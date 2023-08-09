Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 9

ByHTC
Aug 09, 2023 05:29 PM IST

The day of August 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Weekend pe toh sab events batate hain... We’ll trade the secret to make your weekdays fun and fantastic. Here’s your daily dose of what’s not to miss in Delhi-NCR today. Full check out maaro!

#JustForLaughs

What: Under Construction — Trial Stand Up by Nishant Suri

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: August 9

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Legends of Bengal School

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 9 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Bougie Beano — DJ Zulfi Live

Where: Ambawatta One, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

When: August 9

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#StepUp

(Photo: Sanjit Debroy)
(Photo: Sanjit Debroy)

What: Saare Jahan Se Accha — Khud Mein Kabir, Kabir Mein Hum

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 9

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#FleaSpree

What: Lifestyle Connoisseur 2023 — Festive Edit

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, 87 - 88, Lodhi Road

When: August 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

