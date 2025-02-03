How to choose bed headboard: Complete guide to make your bedroom stylish and aesthetic

After a long day's work, you long for your bed to just doze off. It's one of the essentials of the bedroom, and even your entire house- a place to retreat and sleep away all the worries. But it's more than just a place of rest- it's also the main centrepiece of your bedroom. In a way, the bed's style imparts a certain distinctive character to your bedroom. The very structure of the bed can affect the room's mood. Headboard is the upright panel above the bed. (Shutterstock)

The headboard especially has an important influence. It's the upright panel right at the head of the bed, acting as a barrier between the wall and the bed's edge. Other than functional benefits like acting as a barrier from the cold walls at night, it also has decorative benefits.

In an interview with HT, Dhruv Nagpal, the founder of The Original Bed Company, shares a detailed guide on headboard styles, headboard fabric choices and which one is the best for you. Consider it a comprehensive guide to understanding headboards for your bed.

ALSO READ: Calming bedroom design tips: How to make your bedroom a space of ultimate rest

Headboard styles

The first set of recommendations is based on the rudimentary structure of the headboard, which forms the backbone of the overall design.

Dhruv shared these tips for headboard designs based on particular style aesthetics:

Traditional styles

For a room with a traditional aesthetic, such as Victorian, French Country, Mediterranean, Farmhouse, Cottage, or Rustic design, a classic cast iron bed or a rustic four-poster bed works perfectly. These options provide a timeless charm that complements these décor styles. A four-poster wooden bed is another great choice. In smaller rooms, go for cosier rooms, go for beds. Black or cream are traditional colours for these styles, with room accents like blankets, curtains, and rugs adding splashes of colour.

Contemporary styles

For more modern spaces like Mid-Century Modern, Industrial, Scandinavian, or Modern, opt for clean, minimalist bed frames. A modern four-poster or an upholstered bed would work wonderfully. Scandinavian and Japandi designs typically use muted tones, so whites and creams serve as great bases. Mid-Century and Contemporary designs, where you can play with colour, benefit from boldly painted beds or geometric-patterned upholstery, which can make your bed a focal point.

Eclectic and maximalist styles

Eclectic and maximalist rooms embrace a blend of diverse design elements. Here, you can experiment with different textures, colours, and patterns. Opt for an upholstered bed with a bold floral or animal print or a striking iron bed in black or cream. You can further enhance the look with blankets, throw pillows, and artwork, creating a lively, personalised atmosphere.

Coastal and relaxed styles

For a relaxed, beach-inspired room, such as a coastal décor style, a slim iron bed frame works beautifully. These beds bring a laid-back, breezy vibe, ideal for rooms with soft tones like blues and neutrals. For a more luxurious take, consider an Art Deco-inspired upholstered bed in rich velvet fabrics, which can add a layer of elegance to the relaxed atmosphere of a coastal room.

Fabric for headboards

Fabric plays an important role in defining the overall look and feel of a headboard, as the texture, colour, and pattern can dramatically influence the ambience of the bedroom

Dhruv shared these fabric suggestions for headboards:

Velvet : Velvet headboards are perfect for creating a luxurious and sophisticated atmosphere. This fabric is soft to the touch and comes in rich colours like deep navy, emerald, and burgundy. Velvet works well in traditional, Art Deco, or even modern rooms where a sense of grandeur and texture is desired.

: Velvet headboards are perfect for creating a luxurious and sophisticated atmosphere. This fabric is soft to the touch and comes in rich colours like deep navy, emerald, and burgundy. Velvet works well in traditional, Art Deco, or even modern rooms where a sense of grandeur and texture is desired. Linen : Linen is a breathable, casual fabric that pairs perfectly with coastal, Scandinavian, or farmhouse-inspired designs. It gives a relaxed, organic feel to the room. Opt for light, natural colours like off-white, beige, or soft pastels for a fresh, airy atmosphere.

: Linen is a breathable, casual fabric that pairs perfectly with coastal, Scandinavian, or farmhouse-inspired designs. It gives a relaxed, organic feel to the room. Opt for light, natural colours like off-white, beige, or soft pastels for a fresh, airy atmosphere. Leather : Leather adds a sleek, structured look to any bed and headboard. It works well in industrial, modern, or mid-century designs, giving the space a sense of durability and sophistication. Leather is particularly suitable for those looking for a bold, masculine aesthetic.

: Leather adds a sleek, structured look to any bed and headboard. It works well in industrial, modern, or mid-century designs, giving the space a sense of durability and sophistication. Leather is particularly suitable for those looking for a bold, masculine aesthetic. Cotton and Cotton Blends : Cotton is a versatile fabric that suits almost any room style. It’s comfortable, easy to maintain, and comes in various colours and textures. Cotton works well in both traditional and contemporary spaces and can be used in light or neutral shades to create a soothing environment.

: Cotton is a versatile fabric that suits almost any room style. It’s comfortable, easy to maintain, and comes in various colours and textures. Cotton works well in both traditional and contemporary spaces and can be used in light or neutral shades to create a soothing environment. Chenille: Chenille is soft yet durable, with a velvet-like texture. This fabric is ideal for traditional and eclectic designs, adding warmth and comfort to the room. Its textured feel makes it a great choice for cosy, inviting spaces.

How to know what's right for you

The headboard is a key element of the bed that not only defines its style but also sets the tone for the entire room’s aesthetic. Its design can influence the mood of the space, whether you’re aiming for a cosy, elegant, or contemporary feel. Here are some recommendations shared by Dhruv:

Traditional space : Opt for classic bed frames made of wood or iron. These materials evoke a sense of tradition and sophistication. Complement the bed with a traditional fabric like linen or velvet, and choose muted colours like cream or navy for a timeless look. Accessorise with vintage-inspired décor for a cohesive style.

: Opt for classic bed frames made of wood or iron. These materials evoke a sense of tradition and sophistication. Complement the bed with a traditional fabric like linen or velvet, and choose muted colours like cream or navy for a timeless look. Accessorise with vintage-inspired décor for a cohesive style. Modern and Minimalist Spaces : Clean lines and simple, functional design should guide your choices. Look for sleek, modern beds with metal or upholstered frames. Stick to neutral tones like whites, blacks, or greys for a minimalist feel, and use textures like linen or leather for added interest.

: Clean lines and simple, functional design should guide your choices. Look for sleek, modern beds with metal or upholstered frames. Stick to neutral tones like whites, blacks, or greys for a minimalist feel, and use textures like linen or leather for added interest. Eclectic and Bold Rooms : Here, you have the freedom to mix and match different designs and patterns. Choose a bold headboard with floral, animal, or geometric prints, or opt for a striking metal frame. Mix fabrics like velvet, chenille, or cotton to create a space full of personality and charm.

: Here, you have the freedom to mix and match different designs and patterns. Choose a bold headboard with floral, animal, or geometric prints, or opt for a striking metal frame. Mix fabrics like velvet, chenille, or cotton to create a space full of personality and charm. Coastal and Relaxed Rooms: Choose light, airy fabrics like linen and cotton for a breezy, relaxed vibe. Pair these fabrics with simple, slim bed frames in neutral tones. Consider a headboard in a light colour such as cream or light grey to keep the room calm and peaceful.

The headboard radiates a main character energy in your bedroom, instantly becoming the focal point of the space. It’s the first thing your eyes are drawn to when you enter the room, making it an essential design element that defines your bedroom's personality. Consider the above mentioned tips when you choose your bed.

ALSO READ: Bathroom looks too bland? Give it spa-like design facelift with these tips