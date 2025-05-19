From heatwave to haven: 20 summer home decor, interior design trends that cool you down

When the heat rises up, your home should cool you down. If you are wondering how, sweat not as we rounded up some expert summer home decor and interior design trends to turn any space into a breezy retreat that feels fresh, light and effortlessly calm. Heatproof your home with these 20 low-lift, high-impact interior decor and design fixes.(Image by interiordesignnepal)

2025’s coolest summer decor trends

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani, Founders and Interior Designers at Azure Interiors, suggested -

Linen is the fabric of the season. It is breezy, breathable and effortlessly elegant across curtains, sofas and cushions. Whites, off-whites and pale neutrals on walls and furniture reflect heat while creating a calming visual palette. Cane and jute furniture add a light, summery texture while staying eco-conscious and timeless in appeal. Skip the bulky rugs and let stone or wooden flooring breathe, keeping your space naturally cooler. A colour palette featuring sage green, powder blue, and washed-out peach sets a relaxed and refreshing tone. Indoor plants work as natural coolants and mood lifters. Opt for rubber plants, ferns, or monsteras for lush vibes. Sheer curtains filter harsh sunlight while allowing a soft, ambient glow indoors. Low-profile furniture brings a grounded, resort-style vibe that feels calm and open. Layered lighting with dimmers and pendant fixtures creates a mellow atmosphere as the sun sets. Replace heavy artwork with botanical prints or minimalist frames to keep things light and airy.

Turn up the heat: Summer 2025’s freshest home decor and interior design trends you’ll want in every room.(Images by Pinterest)

Make your home feel like a luxe summer getaway

Bringing her expertise to the same, Rohini Bagla, Founder and Principal Designer at Studio Rohini Bagla, echoed that when the sun turns up the heat, your home should turn into a haven. According to her, this summer, the design is all about staying cool — in style.

Terracotta jaalis to living walls: Home interior designer reveal summer’s hottest cool-down trend.(Image by Lampros)

From airy fabrics to earthy tones, here are some expert tips from her on how to chill out beautifully: