PLANE DESIGN Large 5 Panel Floral Wall Art Painting for Living Room | Vibrant Painting | 27 x 50 Inch Wall Décor (D) View Details checkDetails

₹2,795

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Painting Mantra Set of 7 Indian Wall Art Print Blue Birds with Flower Ritual theme Framed Vintage Poster for Home,Living room, Bathroom & Hotel Decor (Size: 9.3x12.7, 13x13 & 12.7x17.5 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹1,089

amazonLogo
GET THIS

kotart Boho Decorative Modern Wall Art Print With Frame Abstract Paintings For Living Room Bed Room Hotel Wall Decor Digital Reprint Engineered Wood Set of 3 (10x19 inch, B) (J) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Painting Mantra Stretched Canvas Painting Lord Buddha With Flower Wall Art For Living Room, Home Decor, Wall Decoration Paintings (Brown, Size: 16x22 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tuxédo 3pc Ancient Bronze - Gold Glass Candle Holders - 3- Candlesticks Holders Gold Glass Candle for Home Decoration Dinning Table Decoration Candle Wedding Holiday Décor View Details checkDetails

₹990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CentraLit Iron Art Ware Home Decor Items -Hanging Lantern with Glass Tea Light Candle - Diwali Diya Decor - Return Gift for House Warming Ceremony- Varalakshmi Pooja Room Decoration Item Pack of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAMY WALLS Wooden Candle Holder Stand - Set of 2 Mango Wood Candle Stands for Home Decor with Glass, Dining Table Centerpiece, Round Pillar Candle Holder, Decorative Candle Stands for Home Decor View Details checkDetails

₹3,856

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Behoma Handcrafted Solid Large Metal Pillar Candle Holders | Table Centerpieces Coffee Tables or Fireplace Mantels | Candles Stand for Diwali Home Decor Gift Valentines Day | Colour Golden Set of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Purple Tree Metal Royal Candle Holders For Tapered Candles, (Pack of 3, Golden), Christmas Candle Holder, Tealight Holder, Best Gift For Christmas Decor, Christmas Decoration, Dining Table View Details checkDetails

₹570

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TIED RIBBONS 4 Pcs Candle Holder Stand Candlestick Holders for Dinner Table Home Decoration (Iron, 7.6 cm x 13.9 cm) Decoration Items for Home - Home Décor - Gifts Item View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Give your home a fresh summer update with Amazon’s special discounts! Enjoy up to 90% off on a wide range of home decor pieces, from stunning mirrors and elegant wall art to decorative frames and chic vases. These deals make it easy to create a stylish, inviting space without spending too much. Pick unique pieces to add charm to every corner of your home. 

Brighten your home with Amazon’s summer deals. Up to 90% off on stylish mirrors, frames, and wall decor.
Brighten your home with Amazon’s summer deals. Up to 90% off on stylish mirrors, frames, and wall decor.

Looking for a statement mirror for your hallway or cute table decor for your living room? There’s something for everyone. Don’t miss the chance to transform your space and save big. Perfect for gifting, revamping, or simply bringing new energy into your home.

 

Amazon offers on vases


Add charm to your space with beautiful vases, now available with amazing home decor discounts. Perfect for fresh or dried flowers, these vases make any corner pop. Choose from sleek, modern designs or classic shapes to match your style. Don’t miss these Amazon offers to refresh your home decor!

 

Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon offers on fancy wall decor


Brighten up your walls with stunning decor pieces, all at great prices during the Amazon Sale 2025. From metal art to intricate wall hangings, there’s something to suit every room. Turn plain walls into eye-catching displays and save big with these special home decor discounts!

Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon offers on figurines and statues


Bring personality to your home with elegant figurines and statues, now available with Amazon special discounts. Perfect for shelves, consoles, or side tables, these pieces add character to any space. Explore different styles and themes, and grab your favourites while the deals last!

Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon offers on photo frames for table tops


Showcase your memories with stylish tabletop photo frames, all available with great Amazon Sale prices. Choose from wooden, metallic, or colourful designs to match your decor. Perfect for work desks or bedside tables, these frames are a simple way to keep your favourite moments close.

Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon offers on wall paintings


Liven up your walls with beautiful paintings, now part of the Amazon offers collection. If you love abstract art or scenic landscapes, there are some great choices for every taste. These home decor deals make it easy to add personality and colour to your living space without spending too much.

 

Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon offers on candle holders


Create a cozy atmosphere with elegant candle holders, all at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Sale. Perfect for dining tables, shelves, or bathroom corners, they add warmth and style. From minimal glass designs to intricate metal pieces, find your favourites and enjoy home decor discounts today!

Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days: Minimum 40% off on furniture and mattress

Thinking of a winter home makeover? Start with these furniture and mattress upgrades

Home office furniture buying guide: How to choose the right desk and office chair for your study

Amazon offers on home decor: FAQs

  • 1. What types of home decor items are included in Amazon special discounts?

    You’ll find everything from mirrors and wall art to vases, figurines, candle holders, and more — all at amazing prices!

  • 2. How much can I save during the Amazon Sale on home decor?

    You can save up to 90% on select items, making it easy to refresh your home without overspending.

  • 3. Are these home decor deals available for limited periods?

    Yes, many Amazon offers are time-sensitive, so it’s a good idea to grab your favourites while the discounts last!

  • 4. Can I find home decor for gifts in the Amazon Sale?

    Absolutely! With a wide variety of styles and price points, you can find thoughtful, budget-friendly decor pieces perfect for gifting.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On