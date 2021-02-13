Faiz’s timeless poetry to get a tribute on his birth anniversary

Aur bhi dukh hain zamaane mein mohabbat ke siva Raahatein aur bhi hain vasl ki raahat ke siva.

One of the most celebrated shayars of the 20th century, Faiz Ahmad Faiz has written verses that tug at the heartstrings of many. His poetry has been immortalised in the annals of time. And on his 110th birth anniversary, a group of city-based poetry lovers have come together to organise an evening titled Remembering Faiz.

“Faiz sahab’s strength lies in his lyrical poetry, which is something to note since he himself wasn’t as lyrical. He combined love and revolution seamlessly into one language, which today’s youth relates to. We will be discussing his history, and how different periods of his time found their way into his poetry, which evolved over time. His poems Intisaab and Raqeeb Se are the closest to my heart,” says Abbas Qamar, who will perform ghazals inspired by the poet, at this event.

Pallav Mishra, a Delhi-based poet, who will recite some of the late bard’s works, says, “Faiz’s poems dream of a world full of love, a morning that becomes the end of the long persistent night that consumes the short lives of people. As long as the need for such a dream persists, his poems would continue to be relevant.”

This event is also one of the few that marks a shift in poetry events from online to offline spaces. “During the pandemic, we had many online events, but we decided that Faiz sahab’s birth anniversary is a perfect occasion to organise a meet up so that we could spend an evening revelling in his timeless poetry,” says Anchal Ghosh, founder, Delhi Shayari Club.

Catch It Live

What: Remembering Faiz Where: Cafe Karvaan, Abul Fazal, Part 1, Jamia NagarWhen: February 13Timing: NoonNearest Metro Station: Kalindi Kunj on Magenta Line

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter