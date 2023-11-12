Your home is not just a place; it's an extension of your identity, a sanctuary for your mind and when it comes to enhancing your living space, especially this Diwali, consider the power of Dopamine Home Decor, a concept that revolves around boosting your mood and well-being through thoughtful design choices. Dopamine home decor is a juxtaposition of vintage style with strong bold colours and patterns. Dopamine home decor for Diwali 2023: Elevate your space with a feel-good interior flair this Deepavali (Photo by 张 嘴 on Unsplash)

It is about creating a space that nurtures your happiness and mental well-being and renders a boost to our feel good hormone - dopamine. To give you a few cues, we got some home decor and interior design experts on board to share tips on how to make this Diwali decluttering not just about organising your space but as a powerful tool for fostering mental clarity.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vijai Subramaniam, Founder and Chairman at Royaloak Furniture, suggested, “Start by selecting furniture that resonates with your style and comfort. Each piece should tell a story and evoke positive emotions, making you feel more at ease in your own space. Art and decor items add a touch of uniqueness, creating a sense of belonging for each member of the family. Incorporate indoor plants and natural elements for air purification and a mood boost. The vibrant greens and soothing earthy tones will instantly elevate your ambiance.”

Asserting that decluttering is not just about organising your space but it is a powerful tool for fostering mental clarity, he revealed, "A tidy environment acts as a catalyst for reducing stress and amplifying focus, allowing you to channel your energy towards what truly matters. By consciously removing unnecessary items, you create space for elements that genuinely spark joy, cultivating a sense of peace and serenity within your living space.”

According to Kiran Ranga, Managing Director at IRIS Home Fragrances, “Fragrances have not only become an integral part of our homes but also an essential component in the tapestry of our lives, particularly in the wake of the post-Covid era. The need for mental peace and serenity has taken center stage as our society undergoes a transformative shift. With each passing generation, the value placed on mental health has become increasingly apparent. It's evident that individuals are prioritising their well-being like never before. In this context, fragrances emerge as powerful tools for cultivating a sense of mental and emotional well-being."

Highlighting that the concept of 'Dopamine Decor' is now a captivating phenomenon that resonates deeply with the zeitgeist, he said, “It is a testament to the profound connection between fragrances and the release of dopamine, our brain's natural 'feel-good' chemical. The enchanting world of fragrances possesses the remarkable ability to uplift our spirits, creating an immediate and lasting improvement in the ambiance of our surroundings while instilling a sense of hope and positivity.”

He added, “Through the magic of home fragrances, such as diffusers, essential oils, room fresheners etc, houses are transformed into more than just mere structures; they evolve into warm and inviting homes. This transformation doesn't stop at mere aesthetics; it extends to the very essence of our living spaces, creating an environment that fosters happiness, emotional well-being, and contentment. In a world where the home has become a sanctuary, fragrances play a vital role in enhancing the overall quality of life and the cherished moments we experience within its walls.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Atreyee Choudhury, Founder and Principal Interior Architect at De Panache in Bangalore, encouraged creating spaces that not only look good but also make you feel good. She said, “Dopamine home decor, a concept that focuses on enhancing your mood and mental well-being through thoughtful design choices, is a trend that I believe can truly revolutionise our living spaces. Dopamine is a chemical released in the brain that sparks joy. Dopamine decor is a unique decor style which aims to boost our feeling of joy everytime we interact and live in a decor inspired by dopamine. Vibrant colours with bold patterns and electric prints are a must for dopamine home decor.”

She advised, “Thoughtful furniture selection is the cornerstone of dopamine home decor. Furniture should not only be functional and aesthetically pleasing, but also comfortable and inviting. Consider pieces that evoke positive memories or feelings. A cosy armchair, a vintage table inherited from your grandparents, or a vibrant rug that you picked up during your travels can all contribute to a feel-good atmosphere.It is a powerful design which can elevate your mood. Personalised art and decor play a crucial role in creating an environment that stimulates happiness. Art, in particular, can have a profound impact on our mood and mindset. Choose pieces that resonate with you on a personal level, whether it's a painting that brings back fond memories, a sculpture that inspires you, or a photograph that makes you smile.”

She concluded, “Incorporating elements of nature, such as indoor plants, can also significantly enhance the mood-boosting effects of your decor. Plants not only improve air quality but also have a calming effect, helping to reduce stress and increase feelings of well-being. Interior designers from not only Bangalore but also from other metros like Delhi and Mumbai are using plants for almost each style of interiors with panache, be it eclectic or Bohemian or even Victorian.”

By seamlessly integrating these elements, you can guarantee a daily welcome to an environment that radiates positivity and enhances your well-being.

