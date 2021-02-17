IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Christie's to auction digital artwork for the first time ever
Christie's auctions jumps into burgeoning digital art market(Reuters)
Christie's auctions jumps into burgeoning digital art market(Reuters)
art culture

Christie's to auction digital artwork for the first time ever

The big auction house, Christie's will be putting up a purely digital artwork auction for the first time ever. Beeple, the famous American digital artist's work, that he has made over the course of 13 years, will be sold at this auction.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:51 AM IST

Christie's on Tuesday said it was putting up for sale what it described as the first ever purely digital artwork offered by a major auction house.

"Everydays - The First 5000 Days," by the American digital artist known as Beeple, comprises all the works of art that he has made over the course of 13 years.

Christie's in New York said that because the venture was so new for the auction house, bidding in the Feb 27-March 11 online sale would start at just $100.

The art work carries what is known as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), a unique digital token encrypted with the artist's signature and which verifies its ownership and authenticity and is permanently attached to the piece.

The auction comes at a time of rapid expansion of the digital art market, where creators use computer generated imagery, scanned photos, manipulated videos and other medium to create original work.

The recent introduction of NFTs opens the way for digital art to be sold in the same way as traditional paintings and sculptures.

"Not unlike the advent of Street Art as a blue chip collecting category, NFT-based art is on the threshold of becoming the next ingeniously disruptive force in the art market," Noah Davis, Christie's specialist in post-war and contemporary art said in a statement.

Wisconsin-based Beeple started his "Everydays" project in 2007, vowing to create and post online a new work of art every day. "The First 5000 Days" comprises all of them in a single composition.

Beeple has a large following and has worked with pop singers like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to created visuals for their concerts. His artwork was also featured in Louis Vuitton's Women's Spring 2019 fashion collection.

The Christie's auction follows its sale in October 2018 of a portrait produced entirely by artificial intelligence. “Portrait of Edmond Belamy," by the French art collective Obvious, sold for $432,500 and was described as the first portrait generated by an algorithm to come up for auction.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
heritage auctions digital artwork
Close
Christie's auctions jumps into burgeoning digital art market(Reuters)
Christie's auctions jumps into burgeoning digital art market(Reuters)
art culture

Christie's to auction digital artwork for the first time ever

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:51 AM IST
The big auction house, Christie's will be putting up a purely digital artwork auction for the first time ever. Beeple, the famous American digital artist's work, that he has made over the course of 13 years, will be sold at this auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An artwork by Lal Bahadur Singh, on display at the exhibition.
An artwork by Lal Bahadur Singh, on display at the exhibition.
art culture

Artworks that are drenched in the colours of spring

By Viveka Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Artist Lal Bahadur Singh’s works at an ongoing exhibition in Delhi, explore the bovine theme in vibrant hues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Pritam(Instagram)
Amrita Pritam(Instagram)
art culture

When Amrita Pritam handled finances during Bollywood film Sparsh's shoot

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:53 AM IST
It all happened when Sai Paranjpye was looking for a producer for "Sparsh", an intense love story unfolding in a school for the blind, and filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya of "Teesri Kasam" fame agreed to do it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
art culture

Bossa Nova: Author Haruki Murakami hosts live jam for relaxation amid pandemic

AP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Despite the pandemic, Murakami — known for bestsellers including “A Wild Sheep Chase," “The Wind-up Bird Chronicle" and “1Q84” — said he still maintains a daily routine including running and writing, but the frequent world traveler has stayed in Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The museum’s director and chief executive, Charles Venable, said the decision to use “white” had been intentional to show the museum wouldn’t abandon its existing audience as it works for more diversity.(AP)
The museum’s director and chief executive, Charles Venable, said the decision to use “white” had been intentional to show the museum wouldn’t abandon its existing audience as it works for more diversity.(AP)
art culture

Indianapolis museum apologizes for 'white art' job listing

AP, Indianapolis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:19 PM IST
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields has apologized for a job listing seeking a new director who would maintain the museum’s “traditional, core, white art audience.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Curated by art writer Georgina Maddox, the "Peppery Soliloquies" at Delhi-based Art Centrix Space uncovers and investigates the notions and texture of spice through the artworks of nine artists. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Curated by art writer Georgina Maddox, the "Peppery Soliloquies" at Delhi-based Art Centrix Space uncovers and investigates the notions and texture of spice through the artworks of nine artists. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Art show explores narratives around Indian spices

