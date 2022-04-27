5 Summer drinks that you need to try
April has been unprecedently hot this year and India is being hit by the hardest with widespread record-breaking temperatures. A chilled and refreshing glass of a fruity drink are in order.
Try these five special summer drinks to beat the heat and stay cool.
Mango Iced Tea
by Atithi Sarwade @bank_of_delish_
INGREDIENTS:
1 tsp tea powder
1 cup water
2 tsp mango pulp
1 lemon
Ice cubes
1 tsp sugar
Mint leaves for garnish
METHOD:
Add 1 cup water and 1 tsp tea powder and boil for 15 seconds
Strain it and refrigerate for an hour
Add 2 tbsp of mango pulp to a glass
Squeeze half a lemon, add 2 slices of lemon and the ice cubes
Lastly add 1 tsp of powdered sugar and the cooled black tea
Stir well and garish with fresh mint leaves
Blueberry Mojito with Blue Curacao
by Baba Cooks @itsbabacooks
INGREDIENTS:
3 limes
350g blueberries
4 tbsp sugar
1 cup fresh mint leaves
50ml Blue Curacao
1 litre soda water
Ice cubes
METHOD:
Muddle the blueberries
Cut the limes into four quarters and add it to a jug
Add in the berries, ice cubes, mint leaves, sugar, soda water and Blue Curacao
Give it a mix and pour into a glass
Garnish with lime and mint leaves
Watermelon Virgin Mojito
by Jyoti Behera @foodspeciesbyjyoti
INGREDIENTS:
5-6 pieces of watermelon
2 pieces of sliced lemon
1 tsp sugar
1 glass club soda
Mint leaves
Ice cubes
METHOD:
In a bowl, add some pieces of watermelon, lemon, sugar, and the mint leaves
Crush them to squeeze the juice out
Pour the mixture into a glass along with ice cubes
Fill the glass with club soda and give it a mix
Garnish with mint leaves and lemon slice
Grape Mojito
by Mamta Choudhary @pakkwan
INGREDIENTS:
12-15 grapes
12 mint leaves
1 tsp sugar
1 1/2 tsp chaat masala
Pink salt as per taste
2 lemon quarters
Juice of half lemon
1 glass sparkling water
Few ice cubes
METHOD:
In a glass add grapes, mint leaves, lemon quarters, sugar, pink salt and muddle
Add in ice cubes, chat masala and pour sparkling water. Mix well and enjoy
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics