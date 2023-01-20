Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Grain check: Sorghum, India’s alternative to corn, is gaining ground

Grain check: Sorghum, India’s alternative to corn, is gaining ground

art culture
Updated on Jan 20, 2023 05:56 PM IST

As climate and rain patterns shift, drought-resistant sorghum could find itself moving up the ranks from its current position at No. 5 on the list of most-grown grains in the world.

(Pixabay) PREMIUM
(Pixabay)
BySwetha Sivakumar

Sorghum and maize are closely related grains, belonging to the sub-family Panicoideae. Sorghum was first domesticated around 2000 BCE, in the savannas of Central Africa (where it is still grown and consumed). It soon made its way to India and China.

In India, sorghum is cultivated more than maize is, because of its drought-resistant properties. Sorghum is similar in composition to corn, except for its slightly higher protein content (9.5% vs 8%). There are, therefore, a lot of similarities in how the two grains are used.

Sorghum can be popped, just like corn. While it yields smaller kernels, it has a stronger, more delicious flavour, especially when tossed with spices.

Both sorghum and corn are used as feed for livestock. Reduced sugars can be extracted from both types of plants. With sorghum, the stalks of certain strains can be crushed and the extracted juice can be used to make a sorghum syrup.

The National Sugar Institute in Kanpur, has identified five special strains rich in sugar and plans to launch sorghum sugar products this year.

Corn can be used to make sugars (dextrose, maltose and dextrin) as well, but it takes an additional process of converting cornstarch into sugars using acid or enzymatic hydrolysis.

The sugars obtained from corn and sorghum can be fermented to create the eco-friendly fuel ethanol.

Given all these similarities, there has been a push to grow more sorghum in the US. It is likely, as climates and crop patterns change around the world, that sorghum could find itself moving up the ranks, from its current position at No. 5 on the list of most-grown grains in the world (the top four are corn, wheat, rice and barley — that last one because of beer).

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out