Are you currently shopping for a new TV table? With an array of options on the market, finding the perfect fit can be daunting. In this guide, we've curated a list of the top 9 TV tables available in India as of 2024. Whether your preference is a sleek, contemporary media console or a compact, space-efficient corner TV stand, we've selected products to cater to diverse tastes and spatial requirements. Best TV tables in India 2024: Check out top 9 models.

Our selection aims to cater to both style and practicality, ensuring each TV table enhances your home's aesthetics while accommodating your entertainment setup seamlessly. Whether you prioritize storage space, ease of assembly, or specific design elements like cable management features or durability, our comprehensive comparison covers essential details to aid your decision-making process.

Explore our guide to discover the ideal TV table that aligns with your home decor and functional needs. Each recommendation includes key features, such as dimensions, materials, storage options, and unique design aspects, ensuring you can make an informed choice that complements your living space. Let us assist you in finding the perfect TV table to elevate your home entertainment setup.

The DeckUp Plank Uniti TV Stand is a stylish and modern entertainment unit that can accommodate your TV and media accessories. With its sleek kneered finish, it will add a touch of sophistication to your living room.

Specifications of DeckUp Plank Uniti TV Stand

Made of engineered wood

Dimensions: 120 x 35 x 45 cm

2 open shelves for storage

Weight capacity: 40 kg

Easy to assemble

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Assembly required Ample storage space

The DeckUp Engineered Wood TV Stand is a versatile and practical choice for your TV and media storage needs. Its tube-n-turn kneered finish adds a touch of elegance to any living room.

Specifications of DeckUp Engineered Wood TV Stand

Tube-n-turn kneered finish

Dimensions: 120 x 35 x 45 cm

2 open shelves for storage

Weight capacity: 40 kg

Easy to assemble

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design Assembly required Sturdy construction

The AAROORA Gaya-H3 TV Stand is a functional and stylish choice for your entertainment setup. With ample display and storage space, it's a great addition to any living room.

Specifications of AAROORA Gaya-H3 Engineered Wood TV Stand

Engineered wood with walnut finish

Dimensions: 120 x 35 x 45 cm

4 open shelves for storage

Weight capacity: 50 kg

Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ample storage and display space Limited color options Easy to clean

About Space Wooden TV Stand

The About Space Wooden TV Stand is a minimalistic and functional piece that can accommodate your TV and media accessories. With its clean lines and natural finish, it's a versatile addition to any home.

Specifications of About Space Wooden TV Stand

Made of high-quality wood

Dimensions: 120 x 35 x 45 cm

2 open shelves for storage

Weight capacity: 40 kg

Easy to assemble

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Minimalistic design Limited color options High-quality construction

The Entertainment Profile TV Console is a sleek and space-saving option for your TV and media storage needs. With its compact design and ample storage space, it's perfect for small living rooms.

Specifications of Entertainment Profile TV Console

Low-profile design

Dimensions: 100 x 30 x 40 cm

2 drawers and 2 open shelves for storage

Weight capacity: 35 kg

Easy to assemble

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space-saving design Limited weight capacity Ample storage space

ABOUT SPACE TV Stand

The ABOUT SPACE TV Stand is a versatile and functional choice for your entertainment setup. With its clean lines and sturdy construction, it's a great addition to any living room.

Specifications of ABOUT SPACE TV Stand

Made of high-quality wood

Dimensions: 120 x 35 x 45 cm

2 open shelves for storage

Weight capacity: 40 kg

Easy to assemble

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile design Limited color options Sturdy construction

The TVASTE Engineered Wood TV Stand is a practical and modern choice for your TV and media storage needs. With its clean lines and ample storage space, it's a versatile addition to any home.

Specifications of TVASTE Engineered Wood TV Stand

Engineered wood with walnut finish

Dimensions: 120 x 35 x 45 cm

2 open shelves for storage

Weight capacity: 40 kg

Easy to assemble

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern design Limited color options Ample storage space

The AAROORA Wallnut-Gaya-H3 TV Stand is a stylish and functional choice for your entertainment setup. With its rich walnut finish and ample storage space, it's a great addition to any living room.

Specifications of AAROORA Wallnut-Gaya-H3 TV Stand

Engineered wood with walnut finish

Dimensions: 120 x 35 x 45 cm

4 open shelves for storage

Weight capacity: 50 kg

Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Limited color options Ample storage space

The AAROORA Wenge TV Stand is a functional and modern choice for your entertainment setup. With its clean lines and versatile wenge finish, it's a sleek addition to any living room.

Specifications of AAROORA Wenge Engineered Wood TV Stand

Engineered wood with wenge finish

Dimensions: 120 x 35 x 45 cm

4 open shelves for storage

Weight capacity: 50 kg

Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern design Limited color options Ample storage space

Top 3 features of best TV tables in India

Best TV tables in India Material Dimensions Storage DeckUp Plank Uniti TV Stand Engineered Wood 120 x 35 x 45 cm 2 open shelves DeckUp Engineered Wood TV Stand Engineered Wood 120 x 35 x 45 cm 2 open shelves AAROORA Gaya-H3 Engineered Wood TV Stand Engineered Wood 120 x 35 x 45 cm 4 open shelves About Space Wooden TV Stand High-quality Wood 120 x 35 x 45 cm 2 open shelves Entertainment Profile TV Console Wood 100 x 30 x 40 cm 2 drawers, 2 open shelves ABOUT SPACE TV Stand High-quality Wood 120 x 35 x 45 cm 2 open shelves TVASTE Engineered Wood TV Stand Engineered Wood 120 x 35 x 45 cm 2 open shelves AAROORA Wallnut-Gaya-H3 TV Stand Engineered Wood 120 x 35 x 45 cm 4 open shelves AAROORA Wenge Engineered Wood TV Stand Engineered Wood 120 x 35 x 45 cm 4 open shelves

Best value for money TV table in India:

The AAROORA Gaya-H3 Engineered Wood TV Stand offers the best value for money with its versatile design, ample storage space, and easy maintenance. It's a practical and stylish choice for any home.

Best overall TV table in India:

The AAROORA Wallnut-Gaya-H3 TV Stand stands out as the best overall product with its stylish design, rich walnut finish, and ample storage space. It's a functional and elegant addition to any living room.

Factors to keep in mind when choosing the perfect TV table:

When selecting the ideal TV table, consider these essential factors to ensure it meets your needs:

Size and dimensions: Measure your TV and the available space to ensure the table fits without overcrowding.

Storage requirements: Assess your need for storage space for media devices, cables, and accessories.

Material and build quality: Opt for sturdy materials like wood or metal that match your decor and ensure durability.

Design and style: Choose a design that complements your room's aesthetics, whether modern, rustic, or minimalist.

Functionality: Consider features like cable management systems, adjustable shelves, or integrated lighting for added convenience.

Ease of assembly: Check if the table requires assembly and whether it comes with clear instructions.

Budget: Set a budget range and look for options that offer the best value without compromising quality.

Choosing a TV table involves balancing practicality with style to enhance your viewing experience and complement your living space effectively.

FAQs on tv table What are the weight capacities of these TV tables? The weight capacities of the TV tables range from 35 kg to 50 kg, depending on the model. Be sure to check the specifications before making a purchase.

Do these TV tables require assembly? Yes, most of these TV tables require assembly. However, they come with easy-to-follow instructions for hassle-free setup.

Are there color options available for these TV tables? Some of the TV tables offer limited color options, so be sure to check the product details for the available finishes.

What materials are these TV tables made of? The TV tables are made of high-quality engineered wood or wood, ensuring durability and long-lasting use.

