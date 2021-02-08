After leaving netizens smitten with her original poem "The Hill We Climb" at US President Joe Biden's inauguration, America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman added another feather to her cap of success as she became the Super Bowl’s first poet ever. Stirring the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl, with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz, the 22-year-old honoured America’s “3 heroes who exemplify the best of” human connection i.e. frontline health-care workers, teachers and military veterans.

Among these, Los Angeles-based educator Trimaine Davis, Florida-based ICU nurse Suzie Dorner and Pittsburgh-based Marine veteran James Martin found exclusive mentions in Amanda’s poem at the Super Bowl. “Poetry at the Super Bowl is a feat for art & our country, because it means we’re thinking imaginatively about human connection even when we feel siloed. I’ll honor 3 heroes who exemplify the best of this effort. Here’s to them, to poetry, & to a #SuperBowl like no other (sic),” Amanda shared in a tweet.

Though she did not perform live on field, the youth poet laureate spoke on video. Check out the full transcript of her poem, Chorus of the Captains, here:

“Today we honor our three captains

For their actions and impact in

A time of uncertainty and need.

They’ve taken the lead,

Exceeding all expectations and limitations,

Uplifting their communities and neighbors

As leaders, healers, and educators.

James has felt the wounds of warfare,

But this warrior still shares

His home with at-risk kids.

During Covid, he’s even lent a hand

Love-streaming football for family and fans.

Trimaine is an educator who worlds nonstop,

Providing his community with hotspots,

Laptops, and tech workshops

So his students have all the tools

They need to succeed in life and in school.

Suzie is the ICU nurse manager at a Tampa Hospital.

Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible.

She lost her grandmothers to the pandemic,

And fights to save other lives in the ICU battle zone,

Defining the frontline heroes risking their lives for our own.

Let us walk with these warriors,

Charge on with these champions,

And carry forth the call of our captains!

We celebrate them by acting with courage and compassion,

By doing what is right and just.

For while we honor them today

It is they who every day honor us.”

In an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, Amanda asserted, “These are the moments I strive for in my lifetime, which is to bring poetry into places that we least expect it, so we can fully kind of grapple with the ways in which it can heal us and kind of resurrect us.”

As literature lovers, we can’t agree more.

