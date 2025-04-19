Best TV stands: Top picks to keep your entertainment corner organised and stylish for a variety of styles and themes

TV stands do more than just hold your screen. The right one ties your room together, gives your gadgets a home, and hides the cable chaos. From a wall-mounted TV stand that saves space to a full wall TV stand that brings drama to your lounge, there’s no shortage of designs to pick from. If you're after something practical, a TV stand with drawers helps keep things tidy. For smaller rooms, compact options bring function without clutter. This guide runs through the best TV stands out there, with something for every setup and mood. Whether your style leans minimal, rustic, or a bit quirky, these TV stands for drawing room settings are made to fit right in. A sleek TV stand with drawers adds both charm and storage to any drawing room, perfect for a clean, modern look.

Wall-mounted TV unit

Wall-mounted TV stands are a smart choice for anyone short on space or keen on a clean look. These designs keep the floor clear, making your drawing room feel more open. Most come with sleek panels or floating shelves for media players and speakers. They work well in modern flats and help reduce clutter without sacrificing functionality.

What decor style will this type of TV stand match?

Great for contemporary, minimalist, or urban interiors that favour clean lines and practical use of space.

Top picks for you

TV console table

Console TV stands are classic, reliable, and easy to style. They usually feature a long base with open shelves, cabinets, or drawers underneath. Ideal for storing remotes, consoles, or a DVD collection, they offer both function and charm. Whether you want a wooden finish or a more modern vibe, this style covers all the bases without dominating the room.

What decor style will this type of TV stand match?

Suits traditional, rustic, industrial, or transitional spaces where furniture blends function with a bit of personality.

Top picks for you

Full wall coverage TV unit/stand

A full wall TV stand acts more like a media centre than a simple stand. With ample shelves, drawers, and often built-in lighting, it turns your TV area into a focal point. It’s perfect if you’ve got lots to store or decorate around your screen. These units often combine open and closed spaces, ideal for balancing display and organisation.

What decor style will this type of TV stand match?

Works well in large drawing rooms with modern, luxe, or eclectic decor that welcomes bold furniture pieces.

Top picks for you

Corner TV unit/stand

Corner TV stands are a clever fix for awkward layouts or smaller rooms. These units tuck neatly into corners without wasting space. They’re compact yet useful, often featuring open shelves or a couple of drawers. While they don’t take up much room, they still manage to offer enough surface area for your TV and essentials.

What decor style will this type of TV stand match?

Best for compact, cosy, or traditional rooms where space is at a premium and function matters most.

Top picks for you

TV stands: FAQs What size TV stand should I get for my television? Always check the width of your TV and compare it to the stand’s top surface. Ideally, the stand should be a bit wider than the screen. This gives it a balanced look and reduces the chance of things tipping over.

Are wall-mounted TV stands safe for all wall types? Wall-mounted TV stands are generally safe if installed correctly. For brick or concrete walls, it’s usually a simple job. For plasterboard or hollow walls, you’ll need proper anchors and perhaps a bit of professional help to ensure everything holds up securely.

What should I store in a TV stand with drawers? Drawers in TV stands are ideal for storing remote controls, user manuals, cables, extra batteries, gaming accessories, and anything else that usually clutters the coffee table. Some people even use them for magazines or small tech gear.

Can I use a full-wall TV stand in a small room? It depends on the layout, but it can work if you go for a design with open shelving and light colours. These help avoid making the room feel cramped. It also means you can skip extra cabinets since the full wall TV stand covers your storage needs.

