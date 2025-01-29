Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

From smart lights to AI assistants – Upgrade with these gadgets for smarter living

ByShweta Pandey
Jan 29, 2025 06:25 PM IST

Bring home the comfort, convenience, and control with these smart home gadgets. The future is here! Read our take on smart gadgets for your home. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

wipro 9-Watt E27 WiFi Smart LED Bulb with Music Sync (16 Million Colours + Warm White/Neutral White/White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant), Standard (NS9500) View Details checkDetails

₹644

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFITech IFIDNSL-5W Dusk to Dawn Smart LED Bulb | All Night On & Auto Off At Day Time| Ideal for Walkway, Yard, Hallway in offices and apartments View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HomeMate Wi-Fi RGB+CCT Smart LED Bulb | 12 Watt, Music Sync | Last State Memory | 16 Million Colors | Warm and Cool White | Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant & Siri (Base B22) View Details checkDetails

₹537

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Glamax 9W LED WiFi Smart B22 Bulb|Energy Efficient|Music Sync Function|Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant|Multi User Feature|Made in India|Pack of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹689

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Halonix Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb 9W B22D (16 Million Colors + Warm White/Neutral White/White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) View Details checkDetails

₹559

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Glamax Smart Bulb 9W Wifi enabled (RGB and shades of white, Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant) E27 Base, Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Wi-Fi Smart Bulb 9-Watts B22D LED White Bulb, (16 Million Colors + Warm White/Neutral White/White + Dimmable & Tuneable) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Company Native Lock Pro with Camera Unlock & Doorbell Connect | 7-Way Unlock | Free Installation | 3 Year Warranty | Native Smart Door Lock View Details checkDetails

₹15,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej Digital Lock I Catus Connect I Smart Lock for Wooden Door | 5 in 1 Access I WiFi I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I Champagne Gold Finish View Details checkDetails

₹14,335

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group | 6-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Remote Unlocking via OTP | PIN | RFID Access Card | Mobile App | Mechanical Key | 1 Year On-Site Warranty | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mygate Smart Door Lock SE with 6 Unlock Methods | Fingerprint, OTP, PIN, RFID Card, Key & Mobile App Access | Unauthorized Freeze & Pin Decoy | Remote Unlocking via OTP| 3-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,950

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock | 6 Ways Unlocking | Fingerprint | PIN | Remote OTP | NFC Card | Atomberg App (Data Stored in India) | Key | 2 Stainless Steel Bolt | 2 Year Warranty (Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock with 7 Ways Access WiFi Unlock, Fingerprint, Card, PIN, OTP, Mobile App and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors | (Video Door Bell Integration) (WiFi + Bluetooth) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yale YDME 100 NxT, Smart Door Lock with Biometric, Pincode, RFID Card & Mechanical Keys, Color- Black, for Home & Office (Free Installation)… View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Touch Plus I Digital Lock for Wooden Door I 4 in 1 Access I Fingerprint I RFID I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I 3 Strong Dead Locking Bolts I Black Finish I 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹11,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Helett HT210 Digital Door Lock with 50 Fingerprint Manual Key with Mortise Support USB Emergency Unlock|Suitable for 30mm-55mm Aluminium and Wooden Door fit with Right and Left Door Handle(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell Pro 2K from Hero Group | Instant Phone Visitor Video Call | Intruder Alarm | 3MP 1296P Resolution | 2-Way Talk | Alexa & OK Google | Plug and Play Chime | 2024 Launch View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HIKVISION Analog Video Door Phone/Bell with 7 TFT LCD Screen Wired| 1080p Resolution | BuiltIn Mic & Loudspeaker| Noise Echo Cancellation| Record Upto 200 Picture | One Call Button(DS-KIS204T) View Details checkDetails

₹4,750

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej Security Solutions Seethru VDP RE7 Lite White Video Door Phone with Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹6,879

