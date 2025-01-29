From smart lights to AI assistants – Upgrade with these gadgets for smarter living
wipro 9-Watt E27 WiFi Smart LED Bulb with Music Sync (16 Million Colours + Warm White/Neutral White/White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant), Standard (NS9500) View Details
₹644
IFITech IFIDNSL-5W Dusk to Dawn Smart LED Bulb | All Night On & Auto Off At Day Time| Ideal for Walkway, Yard, Hallway in offices and apartments View Details
₹449
HomeMate Wi-Fi RGB+CCT Smart LED Bulb | 12 Watt, Music Sync | Last State Memory | 16 Million Colors | Warm and Cool White | Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant & Siri (Base B22) View Details
₹537
Havells Glamax 9W LED WiFi Smart B22 Bulb|Energy Efficient|Music Sync Function|Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant|Multi User Feature|Made in India|Pack of 2 View Details
₹689
Halonix Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb 9W B22D (16 Million Colors + Warm White/Neutral White/White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) View Details
₹559
Havells Glamax Smart Bulb 9W Wifi enabled (RGB and shades of white, Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant) E27 Base, Pack of 1 View Details
₹699
Lifelong Wi-Fi Smart Bulb 9-Watts B22D LED White Bulb, (16 Million Colors + Warm White/Neutral White/White + Dimmable & Tuneable) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) View Details
₹699
Urban Company Native Lock Pro with Camera Unlock & Doorbell Connect | 7-Way Unlock | Free Installation | 3 Year Warranty | Native Smart Door Lock View Details
₹15,499
Godrej Digital Lock I Catus Connect I Smart Lock for Wooden Door | 5 in 1 Access I WiFi I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I Champagne Gold Finish View Details
₹14,335
QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group | 6-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Remote Unlocking via OTP | PIN | RFID Access Card | Mobile App | Mechanical Key | 1 Year On-Site Warranty | (Black) View Details
₹6,990
Mygate Smart Door Lock SE with 6 Unlock Methods | Fingerprint, OTP, PIN, RFID Card, Key & Mobile App Access | Unauthorized Freeze & Pin Decoy | Remote Unlocking via OTP| 3-Year Warranty View Details
₹9,950
Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock | 6 Ways Unlocking | Fingerprint | PIN | Remote OTP | NFC Card | Atomberg App (Data Stored in India) | Key | 2 Stainless Steel Bolt | 2 Year Warranty (Rose Gold) View Details
₹10,499
LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock with 7 Ways Access WiFi Unlock, Fingerprint, Card, PIN, OTP, Mobile App and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors | (Video Door Bell Integration) (WiFi + Bluetooth) View Details
Yale YDME 100 NxT, Smart Door Lock with Biometric, Pincode, RFID Card & Mechanical Keys, Color- Black, for Home & Office (Free Installation)… View Details
₹12,999
Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Touch Plus I Digital Lock for Wooden Door I 4 in 1 Access I Fingerprint I RFID I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I 3 Strong Dead Locking Bolts I Black Finish I 3 Years Warranty View Details
₹11,699
Helett HT210 Digital Door Lock with 50 Fingerprint Manual Key with Mortise Support USB Emergency Unlock|Suitable for 30mm-55mm Aluminium and Wooden Door fit with Right and Left Door Handle(Black) View Details
₹3,599
Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell Pro 2K from Hero Group | Instant Phone Visitor Video Call | Intruder Alarm | 3MP 1296P Resolution | 2-Way Talk | Alexa & OK Google | Plug and Play Chime | 2024 Launch View Details
₹7,990
HIKVISION Analog Video Door Phone/Bell with 7 TFT LCD Screen Wired| 1080p Resolution | BuiltIn Mic & Loudspeaker| Noise Echo Cancellation| Record Upto 200 Picture | One Call Button(DS-KIS204T) View Details
₹4,750
Godrej Security Solutions Seethru VDP RE7 Lite White Video Door Phone with Free Installation View Details
₹6,879
Zebronics VDB200 Smart Wireless Video DoorBell with 1080p Full HD, PIR Motion Detection, Splash Proof, Night Vision, 2 Way Talk, mSD, Call Alert, Tamper Alarm, 24/7 Live Monitoring, 60 Chime Tones View Details
₹2,499
wipro Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell | 2 MP 1080p Full HD Camera with Night Vision | Two-Way Communication | AI Motion Detection | Indoor Chime with 50 Tunes | Rain & Dust Proof | Black View Details
₹5,249
CP PLUS 7 Inch Colour Display Video Door Phone with HD Camera View Details
₹5,749
CP PLUS Smart WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell | 2MP Full HD Video | Super Wide View Angle | Night Vision | Real-Time Two-Way Audio | SD Slot up to 128GB | 20 Chime Melodies - CP-L23, Black View Details
₹4,030
wipro Smart Wireless Doorbell | 2 MP 1080p Full HD Camera with Night Vision | AI Smart Motion Detection | Two-Way Communication | Wireless Chime with 52 Tunes | IP65 Protection | Black View Details
₹6,180
DoorVi Smart Video Doorbell Powered by QR Code Technology | Wireless Video Call & Intercom | No Electricity or Wi-Fi Required | 2-Way Talk | Square Sticker View Details
₹500
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Black View Details
₹5,499
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Purple View Details
₹4,499
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8 HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black) View Details
₹13,999
Echo Studio - Smart speaker with high-fidelity audio, Dolby Atmos and Alexa (Black) View Details
₹22,999
QUBO Smart 360 2K 3MP 1296p WiFi CCTV Security Camera from Hero Group | Mobile App | Two Way Talk | Night Vision | Cloud & SD Card Recording | Made in India | Alexa & OK Google | 1TB SD Card Support View Details
₹1,490
CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | View & Talk | Motion Alert | Night Vision | SD Card (Up to 128 GB) | Alexa & OK Google | 2-Way Talk | IR Distance 10Mtr | CP-E35A View Details
₹1,449
Tapo TP-Link C200 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera| Alexa Enabled| 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection| Sound and Light Alarm| Indoor CCTV White View Details
₹1,499
Imou 3MP Smart CCTV Security WiFi Camera for Home, 360° Coverage, AI Human Detection, Siren Alarm, Night Vision 10M, 2-Way Talk, Supports 256GB SD Card, WiFi & Ethernet Connection View Details
₹1,599
Trueview 2MP Smart CCTV Wi-fi Home Security Camera with Pan Tilt 360° View, 2 Way Talk, Cloud Monitor, Motion Detect, Supports SD Card Up to 256 GB, Night Vision (2MP Color Night Vision Smart Camera) View Details
₹1,049
Zebronics Zeb Smart Cam 100 Smart Home Automation WiFi Camera with Remote Monitoring, Advanced Motion Detection, Day/Night Mode, Live Streaming, Micro SD Card Slot, 2 Way Audio, works with Android and iOS Smartphones View Details
₹899
Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow View Details
₹11,618
ecobee New Smart Thermostat Premium with Smart Sensor and Air Quality Monitor - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Works with Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant View Details
₹28,893
WelTherm WiFi Smart Thermostat | Smart LCD Touchscreen | Thermostat for Home Programmable Electric Floor Heating System | Thermoregulator | AC 85-250V Temperature Controller View Details
₹5,000
Sensi Touch 2 Smart Thermostat with Touchscreen Color Display, Programmable, Wi-Fi, Data Privacy, Mobile App, Easy DIY, Works with Alexa, Energy Star Certified, ST76W, C-Wire Required, NEW FOR 2023 View Details
Honeywell RTH9585WF1004/W Wi-Fi Smart Color Programmable Thermostat, V. 2.0,C Wire Required View Details
₹22,999
Honeywell Home T9 WiFi Smart Thermostat, Smart Room Sensor Ready, Touchscreen Display, Alexa and Google Assist View Details
₹32,538
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10|Auto Cleaning with 60 Days Hands Free Cleaning|Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser sensors|240 min Run Time|Vacuum & Mopping|Free 1 Yr Warranty|2024 Launch View Details
₹24,999
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,2024 New Launch,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black View Details
₹22,990
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Vac N Mop Easy Robotic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 2000 Pa Powerful Suction | 3-Hour Runtime | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App View Details
₹12,999
dreame F9 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop 2-in-1, Mapping for Multiple Floors, LiDAR Navigation, 150-min Runtime, Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Robot, WiFi/App/Alexa View Details
₹14,999
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details
₹22,499
MecTURING S9 Turbo Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner | Dry & Wet Cleaning | High 8500 Pa Suction – 10 Yr Warranty | 300 Minutes Cleaning | App, Remote & Voice Control | Suitable for Upto 4000 sq ft Area View Details
₹22,890
ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH View Details
₹29,900
New Apple AirTag View Details
₹3,190
PEATOP Finder for iPhone AirTag Smart Tag Air Tracker Item Finders for Apple Find My (iOS Only) Track Key, Wallet, Luggage, Bluetooth 5.2 Locator with Replaceable Battery,IP67,Black View Details
₹1,262
New Apple AirTag 4 Pack View Details
₹11,900
JioTag Air for iOS|Apple Find My Network Item Finder| Worldwide Tracking for Keys, Wallets, Luggage, Pets, Gadgets and More|1+1 Year Battery| No SIM Needed|120db Sound| BT 5.3 View Details
₹1,499
Belkin AirTag Case Secure Holder with Key Chain for Apple Air Tag Protective Cover with Advance Scratch Resistance - White Colour (F8W973) View Details
₹849
