Calming workplaces: Tips for incorporating cool blues and greens for a tranquil atmosphere

Workspace design is a nuanced subject bringing together elements that are focused on building productivity and a positive environment in equal measure. Thoughtful, open layouts and a harmonious flow between multi-function spaces form the core of a good workspace design. However, the right colours are probably one of the most underrated design elements that add a sense of calmness and mental clarity to the people using the space. Cool blues and greens have thus often been a popular pick for workspace design as these shades not only decorate but also dictate the ambience, transforming offices into serene sanctuaries conducive to both focus and creativity. Creating a calming workplace environment can significantly enhance productivity, creativity, and overall well-being among employees.(Pixabay)

Incorporating cool blues and greens in office interiors

"Colour psychology in interior design dictates setting the ambience of any space and is responsible for evoking specific emotions. For workspaces, shades of blue evoke a sense of tranquillity and stability, ideal for areas where focus and concentration are paramount. Green, often associated with nature and renewal, brings a refreshing and soothing touch, making it perfect for high-stress environments. Together, these colours not only enhance aesthetics but also positively influence the mood and productivity of employees," says Sammeer Pakvasa, Managing Director and CEO- Eleganz Interiors. (Also read: 10 quick pro interior design tips to seamlessly blend Zen gardens into your modern home decor )

He further shared some tips with HT Lifestyle for incorporating cool blues and greens to create a tranquil atmosphere.

● Make sure to work with strategic colour placement for visual appeal. This can be done by using lighter shades on the wall to expand the space and using darker hues in the form of decor pieces like furniture, accessories, etc. This helps create depth and contrast.

● Natural lighting and adding elements of biophilic design are other great ways to enhance the play of natural light and its effect on the colours used. Moreover, positioning desks near windows, merging indoor and outdoor areas, and strengthening the overall well-being of the workspace are additional ways to improve the workspace experience and help bring colours from nature into the workspace.

● Good functional lighting is one of the most important factors to consider while designing. Adjustable lighting solutions that mimic natural light can help reduce eye strain and mental fatigue.

● Beyond the colours, always consider ergonomic furniture that supports posture and comfort, as well as minimalist storage solutions to keep the office tidy and distraction-free.

By integrating these elements, businesses can create not just a place of work but a haven of productivity and tranquillity.