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zebronics VDB200 Smart Wireless Video DoorBell with 1080p Full HD, PIR Motion Detection, Splash Proof, Night Vision, 2 Way Talk, mSD, Call Alert, Tamper Alarm, 24/7 Live Monitoring, 60 Chime Tones View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

wipro Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell | 2 MP 1080p Full HD Camera with Night Vision | Two-Way Communication | AI Motion Detection | Indoor Chime with 50 Tunes | Rain & Dust Proof | Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CP PLUS 7 Inch Colour Display Video Door Phone with HD Camera View Details checkDetails

₹5,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CP PLUS Smart WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell | 2MP Full HD Video | Super Wide View Angle | Night Vision | Real-Time Two-Way Audio | SD Slot up to 128GB | 20 Chime Melodies - CP-L23, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,030

amazonLogo
GET THIS

wipro Smart Wireless Doorbell | 2 MP 1080p Full HD Camera with Night Vision | AI Smart Motion Detection | Two-Way Communication | Wireless Chime with 52 Tunes | IP65 Protection | Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,180

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DoorVi Smart Video Doorbell Powered by QR Code Technology | Wireless Video Call & Intercom | No Electricity or Wi-Fi Required | 2-Way Talk | Square Sticker View Details checkDetails

₹500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Purple View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8 HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Echo Studio - Smart speaker with high-fidelity audio, Dolby Atmos and Alexa (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QUBO Smart 360 2K 3MP 1296p WiFi CCTV Security Camera from Hero Group | Mobile App | Two Way Talk | Night Vision | Cloud & SD Card Recording | Made in India | Alexa & OK Google | 1TB SD Card Support View Details checkDetails

₹1,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | View & Talk | Motion Alert | Night Vision | SD Card (Up to 128 GB) | Alexa & OK Google | 2-Way Talk | IR Distance 10Mtr | CP-E35A View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tapo TP-Link C200 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera| Alexa Enabled| 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection| Sound and Light Alarm| Indoor CCTV White View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Imou 3MP Smart CCTV Security WiFi Camera for Home, 360° Coverage, AI Human Detection, Siren Alarm, Night Vision 10M, 2-Way Talk, Supports 256GB SD Card, WiFi & Ethernet Connection View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Trueview 2MP Smart CCTV Wi-fi Home Security Camera with Pan Tilt 360° View, 2 Way Talk, Cloud Monitor, Motion Detect, Supports SD Card Up to 256 GB, Night Vision (2MP Color Night Vision Smart Camera) View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zebronics Zeb Smart Cam 100 Smart Home Automation WiFi Camera with Remote Monitoring, Advanced Motion Detection, Day/Night Mode, Live Streaming, Micro SD Card Slot, 2 Way Audio, works with Android and iOS Smartphones View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow View Details checkDetails

₹11,618

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ecobee New Smart Thermostat Premium with Smart Sensor and Air Quality Monitor - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Works with Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant View Details checkDetails

₹28,893

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WelTherm WiFi Smart Thermostat | Smart LCD Touchscreen | Thermostat for Home Programmable Electric Floor Heating System | Thermoregulator | AC 85-250V Temperature Controller View Details checkDetails

₹5,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sensi Touch 2 Smart Thermostat with Touchscreen Color Display, Programmable, Wi-Fi, Data Privacy, Mobile App, Easy DIY, Works with Alexa, Energy Star Certified, ST76W, C-Wire Required, NEW FOR 2023 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Honeywell RTH9585WF1004/W Wi-Fi Smart Color Programmable Thermostat, V. 2.0,C Wire Required View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Honeywell Home T9 WiFi Smart Thermostat, Smart Room Sensor Ready, Touchscreen Display, Alexa and Google Assist View Details checkDetails

₹32,538

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10|Auto Cleaning with 60 Days Hands Free Cleaning|Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser sensors|240 min Run Time|Vacuum & Mopping|Free 1 Yr Warranty|2024 Launch View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,2024 New Launch,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Vac N Mop Easy Robotic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 2000 Pa Powerful Suction | 3-Hour Runtime | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

dreame F9 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop 2-in-1, Mapping for Multiple Floors, LiDAR Navigation, 150-min Runtime, Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Robot, WiFi/App/Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details checkDetails

₹22,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MecTURING S9 Turbo Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner | Dry & Wet Cleaning | High 8500 Pa Suction – 10 Yr Warranty | 300 Minutes Cleaning | App, Remote & Voice Control | Suitable for Upto 4000 sq ft Area View Details checkDetails

₹22,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH View Details checkDetails

₹29,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

New Apple AirTag View Details checkDetails

₹3,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PEATOP Finder for iPhone AirTag Smart Tag Air Tracker Item Finders for Apple Find My (iOS Only) Track Key, Wallet, Luggage, Bluetooth 5.2 Locator with Replaceable Battery,IP67,Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,262

amazonLogo
GET THIS

New Apple AirTag 4 Pack View Details checkDetails

₹11,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JioTag Air for iOS|Apple Find My Network Item Finder| Worldwide Tracking for Keys, Wallets, Luggage, Pets, Gadgets and More|1+1 Year Battery| No SIM Needed|120db Sound| BT 5.3 View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Belkin AirTag Case Secure Holder with Key Chain for Apple Air Tag Protective Cover with Advance Scratch Resistance - White Colour (F8W973) View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Technology has advanced rapidly, and what was once limited to our gadgets has now made its way into our homes and kitchens. From artificial intelligence to voice assistants, smart tech is everywhere—and it's changing the way we live. If you're ready to turn your home into a smart, tech-savvy space, it's time to upgrade with the latest gadgets. In this article, we'll explore some of the best smart devices that will help you create your own smart home.

Smart gadgets for a smarter way of living
Smart gadgets for a smarter way of living

Smart bulbs:

Bring home a vibrant blend of convenience and creativity with the smart bulbs. These bulbs don’t just illuminate; they set the mood, syncing to your favourite music or shifting hues with your emotions. From a warm amber glow for cosy evenings to a bold blue for productivity, smart bulbs obey your voice or app commands effortlessly. Wake up to gradual sunrise simulations or dim the lights for a movie night—all without leaving the couch.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Smart door locks:

Safety of your house is rest assured with smart door locks as keys become a relic of the past. These high-tech guardians allow you to unlock your door with a tap on your phone, a secure pin, or even your voice. Hosting guests? Grant temporary access remotely, and never worry about misplaced keys again. Their sleek designs blend seamlessly with modern homes while offering robust security features like tamper alerts and automatic locking.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: 10 Best smart door locks for home security in 2024: Top picks for a safe home

Video doorbells

Never miss a visitor—or a package—with video doorbells, the watchful sentinels of modern homes. Equipped with HD cameras, two-way audio, and motion sensors, they let you greet guests, deter intruders, and monitor deliveries, all from your smartphone. Whether you’re home or away, you can check who’s at your door in real-time. Night vision capabilities ensure you’re covered around the clock.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best video door phones: Top 10 picks for a reliable home security

Smart speakers:

Smart speakers are the heartbeat of any tech-savvy home. Beyond playing your favourite playlists with rich, immersive sound, they serve as personal assistants. Ask them to set reminders, check the weather, or control connected devices with a simple voice command. They’re your gateway to podcasts, news updates, or even bedtime stories for kids. Sleek, compact, and endlessly versatile, these devices bring technology to life in a way that feels personal and intuitive.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Smart camera:

Smart cameras are your eyes when you’re not there, delivering crisp video feeds directly to your device. Whether you’re monitoring your baby’s nursery, keeping tabs on a mischievous pet, or ensuring your property is secure, these cameras provide peace of mind. With motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio, they’re as functional as they are advanced. Some even offer AI capabilities, distinguishing between people, animals, or vehicles.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best Wi-Fi CCTV camera to help protect your home and stay safe: Top 8 picks worth considering

Smart thermostat:

