From garden to glass: How to grow your own cocktail and mocktail ingredients

If you enjoy a tasty, refreshing summer cocktail or mocktail, why not grow your own? No, you're not likely to grow the spirits -- although they do come from plants (vodka from potatoes, tequila from agave and so on). But you can grow other ingredients that make those spirits delicious. Create tasty cocktails and mocktails at home with your own garden herbs and produce. (Pixabay)

Tips for growing mint and other flavorful herbs

Mint is the easiest herb to grow. It’s so easy it may take over your garden if you aren’t careful, so plant it in a pot and keep the pot away from the soil. Place the pot in full sun and water it regularly. In a few short weeks, you’ll be able to pluck its leaves to liven up your lemonade or mint julep.

If you want to get creative, experiment with a few different varieties. My favourite is spearmint, but peppermint is classic. Chocolate mint, pineapple mint and apple mint each have their charms, named for the scents and flavours they impart. There’s even a speciality variety called Cuban mint, an authentic choice for mojitos.

Basil, too, is available in several cocktail-worthy varieties. Genovese, the Italian variety often paired with tomatoes, works equally well in beverages, as do lemon and cinnamon varieties. Plant them in full sun and provide water, but account for your climate and take care not to over- or underwater them. Remove flower stalks, if they appear, to prevent the leaves from turning bitter.

Lemon verbena smells heavenly and pairs as well with a gin and tonic as it does with sparkling water. Most herbs don’t usually require supplemental nutrients, but lemon verbena benefits from monthly applications of organic liquid fertiliser. Water plants when the soil begins to dry out; overwatering may lead to root rot.

When I have guests, I often muddle sage leaves with 1 ounce each of vodka and ginger liquor, then add to a glass with 4 ounces of ginger beer, and pineapple and lime juices to taste. It’s as simple as can be — and just as impressive.

For the most concentrated flavour, harvest herbs in mid-morning, after the dew has dried but before the sun gets too hot. In my garden, that means around 10 a.m. Place them, stem side down, in a glass of water indoors, out of direct sunlight, until happy hour.

Strawberries, cucumbers and heat

Don’t forget the strawberries (bonus: The plants come back every year in horticultural zones 4-9) and cucumbers, both mandatory components of a proper British Pimm’s cup, one of my favourite summertime cocktails.

I make mine by packing a highball glass with thinly shaved cucumber, sliced strawberries, mint and a couple of sliced mandarin rounds, then topping it with 1 1/2 ounces of Pimm’s No. 1 liquor and 4 ounces of lemonade or lemon-lime soda.

And if you like your drinks spicy, muddle a red-ripe slice of jalapeno with lime juice and pour a shot of tequila over it, then add your choice of mixer. Or drink it straight. I’m not judging you. I’m just the garden lady.