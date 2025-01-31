Calming bedroom design tips: How to make your bedroom a space of ultimate rest

Sound sleep is essential for your health. It is fundamental for mental and physical wellbeing. Time and again, experts have reiterated the importance of getting enough sleep. To ensure you get quality rest, you need to design the space accordingly. Let bedroom be your space to de-stress. (Pexels)

Creating a calming bedroom goes beyond design aesthetics, it's about setting the foundation for restful sleep so you wake up feeling refreshed. The bedroom should serve as a tranquil sanctuary to de-stress after a long day and slip into a peaceful sleep.

In an interview with HT, Neha Garg, Founder & Principal Designer of Studio Jane Designs and Kuntal Vyas Aggarwal Founder and Design Head of Resaiki - revealed how to best design your bedroom to capture that calming energy.

Lights

Lights- even if you switch off the lights to sleep and don't think it matters much, strategic lighting in the bedroom that evokes a calming atmosphere prepares you for sleep. It helps you wind down and improves relaxation levels, creating a smooth transition to sleep.

Kuntal Vyas Aggarwal from Resaiki explained that lighting profoundly impacts sleep through its effect on circadian rhythms, the natural 24-hour cycle of physiological processes. Neha Garg from Studio Jane Designs described that warm, dimmable lighting mimics the natural progression of dusk, creating a sleepy space.

Furthermore, Kunal shared these tips for lighting:

Incorporate layered lighting such as table lamps, wall sconces and dimmers for better control.

Select light sources with a colour temperature between 1800K and 2700K to ensure a warmer tone that upholds the dark feel.

Neha Garg shared these other suggestions for lighting:

Bedside lamps with soft, amber glow or indirect lighting tucked behind headboards are good for bedrooms.

Avoid harsh, white overhead lights as they interfere with relaxation.

Colours

Colour psychology is all about how colour dictates the mood. Each room has a special purpose, like how the bedroom is for resting and the living room is for upbeat, lively energy, such as chatting with family. The colours of the walls to the bedding can influence mood, and thereby, sleep.

Kuntal Vyas Aggarwal from Resaiki suggested using cooler hues, like blues and greens, to calm the mind, reduce blood pressure and promote relaxation. However, he cautioned against bright or stimulating colours in bedroom.

Neha Garg from Studio Jane Designs also warned against red or bright orange as they might impede the transition to sleep. She also suggested soft, neutral shades such as greige; other than blues and greens.

The colours of the room don't have to exist in isolation as Neha further added that one can layer these hues with tactile accents like soft carpets, and linen drapes to create a sensory cocoon that is both soothing and lavish.

Fabric and textiles

When it comes to creating the perfect environment for sleep, comfort is very important to make you sleepy. The fabrics and textiles you choose for your bedroom can significantly impact how relaxed and cosy you feel as you wind down for the night.

Kuntal suggested using natural materials like cotton and linen to regulate body temperature and prevent overheating, ensuring uninterrupted sleep.

While Neha recommended using silk bedspreads.

Plants

Adding plants in the bedroom can improve the air quality and make the space appear green. Neha listed these indoor plants that one can add to their room

Lavender

Peace Lillies

Other than plants, even artworks can be added to the space, personalising it more.

Minimise noise

The bedroom should be a no-disturbance space, with no noise, as noise can cause sleep disturbances. Kunal suggested using sound-absorbing wall panels or fabrics to dampen external noise. Opt for heavy blackout drapes to reduce sound infiltration through the window. He also advised positioning the bedroom away from high-traffic areas in your home, if possible.

Transform your bedroom into a sanctuary of rest and calmness, the one place you retreat to at the end of each day to unwind and de-stress. By thoughtfully incorporating elements like soothing lighting, calming colours, and comfortable textiles, you can create an environment that nurtures relaxation and promotes restful sleep. It can be the space for you to recharge after an exhausting day.

