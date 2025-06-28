At India’s No-Agenda Spaces, read, laze, lounge in a stranger’s home

It isn’t often one has the chance to simply be, with no agenda, no demands on one’s time or presence, no one even asking what you’re up to.

In urban-planning jargon, a space where one can unwind in this manner is, of course, called a third place (after home and work). A park or waterfront, a library or even a local café can typically serve this function. The idea is that one should be able to walk in alone, unannounced, with no need for small talk, and simply relax from the pressures and demands of the day.

There aren’t many spaces like this in urban India. Parks can feel unsafe, especially if one isn’t a man. Lounging or “loitering” can invite stares or worse.

Earlier this year, Meghna Chaudhury, 36, decided to do something about this.

In January, the mental-health advocate (she is pursuing a Master’s degree in global mental health) declared her home in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, a No-Agenda Space.

The “anti-performance”, “anti-small-talk” environment is now “open” five days a week, from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Slots must be reserved in advance, and ID shown at the door (for safety reasons). After that, one may walk in silently if one chooses, read on the couch, lounge in the balcony, even grab a snack from the “food box” in the kitchen.

Her dog Millimeter has been excited to welcome visitors, but one may choose to ignore her if one pleases. About 200 books sit on shelves, up for grabs. There are art supplies too. But many people simply come in, sit down and do nothing, enjoying a little quiet time by themselves, Chaudhury says.

Slots can be booked via a Google Docs link available in her Instagram bio (@meghnachaudhury). Identity proof must be sent in via SMS before the address is shared. This, and a fee of ₹80, are all the precautions Chaudhury has taken. (Also, the space is not currently open to men.)

“It’s insane how worried everybody was. I was only ever worried about protecting my headspace, but honestly people have been outstanding. Everybody respects my boundaries,” she says.

At the heart of her initiative was a mission to enable asymmetrical relationships in a transactional world, Chaudhury says. This has been a joy to witness, she adds.

“Women who live nearby and met here have started to meet socially. Visitors have thanked me with handwritten notes. I wish people gave me more handwritten notes. I love them,” she says.

In an even-more-heartening development, four women across Bengaluru, and one in Mumbai, have already followed in her footsteps. Financial consultant Mugdha Cheemakurthy has hosted No Agenda Thursdays in Domlur since April 10. She asks that people contribute to the space via money or via snacks, trinkets or tiny items of home decor.

Since March 25, tax consultant Parul Jain in Bommanahalli has invited strangers in, free (her space is also not currently open to men). Vidhu Vinod, 35, a marketing and strategy executive, opened up her home in Kaggadaspura in March. She isn’t charging a fee yet but is considering asking visitors to donate to her favourite NGO, Hold My Paws. In Mumbai, nutritionist and personal trainer Shruti Jahagirdar has been inviting women in every Sunday since April 6.

Each of these women has cited Chaudhury as their inspiration. “I think this kind of space is so utterly simple and necessary,” Vinod says. Chaudhury hopes more will emerge over time.

“Today’s world is so rushed. I hope that when people enter these spaces, they can live for a bit on a clock or pace of their choice. Things are also so transactional,” she adds. “Here, the transaction is simply to care.”