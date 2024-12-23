Corners and nooks collecting dust? Here's how you can revamp and refresh your room

Every room has a nook or corner that is left unused. Generally all the corners are overlooked as the space is so tiny that it feels like a lot of effort to breathe life into it. So they are left to collect dust. But these tiny spaces have a lot of potential and can be transformed into beautiful, conversation-starting spaces. For a myriad of purposes, the tiny, cramped spaces can be reimagined in innovative ways. In an interview with HT, experts shared insights on how to elevate these nooks and unlock the charm of every overlooked corner. Add a finishing touch to the style of your room by decorating the unused corners. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Accent walls to textured finished: Make your home stylish with Pantone's Colour of the Year Mocha Mousse

Reading space

Too wrapped in work that your never-ending TBR (to-be-read) pile makes you feel guilty? Rekindle the love for reading and wash away the guilt by turning your corner into a cosy reading haven. Dhara Shroff, Head of Retail, Opulin suggested the basics of creating a reading space from scratch-ample lighting, comfortable chairs or seating that doubles as storage (for your books and more.)

Alternatively, you can also go for a rocking chair, as suggested by Brijesh Bansal, Founder of Stone Art. The gentle sway while you flip pages feels comforting. While, Natasha Jain, Co-Founder of Natelier by Bent Chair recommended the checklist for making reading more relaxing with plush cushions and soft throws.

But if cosiness isn’t exactly your idea of a reading nook and you prefer a more glamorous style to match the glitzy style of your room, Saba Kapoor, Co-Founder of Nivasa, highlighted that adding a statement chair paired with a chic side table could lift the space. Warm lighting and soft textures can also be included.

Now for storing your books, Dhara Shroff from Opulin highlighted using slim bookcases or wall-mounted shelves that make ideal mini-libraries in the tiny reading nook.

Stylish entryway

A nook doesn’t always have to be an underrated spot. It can be revamped to become the main attraction as one steps into the room. Natasha Jain from Natelier by Bent Chair suggested adding a sleek console with decorative accents, while Saba Kapoor from Nivasa recommended placing lamps, and planters atop the console, or even affixing art pieces above it.

Home office

A lot can be done with a small space, even a compact office for your work needs. A nook can easily be transformed into a small home office. Dhara Shroff from Opulin suggested incorporating a compact desk, floating shelves on the wall, and organizers.

Decorative enhancements

Spruce up the look of your room by uplifting the unused corners. They can be the final piece of the puzzle to truly perfect and complete the finishing look of your room. Brijesh Bansal from Stone Art recommends adding a decorative fireplace mantle or accent lighting for a touch of understated, classy elegance. An unused corner is not solely about using the floor space; even ceiling space can be utilized. Brijesh Bansal mentions that one can highlight ceilings with striking light fixtures or natural elements like branches and ambient lights. Walls can also be decorated, as Saba Kapoor from Nivasa suggests, by turning the corner into an accent wall with artwork and mirrors.

The corner can be adorned with statement pieces that infuse personality. Sarita Handa, Founder of Sarita Handa, explains that with thoughtful accents like antique brass sculptures, naga vases, exceptional coffee table books, or even ottomans upholstered in exquisite fabrics, even the smallest corner can exude purpose.

Stylish vanity

There are endless possibilities on how to use the corner. A nook can also be turned into a vanity area, as suggested by Dhara Shroff from Opulin, by adding a mirror, slim table, and stool. They are compact and won't take up much space. She also recommended that a corner be dedicated to your pets with chic beds and hooks for pet accessories. This stylish pet corner is perfect for pet parents.

ALSO READ: Winter Lighting 101: Essential ambient lighting tips to transform your home in the cold season