From garden to room: Nature-inspired home decor, interior design trends that feel alive

You can make every corner of your home look florally attractive — from bedroom to dining table — by embracing nature-inspired décor that brings the outdoors in. Bringing a touch of nature into your home is an easy way to make any space feel fresh and welcoming. You won’t believe how fresh and lively these simple decor swaps make your home.(Images by Pinterest)

Trick to make any room feel like a garden

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shuchita Sancheti, Founder and Creative Director at vVyom By Shuchita, shared, “Thoughtful craftsmanship blends seamlessly with botanical beauty through hand-painted prints, natural fabrics and earthy colour palettes. Florals, leafy motifs and organic textures soften spaces and infuse them with vibrancy.Hand block-printed table linens, delicately stitched cotton quilts and printed cushionsreflect garden-inspired artistry, allowing you to layer patterns and tones harmoniously.”

According to her, incorporating elements like floral table runners, nature-themed trays and botanical napkins creates a sense of calm and liveliness around dining settings.Shuchita Sancheti said, “Soft, breathable cottons in gentle hues echo the freshness of meadows, making bedrooms feel restful yet vivid. By choosing sustainably crafted pieces rooted in traditional techniques, you add not just visual charm but a soulful connection to nature. These timeless designs effortlessly transform everyday moments into serene, garden-like retreats.”

Use colours seen naturally in Nature in your decor (Instagram)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Brijesh Bansal, Founder of Stone Art, opined, “Sculptures with shapes inspired by flowers, leaves, or animals can work beautifully both outside in the garden and inside the house. You can place them next to plants, on a patio, or even in a living room corner to add a calm and stylish feel. Vases with pretty floral prints also make great centrepieces.”

Your home needs this nature-inspired makeover

Brijesh Bansal recommended, “Whether you put vases on a dining table, console or balcony, they look lovely filled with fresh flowers or even on their own.Floral wall panels are another idea to try. These can be used outside or inside to create a feature wall that feels full of life and texture. Mixing sculptures, vases, and wall panels like these is a simple way to bring the beauty of a garden into any room.”

Dhara Shroff, Head of Retail at Opulin, revealed, “Bringing the outdoors inside is more than just a trend—its a lifestyle shift towards creating calming, organic spaces. Floral and leafy home decor elements are making a vibrant comeback, adding a fresh, natural touch to modern interiors. Think wall art adorned with botanical prints, cushion covers embroidered with delicate florals, and lush leaf patterns. These pieces not only brighten up the home but also create a tranquil, garden-like atmosphere.”

Wall art paintings or prints add vibrancy and a sense of cool into walls (Pexels)

She concluded, “Sustainable artificial flowers are gaining popularity for their eco-conscious appeal and long-lasting charm. Whether arranged in a rustic ceramic vase or used in wreaths, these flowers bring life into any corner. For a creative, literary twist, decor items crafted from pages of old books blend nostalgia with eco-friendly design. These unique pieces give character to a space while promoting upcycling and storytelling. Together, these trends invite nature into the home in thoughtful, sustainable ways.”