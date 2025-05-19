From heatwave to haven: 20 summer home decor, interior design trends that cool you down
May 19, 2025 05:48 PM IST
Does your home feel hot and cramped this summer? Here are 20 home decor and interior design trends that can fix the vibe and cool your living space instantly.
When the heat rises up, your home should cool you down. If you are wondering how, sweat not as we rounded up some expert summer home decor and interior design trends to turn any space into a breezy retreat that feels fresh, light and effortlessly calm.
2025’s coolest summer decor trends
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani, Founders and Interior Designers at Azure Interiors, suggested -
- Linen is the fabric of the season. It is breezy, breathable and effortlessly elegant across curtains, sofas and cushions.
- Whites, off-whites and pale neutrals on walls and furniture reflect heat while creating a calming visual palette.
- Cane and jute furniture add a light, summery texture while staying eco-conscious and timeless in appeal.
- Skip the bulky rugs and let stone or wooden flooring breathe, keeping your space naturally cooler.
- A colour palette featuring sage green, powder blue, and washed-out peach sets a relaxed and refreshing tone.
- Indoor plants work as natural coolants and mood lifters. Opt for rubber plants, ferns, or monsteras for lush vibes.
- Sheer curtains filter harsh sunlight while allowing a soft, ambient glow indoors.
- Low-profile furniture brings a grounded, resort-style vibe that feels calm and open.
- Layered lighting with dimmers and pendant fixtures creates a mellow atmosphere as the sun sets.
- Replace heavy artwork with botanical prints or minimalist frames to keep things light and airy.
Make your home feel like a luxe summer getaway
Bringing her expertise to the same, Rohini Bagla, Founder and Principal Designer at Studio Rohini Bagla, echoed that when the sun turns up the heat, your home should turn into a haven. According to her, this summer, the design is all about staying cool — in style.
From airy fabrics to earthy tones, here are some expert tips from her on how to chill out beautifully:
- Let linens, cottons and muslins float through your space — breathable, romantic and summer-ready.
- Paint with calm: warm whites, ocean blues, and earthy tones that feel like a breeze.
- Cool it down with timeless textures — think Kota stone, terrazzo, and terracotta underfoot.
- Bring the outdoors in with heat-hardy greens — herbs, palms, and low-fuss plant clusters.
- Strip it back with open layouts and furniture that lets your home breathe easy.
- Rattan chairs, cane lights and woven textures whisper coastal ease and eco charm.
- Marble, granite, and concrete — chic, cold-to-the-touch surfaces that beat the heat in style.
- Turn terraces into twilight escapes with pergolas, blinds and lounge-worthy setups.
- Add old-world cool with jute rugs, clay pots, and artisanal ceramics that double as decor.
- Let smart tech do the work — automated blinds and climate control that blend right in.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / From heatwave to haven: 20 summer home decor, interior design trends that cool you down
SHARE
Copy