HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 9
The day of August 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Weekend pe toh sab events batate hain... We’ll trade the secret to make your weekdays fun and fantastic. Here’s your daily dose of what’s not to miss in Delhi-NCR today. Full check out maaro!
#JustForLaughs
What: Under Construction — Trial Stand Up by Nishant Suri
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: August 9
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Legends of Bengal School
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 9 to 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Bougie Beano — DJ Zulfi Live
Where: Ambawatta One, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli
When: August 9
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#StepUp
What: Saare Jahan Se Accha — Khud Mein Kabir, Kabir Mein Hum
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 9
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
#FleaSpree
What: Lifestyle Connoisseur 2023 — Festive Edit
Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, 87 - 88, Lodhi Road
When: August 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
