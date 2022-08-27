Beat around the Bush: Tour ancient rock art, eerie termite mounds in Australia

It’s mid-afternoon in the Mary River wetlands. Located 150 km east of Darwin in the Northern Territory, Australia, the wetlands and billabongs here are visited by a profusion of bird life. Here, a wandering whistling duck. There, a green pygmy goose. Everywhere lotus lilies, kookaburras, jabiru or the black-necked stork, and saltwater crocodiles in groups of twos and threes.

It’s a 34-minute drive to the Kakadu National Park, where stony plateaus meet waterfalls and red cliffs. Several aboriginal clans still call the park home, making it a living cultural landscape. The park is also home to one of the largest concentrations of ancient rock art in the world, including the 20,000-year-old paintings at Ubirr.

Traditional paintings and the stories they narrate are part of the unwritten library of knowledge that the Aboriginal people have passed down over thousands of years. The Kakadu park’s logo, for instance, is a traditional painting of a rainbow serpent, believed to be a powerful ancestor who created passages through rocks, formed watering holes, and shaped the land for all living beings. My Aboriginal guide Tim says the image symbolises the serpent’s continued power and presence in the landscape, and the obligation of the Bininj / Mungguy clan that live here to care for the land as if it were a living entity.

Images on the rocks depict some of the Aboriginal people’s oldest memories and norms. These include lessons in how to care for the country and the self. There are drawings of figures armed with hooked sticks and boomerangs, defending the territory, and guarding against crocodile attacks. If a hunter was particularly proud of the size and condition of his catch, it was depicted on a rock wall too, so some drawings just show a perfect fish hanging from its tail.