Smart Thermostat redefines comfort and efficiency, learning your preferences to optimize your home’s climate. Whether it’s warming up on a chilly morning or cooling down during a heatwave, it adjusts automatically to save energy while keeping you comfortable. Control it remotely via your phone, or let it sync with voice assistants for effortless operation. Its sleek, minimalist design complements any décor, making it both a functional and aesthetic upgrade.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Keen on buying robotic vacuum cleaner? Check out our list of top 10 options

Robotic vacuum cleaner:

Don’t like your messy home but lack time in cleaning? A robotic vacuum cleaner can be your house help. It is the ultimate cleaning companion, taking the drudgery out of daily chores. With advanced sensors and mapping technology, it navigates your home effortlessly, dodging obstacles while tackling dust, dirt, and pet hair. Schedule cleanings via an app, and watch as it autonomously glides under furniture and into tight corners. Some models even empty themselves or mop floors, making multitasking a breeze.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Air Tags:

Are you one of those who often forget your belongings like car keys, TV remote, or cell phone at some place and then the whole house hunts for it. Apple's AirTags are small, disc-shaped tracking devices designed to help you locate everyday items like keys, wallets, backpacks, or luggage. Using Bluetooth technology and the Find My network, AirTags allow you to track items with precision, leveraging a network of millions of Apple devices to update the item's location.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Why should you go for smart gadgets:

As far as the question of the reasons to buy smart gadgets for your home arises, the reason to buy a smart gadget is pretty simple. Apart from innovating our place, these offer convenience, efficiency, security, and a lot more. Here are some of the main reason s why you should buy these smart gadgets for your home:

Convenience: By far, this is the most important reason to bring home a smart gadget. The convenience of switching off the light on voice command, without having to get up and with minimal effort, is a bliss! Control devices remotely via smartphones or tablets, even when you’re not at home.

Efficiency: Energy efficiency is another reason why you should just not live without a smart gadget. Smart thermostats and lights adjust automatically, reducing energy consumption and lowering utility bills.

Security: Whether it's about your smart cameras or the smart door locks, security cannot be compromised at any cost. Smart gadgets guarantee that your home stays safe and sound even when you’re not around.

Integration: Smart gadgets create a seamless experience where gadgets communicate and enhance functionality (e.g., a smart doorbell working with smart lights).

Environmental impact: The inbuilt sensors in the smart gadgets also reduce the wastage, as these sensors also detect and auto shut off the appliances when not in use.

Assistive technology: Smart gadgets are no less than a magical wand for people with disabilities by providing voice command, they can get their work done.

Also Read: Is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on your list? Find out more on the top 3 alternatives

So, to conclude, smart home gadgets have revolutionised the way we interact with our living spaces, blending convenience, efficiency, and security into everyday life. As technology continues to advance, smart gadgets are becoming more accessible and integrated, paving the way for homes that cater to our unique preferences while enhancing sustainability. Embracing these innovations not only simplifies daily routines but also creates smarter, safer, and more connected living environments for the future.

Similar articles for you:

The best robot vacuum cleaners in India: ILife T10s Vs ECOVACS Deebot N10 Plus

Air purifier vs dehumidifier: What’s the difference, which one is right for you and the best options to buy

Best telescopes for viewing planets and galaxies: A detailed buying guide

FAQ on smart home gadgets

  • How do smart home devices work?

    Most smart home devices connect to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, allowing users to control them via smartphone apps, voice assistants (like Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri), or automation routines.

  • Are smart home devices secure?

    Security depends on strong passwords, regular software updates, and using encrypted connections. It’s recommended to buy devices from reputable brands and enable two-factor authentication when possible.

  • Do all smart devices work together?

    Not always. Some require specific hubs (e.g., Zigbee or Z-Wave), while others work with common ecosystems like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Apple HomeKit.

  • Do smart home gadgets need Wi-Fi?

    Most do, but some use Bluetooth, Zigbee, or Z-Wave. A strong Wi-Fi connection improves performance.

  • Can hackers access my smart home devices?

    While rare, it’s possible. Protect your devices with strong, unique passwords, software updates, and secure Wi-Fi networks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On