Masala Cucumber Lemonade to quench your thirst. Here’s the recipe

Summer is the time of lip-smacking drinks and snacks. With the temperature outside rising and the scorching heat making it difficult for us to go out, it is also becoming increasingly important to stay fit in the weather. In order to keep ourselves healthy, we need to drink a lot of fluids, eat light and frequently and keep up with the nutritional requirement of the body. In case of going outside, it is recommended to carry water at all times.

With the need of rehydrating our bodies every now and then, Chef Kunal Kapur shared a fun recipe on masala cucumber lemonade that will not only keep you hydrated but will also be a treat for the tastebuds. Here’s a super easy recipe you can follow and enjoy a glass of lemonade at home with your family and your loved ones:

Ingredients:

For Cucumber Lemonade

Cucumber (medium, peeled & diced) – 1no

lemon (small) – 2no

Mint Leaves – handful

Sugar – 2½ tbsp

Salt – to taste

Black Salt – to taste

Coriander powder – 1tsp

Roasted Cumin Powder – 1tsp

Chaat Masala – ½ tsp

Ice cubes – a few

A dash of water

Soda water (chilled) – to top up

For masala kheera (masala cucumber as accompaniment)

Cucumber slices – 2nos

Salt – a pinch

Chilli powder – a pinch

Chaat Masala – a pinch

Lemon (small) – ½ nos

Method:

Mix cucumber, lemon, mint, sugar, salt, black salt, coriander powder, roasted cumin, chaat masala and a dash of water in the mixer grinder and grind to a fine puree. Take two glasses, add a few ice cubes and pour the mixture. Serve with mint leaves, some lemon wedges and topped up with chilled soda water. For the masala cucumber, sprinkle a piece of cucumber with salt, chilli and chaat masala. Squeeze lemon on top and serve with the lemonade.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

