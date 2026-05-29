From embroidered wallpapers to slim-line windows, these 5 interior design trends are defining homes this summer

Summer is the ideal time to revitalise your living space. Replacing dense textures and sombre tones with materials that optimize sunlight and airflow creates a breezy, sophisticated environment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arth Kumar, founder and principal designer of Shreem Interior Designs, shared tips to implement the season's top design movements to achieve a luminous and upscale home.

These 5 interior design trends are defining homes this summer.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | How to summer-proof your room? 8 simple hacks to make your interiors cooler

1. Luminous veneers and laminates

Arth recommends transforming custom cabinetry and carpentry with pale surface finishes to cultivate an open, weightless aesthetic. He highlighted that light surfaces reflect sunlight rather than absorbing it. This optical trick instantly makes confined rooms feel significantly larger. You can select pale natural wood veneers to showcase authentic grain variations or use high-performance laminates in high-traffic zones for cost-effective durability.

2. Embroidered wallpapers and fabric textures

Arth said, “Infuse your home with heritage craftsmanship by treating vertical surfaces like fine textiles.” He recommends replacing flat paint with hand-embroidered wall coverings as stitching detailing adds physical depth and a compelling focal point. Additionally, he also recommends installing an upholstered fabric panel inside a sleek profile slightly offset from the wall. Pair it with a complementary background wallpaper to create a layered, multi-dimensional effect.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fluted marble panels introduce three-dimensional texture, dynamic shadow play, and structural luxury to contemporary spaces. (Shreem interior designs)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Architectural fluted marble {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Architectural fluted marble {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Fluted marble panels introduce three-dimensional texture, dynamic shadow play, and structural luxury to contemporary spaces,” said Arth. He advises looking beyond traditional white stone and experimenting with rich, natural colour variations like Nero Marquina, Rosso Levanto, or Pietra Grey marble. He suggests putting them on entryways, fireplace surrounds, or kitchen island facades with ribbed stone. Also, you can anchor your television with fluted marble side panels. The texture frames the screen beautifully without distracting the eye during viewing. 4. Vibrant statement artwork {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Fluted marble panels introduce three-dimensional texture, dynamic shadow play, and structural luxury to contemporary spaces,” said Arth. He advises looking beyond traditional white stone and experimenting with rich, natural colour variations like Nero Marquina, Rosso Levanto, or Pietra Grey marble. He suggests putting them on entryways, fireplace surrounds, or kitchen island facades with ribbed stone. Also, you can anchor your television with fluted marble side panels. The texture frames the screen beautifully without distracting the eye during viewing. 4. Vibrant statement artwork {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Summer interiors are embracing bold, expressive art to inject immediate energy and character into neutral rooms. According to Arth, large-scale abstract pieces featuring fluid shapes, organic curves, and sun-drenched tones create a lively, uplifting mood. You can use palettes of azure blue, terracotta, and warm ochre. You can also hang an oversized, colourful canvas in a minimalist hallway featuring neutral walls and dark flooring. This instantly shifts the atmosphere from static to dynamic and youthful.

Summer interiors are embracing bold, expressive art to inject immediate energy and character into neutral rooms. (Unsplash)

5. Slim-line windows

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Arth recommends maximising your connection to the outdoors by keeping structural elements minimal and views unobstructed. You can install ultra-slim window frames utilising sleek interlocking profiles. This layout draws the eye directly outside. Additionally, keep walls bordering large windows completely neutral. This ensures your garden or cityscape functions as the primary, living artwork. You can pair expansive windows with low-slung furniture to maintain clear sightlines and an unencumbered sense of space.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON