Gurleen Pannu: Became a stand-up comic accidentally

Comic performer Gurleen Pannu, known for her spontaneity and one-liners, says, “There is no such thing as man’s bastion as long-ago women in the field of entertainment have proved their mettle.” Gurleen Pannu set to perform in Lucknow

Ahead of her performance in Lucknow, she says, “There are few women in the field of comic artistes, but it is a fast-growing space. The number is growing, and I feel we can soon outnumber boys (laughs). Anyway, on a serious note, the only requisite to make it big in our field is anyone who can make the audience laugh out loud irrespective of the gender game.”

Sharing about how she was a sketch artiste before she started ruling the stage, Pannu says, “Many don’t know that earlier I used to make comedy sketches on YouTube, during my college days along with theatre. I used to write, shoot and edit them all, it was a one-man show. Now of course they are nowhere to be found,” she giggles and adds, “As they were not that good for anyone to see.”

She adds, “My joining the stand-up field was accidental. I remember my friend asked me to try my hand at an open-mic event that he was hosting. Randomly, I went on the stage and after that small act, I thought yeh toh sahi hai. And then the second one happened and that went well, phir kya comic career start ho gya. I was part of the comedy brigade at the age of 22.”

Catch it live

What: Pannu Yaar! ft. Gurleen Pannu

Where: Hola Cafe, Vibhuti Khand, Lucknow

When: December 14, 7pm

Tickets: BookMyShow