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:55 PM IST
A new art show here looks at the historical and contemporary narratives around Indian spices while adding economic, social and political dynamics to their traditional connotations of taste and aroma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to DAG, the month-long show has brought back into focus concepts such as “scopophilia or the pleasure of looking at something or someone with reference to the gazer and the gazed”.(Pixabay)
According to DAG, the month-long show has brought back into focus concepts such as “scopophilia or the pleasure of looking at something or someone with reference to the gazer and the gazed”.(Pixabay)
art culture

Exhibition explores ‘the gaze’ of Indian artists

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Decoding generations of Indian artists’ visual approach towards their subjects and muses is the focus of an ongoing exhibition here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Gender Park campus is a 24-acre space that will act as a convergence centre for various projects, cultural and academic engagements.(ANI)
The Gender Park campus is a 24-acre space that will act as a convergence centre for various projects, cultural and academic engagements.(ANI)
art culture

Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Gender Park campus in Kozhikode

ANI, Kozhikode (kerala) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Gender Park campus in Kozhikode on Sunday. It is an initiative to work towards gender equality and empowerment in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ilona Kolachana is a professional Finnish danseuse with a love for Indian classical and folk dance forms.
Ilona Kolachana is a professional Finnish danseuse with a love for Indian classical and folk dance forms.
art culture

“In Indian traditional music and dance, you can hear and see the echoes of long traditions,” says Finnish danseuse Ilona Kolachana

By Etti Bali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:32 PM IST
For Ilona Kolachan, it was love at first sight when she first visited Indian on a backpacking trip in 2008. She now teaches various classical Indian dance forms, and Bollywood and folk dances to people around the globe. Here is her story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi invites inspiring ideas from art, culture and tourism for 'Mann Ki Baat'(Twitter/narendramodi)
PM Modi invites inspiring ideas from art, culture and tourism for 'Mann Ki Baat'(Twitter/narendramodi)
art culture

PM Modi invites inspiring ideas from art, culture and tourism for 'Mann Ki Baat'

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:47 PM IST
PM Modi shares toll free number and invites motivational stories or inspiring ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat' on February 28 from the fields of art, culture and tourism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heritage buffs profess love for historic monuments on Valentine's Day (representational image)(Pexels)
Heritage buffs profess love for historic monuments on Valentine's Day (representational image)(Pexels)
art culture

Valentine's Day: Heritage buffs declare their love for historic buildings

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Heritage buffs from all around the country expressed their love for old architecture and buildings that have a long history on Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antique radio sets attract visitors at 7th International Radio Fair(ANI)
Antique radio sets attract visitors at 7th International Radio Fair(ANI)
art culture

Visitors attend 7th International Radio Fair to see antique radio sets

ANI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:14 AM IST
People visited the two-day Outreach International Radio Fair (OIRF) 2021 in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of World Radio Day on Saturday. The fair showcased thousands of antique radio sets, old and new broadcasting equipment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Life journey of the iconic Indian modernist is narrated through archival material at this exhibition.
Life journey of the iconic Indian modernist is narrated through archival material at this exhibition.
art culture

SH Raza the modernist, and the man behind the canvas

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:23 AM IST
This exhibition in the Capital marks the beginning of birth centenary celebrations of the Indian modernist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fundraiser to help out-of-work artists turned into a movement that distills the essence of community during Carnival.(Bloomberg)
A fundraiser to help out-of-work artists turned into a movement that distills the essence of community during Carnival.(Bloomberg)
art culture

New Orleans invents a glorious new tradition with ‘Yardi Gras’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:30 PM IST
What started as a fundraiser by the Krewe of Red Beans to help Mardi Gras float artists generate an income after all the parades were canceled, “house floats” have boomed with a joyful DIY spirit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – now known as George Floyd Square – has been closed since late May, as the corner became a makeshift memorial to Floyd and a space for community healing.(AP)
The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – now known as George Floyd Square – has been closed since late May, as the corner became a makeshift memorial to Floyd and a space for community healing.(AP)
art culture

Streets to reopen, memorial to stay at site of Floyd arrest

AP, Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:59 PM IST
A memorial honoring George Floyd will remain at the Minneapolis intersection where he was pinned to the ground by a police officer in the moments before he died last May, but the streets will reopen to two-way traffic at the conclusion of the officer’s murder trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP