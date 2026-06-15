Father’s Day 2026: 10+ unique gift options perfect for dads who say 'don't get me anything'

Father’s Day 2026: Father’s Day is around the corner, and it’s the perfect moment to make your father feel special. Set to be celebrated on June 21, 2026, Father’s Day honours fathers and father figures around the world. Ahead of Father’s Day, we have handpicked some of the thoughtful gift options that you can consider to make your father feel special and loved.

Thoughtful Father's day gift ideas for dads.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | Father's Day 2025: Is today Father's Day? Know date, history, significance of the special day

Akinna Vera Cardholder - Midnight Black (Akinna)

1. Akinna cardholder

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{{^usCountry}} The wallet is one of the timeless gift options that you can consider for your father. Handcrafted in India from croc-embossed leather, it features a secure flap, main compartment, and card pocket. It is finished with a metallic emblem and emerald lining. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wallet is one of the timeless gift options that you can consider for your father. Handcrafted in India from croc-embossed leather, it features a secure flap, main compartment, and card pocket. It is finished with a metallic emblem and emerald lining. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} INR: ₹2,000 /- {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} INR: ₹2,000 /- {{/usCountry}}

Swiss Military Matrix hardtop trolley luggage (Swiss Military)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Swiss Military Matrix trolley bag {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Swiss Military Matrix trolley bag {{/usCountry}}

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If your father is someone who is always on the go or love to travel, you can gift him this hard top trolley bag that features a durable 100% polypropylene shell, it delivers reliable strength while remaining lightweight and easy to manoeuvre. Its thoughtfully designed interiors feature smart storage pockets and compression straps help keep belongings neatly organised and secure throughout the journey.

INR: ₹7,100 /- to ₹10,200

Regenta espresso machine (Regenta)

3. Regenta espresso machine

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For the fathers who love to start their day with a cup of coffee, you can get an espresso machine. Because every dad deserves a perfect cup to start his day, this rich espresso, cappuccinos and lattes are brewed at home with 19-bar pressure and a built-in steamer.

INR: ₹ 8499/-

Daily objects Noir link steel apple watch band (Daily objects)

4. Daily objects Noir link steel apple watch band

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Give your dad’s Apple watch a sophisticated upgrade with the Noir link steel band. Featuring a premium stainless-steel build, adjustable links, and a sleek magnetic clasp, it combines classic watchmaking aesthetics with everyday comfort, making it the perfect accessory for both professional and casual settings.

Price: ₹9,999

Delsey Paris luggage bag (Delsey Paris)

5. Delsey Paris luggage bag

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This is another premium luggage brand that offers a sophisticated hardside luggage range in a rich navy blue with a sleek, modern design. Crafted with a durable, impact-resistant shell, smooth-rolling wheels, and a secure locking system, it combines style and functionality, making it an ideal gift for fathers who love to travel and appreciate functionality as well.

INR: ₹38,500/-

Uermi by Pierre Guéros perfume (Uermi)

6. Uermi by Pierre Guéros perfume

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If your father loves fragrances, you can give him this perfume, which is highlighted by the spicy freshness of elemi and red berries. The heart notes are soft and elegant with a dark density and texture. The drydown of Sandalwood and Cedarwood wraps this precious Oud in a soft veil.

INR: ₹15,000/-

New era monogram shirt (Shirt)

7. New era monogram shirt

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This is one of the best products to upgrade your father's closet. The New Era Monogram from the Forest collection has shirts that are more breathable and natural. The base quality is Summer Moda, which is exclusively designed and manufactured by D BADAMI.

INR: ₹1,399/-

Verlas round-cut signet ring. (Verlas)

8. Verlas round-cut signet ring

If you want to make a good investment for your father than this contemporary interpretation of the classic signet ring is the perfect option. This design balances heritage-inspired style with modern refinement. Its clean silhouette and diamond detailing make it a timeless heirloom that can be worn every day.

INR: ₹142,636/-

LUMA by EDT air fryer (LUMA)

9. LUMA by EDT air fryer oven

For dads who appreciate the blend of great food, smart technology and thoughtful design, LUMA by EDT is an ideal Father's Day gift. This premium PureGlass air-fryer oven combines healthier cooking with innovative features, including EDT's NutriRetain technology, which helps preserve moisture and nutrients for better results. With built-in recipe support, an intuitive interface and AI-powered cooking assistance, it makes everyday cooking effortless and enjoyable.

Kora linens for father's day. (Kora)

10. Kora linens

For fathers who prefer timeless pieces over passing trends, Kora by NM’s linen collection makes for a thoughtful Father’s Day gift. Featuring easy-to-wear shirts, relaxed separates, and versatile styles that work across occasions, the collection is designed for men who value both comfort and understated elegance.

INR: Starting from ₹23,000

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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