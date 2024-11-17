Foreign tourist influx peaks in autumn tourist season in Shimla

Shimla continues to enchant tourists from different parts of the world with the winters seeing more inflow of international visitors. Tourists flocked the town in October and the trend is continuing in November. Due to its pleasant climate, scenic beauty, and historical charm, the city is considered an endearing destination for foreign travellers. Tourists are flocking the town of Shimla in November.(Unsplash)

Michelle, a tourist from the United Kingdom, expressed her admiration for Shimla's charm.

ALSO READ: Gulmarg to Auli: 5 best places to experience snowfall this winter

"It's been a wonderful stay. We've been here for three nights and have been able to travel around. Shimla is extremely wonderful, the views and sunset is mesmerizing and the people are so friendly. We've seen things here that remind us of England and I think those memories will stay with us forever".

"The flora is beautiful and while the weather may feel cold for some, it's perfect for us. It's a lovely climate with so much history. For anyone interested in India, Shimla is a place where you can come, stay, and experience the blend of history and natural beauty," She added.

Shimla's breathtaking landscape and beauty:

Yvonne Ryan, a tourist from Australia, shared her enthusiasm for Shimla's "serene atmosphere and breathtaking surroundings".

ALSO READ: Winters are here! 6 perfect picnic spots in Delhi to hang out with your friends and family

"We decided to come to India because of what we had seen and read. We wanted to experience it ourselves. The weather here is wonderful not humid but fresh and cool, much like the mountains in Australia. It feels like home. The surroundings are incredibly beautiful, and there's so much to see. It feels like we're living the stories we've read about India. I will go home and tell all my friends to visit India. Shimla, especially, is incredible. It's beautiful. Unlike Delhi, where we experience heavy traffic and pollution, Shimla offers a calm, clear sky that is truly lovely".

Ishwar Chauhan, who is manager at Shimla's Combermere Hotel, spoke about rise in the number of foreign tourists visiting the historic city this season.

"October and November are peak months for attracting foreign tourists to Shimla and Himachal Pradesh. The weather during this period is very pleasant, neither too hot nor too cold. Compared to the past two years, we've seen a significant increase in the number of tourists this year, particularly in these months," he said.

"There are a lot of tourists here and we hope this trend continues. This influx benefits various sectors of the local economy, including restaurants, hotels, and transport providers. The boost in tourism helps many local businesses thrive," he added.

ALSO READ: Get over Shimla, Mussoorie! Explore these offbeat places in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh for serene winter getaway

Chauhan noted that while the monsoon season saw low tourist turnout, the pleasant conditions in early winter are drawing visitors from countries such as UK, the United States, Germany, and Scandinavia.

The state government has said it is taking pro-active measures to boost tourism in the state.