Electric vehicles in India: Miles to go, but the journey has begun

Powering India’s EVs will be the challenge as adoption rates rise. Power supply, charging stations, and the slow growth of battery manufacturing in India could all hold the sector back.

Of these challenges, the setting up of new charging stations is the easiest to fix. The union ministry of heavy industries has sanctioned 2,636 charging stations, expected to come up in 62 cities across India by 2024, in addition to the 1,800 currently operational.

Just to put this in perspective, though, that would take India’s total number of charging stations to just under 4,500. India will need about 100 times that many — at least 4 lakh charging stations — to match its stated target of 2 million EVs on the roads by 2026, according to estimates from a joint study by research firm Grant Thornton and industry body FICCI (the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry).

The charging stations are vital given how intermittent power supply is in large parts of India, and given the limited range of all EVs. They’re also vital because they offer fast-charging facilities that can charge an electric SUV in under an hour.

Currently, most EV buyers must work out the vital last link by themselves. Each EV comes bundled with a charger, but those living in flats, for instance, may face opposition from housing societies.

“It took the longest time to get an approval from my housing society to install a charger for my car in the parking bay,” says Vishal Gondal, 45, an entrepreneur and founder-CEO of fitness tech company GOQii, who replaced his Audi Q7 SUV with an Audi e-tron all-electric SUV in November.

Market forces can be expected to alleviate some of these issues over time. Indian EV-charger manufacturers such as Kazam are already working with real-estate developers to try and ensure that new buildings contain charging points for EVs. Seeing Gondal’s success with his new car, which costs him about ₹1 per km to run, he says his housing society is now on a mission to install some more EV chargers on the premises too.

But the scale of the challenge cannot be denied. “Our ratio of fast chargers to EV four-wheelers is 1:100, while in China it is already 1:11,” says Praneet Gupta, partner at management consultancy Bain & Company. According to research firm Statista, China already had 8 lakh public EV chargers as of end-2020.

“The amount of infrastructure needed to achieve scale adoption of EVs in India is unimaginably high,” says Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, co-founder and CEO of EV makers Boom Motors. “We don’t feel the problems much now, when we’re in <1% adoption, but we’ll start feeling them soon.”

SHARING THE LOAD

In some good news, the private sector is stepping up with some solutions. Tata Power is working with Tata Motors, MG Motors India and Jaguar Land Rover for wider compatibility, so that all their EVs can use common public charging points.

“The company has already installed fast-charging stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” says Anand Kulkarni, vice-president and product line head for passenger electric vehicles at Tata Motors.

In not-so-good-news, India is still so heavily reliant on the import of Li-ion batteries for EVs that, in the last couple of years, the country spent ₹9,000 crore on imports of these.

Vikram Handa, managing director of Epilson Carbon, is working to turn coal tar into graphite so that India can make its own EV car batteries, and make them so cheap it can become exporter to the world.

“When you buy an electric car, 50% of the cost is just for the battery pack. Of that pack, 40% of the cost is for the cells, and 15% of that is the graphite anode,” Handa told Wknd earlier this year. “So making an electric car cheaper is largely a matter of lowering battery costs. We need to make our own batteries, not import them. And that’s what we’re hoping to do.”

IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT

‘The 8-year warranty helped us pick’

Sheetal B Naphade, a homemaker from Aurangabad, her husband, a professor, and their two children make a determined effort to live green.

They have solar panels, for instance, on the roof of their duplex home. And outside it now stands a Tata Nexon EV, bought for about ₹16 lakh in December 2020. The family had two diesel-powered cars before this, one of which was traded in for the EV.