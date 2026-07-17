Gurleen Pannu opens up about comedy and criticism: ‘Laughter is great, but I want people to leave feeling good…'

From theatre to sold-out comedy shows, Gurleen Pannu has come a long way. Raised in Chandigarh, Punjab, she began her journey in comedy as a contestant on Comicstaan before carving a niche for herself in the stand-up scene. Today, with her solo show ‘Pannu Yaar’, she has won audiences over with her relatable humour, sharp observations and effortless storytelling. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Gurleen opened up on viral comedy, confidence, creativity, and stereotypes.

Gurleen Pannu reflects on fame, female comics, and finding humour in life. (gurleen_pannu/Instagram)

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The making of a comedian

Comedy, like any other art form, requires natural talent to truly resonate with an audience. But talent alone isn't enough—it also takes constant effort to train your mind to observe everyday moments, think differently and find humour where others don't. “Observation is one part of it, but I genuinely enjoy listening to other people's stories and understanding where they come from. Even before I got into comedy, I had a lot of friends in college and was a very extroverted person. I would strike up conversations with strangers all the time. When you meet so many different people, you naturally begin to pick up little quirks, behaviours and perspectives. Over time, that simply becomes a habit," said Gurleen.

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Finding confidence through comedy

{{^usCountry}} Performing in front of a large crowd is never easy. There are moments when a joke doesn't land, and it's natural to feel disappointed or question yourself. But those experiences are also part of the learning process, helping comedians grow with every performance. “When you bomb in front of 100 or 200 people, you realise there's nothing left to lose. The only way from there is forward. Once you've failed enough times on stage, you stop fearing it. That's how you learn what truly works, what doesn't, and what people genuinely find funny," said Gurleen. “However, sometimes in several shows you have to pretend to be confident in the beginning so that people take you seriously,” added Gurleen. Female comedians and the stereotypes they still face {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Performing in front of a large crowd is never easy. There are moments when a joke doesn't land, and it's natural to feel disappointed or question yourself. But those experiences are also part of the learning process, helping comedians grow with every performance. “When you bomb in front of 100 or 200 people, you realise there's nothing left to lose. The only way from there is forward. Once you've failed enough times on stage, you stop fearing it. That's how you learn what truly works, what doesn't, and what people genuinely find funny," said Gurleen. “However, sometimes in several shows you have to pretend to be confident in the beginning so that people take you seriously,” added Gurleen. Female comedians and the stereotypes they still face {{/usCountry}}

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For years, women in comedy have battled stereotypes that questioned everything from their sense of humour to their place on stage. While the industry has evolved, Gurleen believes there's still work to be done in changing outdated perceptions. “Things are getting better, but still there are a few things that are perceived in a very different way when it comes from a female comedian,” highlighted Gurleen.

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According to Gurleen, female comedians still face many of the same challenges women encounter in other professions. From ensuring a safe working environment and navigating different types of audiences to performing late at night and finding secure venues, there is a lot to consider. "Also, certain types of humour are accepted more easily when they come from a male comedian. Women, however, still face criticism for making jokes about their families or parents," added Gurleen.

Misconceptions about comedians

There are a lot of misconceptions about comedians. Busting the same, Pannu said, “Comedians aren’t always energetic and joking. We are also human, and sometimes we are not in the mood and want to sit quietly, but people don’t expect this from a funny person.”

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How comedy changed Gurleen's life

Apart from boosting confidence and bringing fame, performing comedy on stage changes a person in many ways. "Comedy gave me a healthy coping mechanism. It helped me deal with a lot of stress in my life. It also gave me the perspective that, no matter what happens, one day we'll be able to laugh about it—and even make others laugh through it," said Gurleen.

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While laughter is the outcome most comedians hope to evoke, Gurleen has a slightly different perspective. "I want people to leave with a feel-good emotion and a sense of hope—that no matter what they're going through, everything will be okay one day," Gurleen concluded.