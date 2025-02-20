Menu Explore
Design a bedroom you’ll love: 7 expert tips for creating a relaxing retreat

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 20, 2025 02:35 PM IST

Transform your bedroom into a cosy retreat.  These 7 expert tips will help you create a relaxing space that’s stylish, comfortable, and perfect for unwinding.

Your bedroom is more than just a place to sleep, it’s your sanctuary, a space to unwind, rejuvenate, and find comfort after a long day. Designing a relaxing retreat requires thoughtful planning, the right colour palette, and an eye for comfort and aesthetics. Sonali Ashar, founder of Sonali Ashar Design, shared seven tips with HT Lifestyle to help you create a serene and inviting bedroom. (Also read: Dopamine decor 101: How to turn your home into a joyful, feel-good paradise )

Create a serene bedroom sanctuary with effective lighting, unobstructed windows, and personalised decor. (Unsplash)
Create a serene bedroom sanctuary with effective lighting, unobstructed windows, and personalised decor. (Unsplash)

1. Optimise the layout

Furniture placement is key to a well-designed bedroom. The bed should be the focal point, with complementary pieces like nightstands, cupboards, a seating area, or a reading nook arranged for easy movement. Avoid clutter and unnecessary furniture to maintain a warm and inviting atmosphere.

2. Choose a calming colour palette

Warm, earthy tones and soft pastels create a soothing environment, helping to calm the nervous system.

3. Prioritise comfort

Invest in high-quality linens, plush pillows, and an ergonomically designed mattress for optimal comfort. A good night’s sleep enhances well-being and sets the tone for a joyful day. Soft, cosy bedding can make all the difference in creating a restful retreat.

4. Layer the lighting

Lighting can transform a bedroom’s ambience. Use a mix of task lighting, statement lampshades, and sleek uplighters to add glamour. A dimmer option allows you to soften the lighting, creating a cosy, relaxing atmosphere before bedtime.

5. Enhance natural light

Whenever possible, maximise natural light by keeping windows unobstructed. Large windows help create a seamless connection with the outdoors, making the room feel airy and spacious.

6. Personalise with art and accessories

Decorate your walls with family photos, travel souvenirs, or dramatic artwork. A striking rug, bookshelves, and carefully chosen accessories add personality, making your bedroom feel uniquely yours.

By incorporating these expert tips, you can transform your bedroom into a luxurious retreat that nurtures relaxation and comfort.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
