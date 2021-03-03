IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Handwritten letters, autographed photos: How Golden era actors connected to fans
Sunil Dutt and his handwritten letter in Urdu to Mehrunissa Najma(Twitter)
Sunil Dutt and his handwritten letter in Urdu to Mehrunissa Najma(Twitter)
art culture

Handwritten letters, autographed photos: How Golden era actors connected to fans

Back in the 50s and 60s a young starstruck Bollywood fan, Mehrunissa Najma wrote to her favourite celebrities including legends Sunil Dutt, Saira Bano, Sadhana among others in hopes of autographs. The late cinema lover's hobby has now turned into an invaluable collection of India's cinematic history.
READ FULL STORY
By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:02 PM IST

Back in the day, celebrities were truly like stars, completely out of reach and fans had to take all kinds of efforts to reach out to their favourite actors, be it in the hopes of a correspondence or simply for an autograph. While it may be hard for us to put pen to paper and string along letters to express our feelings to those close to us, one young starstruck girl in the 1950s and 1960s wrote pages and pages to her favourite celebrities, including the likes of Shammi Kapoor, Dharmendra Deol, Kamini Kaushal, Biswajeet Chatterjee, Sadhana Shivdasani, Asha Parekh, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar, and Raaj Kumar, much to her mother's disdain. In the 1950s, then teenager Mehrunnisa Najma would pore over paper, writing to her favourite celebrities hoping to get a handwritten letter back from them, maybe even an autographed photo, and her love for Bollywood resulted in her having a priceless collection of very personal letters written to her by her favourite stars. While Mehrunissa passed away in most of the celebrities she wrote to in the 50s and 60s have now either passed away or are in their seventies.

Dharmendras photograph and handwritten letter.
Dharmendras photograph and handwritten letter.


The black-and-white photos and handwritten letters came to light when Mehrunnisa Najma's niece, Sam Jawed posted about the same on her Twitter feed, and the photos soon went viral. In the many tweets that Jawed, journalist and co-founder of Alt News, shared, "My aunt passed away many years ago. Among her belongings was an old album that she was very fond of. The album remained lost for many years, buried somewhere in a storeroom in the basement. It was found again recently during a clean-up."

Shammi Kapoor and his letter to Mehrunissa
Shammi Kapoor and his letter to Mehrunissa


Jawed went on to share how her aunt's mother disapproved of her celebrity struck daughter's habit, sharing, "As a young girl growing up in a small town in 1950s and 60s, she was completely enamoured by movies. Much to the disapproval of her mother, she spent her free time writing fan mail to movie stars and over a time, built up quite a collection of autographed pictures and letters."

The journalist went on to share that though most of the letters were in bad shape, she had managed to salvage a few, sharing about her aunt, "I’m sure she would have loved to show off her collection."


In an interview with The Independent, Sam Jawed shared how her aunt did not have any children of her own and had left her prized collection of photos and handwritten letters of celebrities to her niece. She shared, “My aunt used to write to movie stars and collect their pictures and autographs in the 1950s and early 1960s. She must have been in her twenties at that time. I really wonder in those days before social media how she managed to get addresses and birthdays and write these letters.”


Yesteryear acting legend Saira Banu, now 77, also wrote to Najma, her letter said, “My dear Najma, many thanks for your very kind letter and I read the same with much interest. I am also grateful for the good wishes sent on the occasion of my birthday and I most sincerely reciprocate the same. Please find herewith a photo enclosed duly autographed by me, kindly send your acknowledgement as soon as you receive the photograph.”

Rajendra Kumar's typewritten letter read, "I am in receipt of your sweet not and thank you for the same. I am glad you have written to me sincerely thank you for the same. As desired I enclose herewith an autographed photo of mine which I hope you like. I trust this finds you in the best of health and spirits."


In times of social media accessibility, paparazzi culture and selfies having replaced autographs, celebrities are now equally accessible as we get to see their daily life, but inaccessible as now the celebrity attached to actors makes them larger than life and unrelatable, these personal letters offer a meaningful insight into how celebrities from Bollywood's golden era connected with their fans. Recognizing the value of the priceless memorabilia of India's cinematic history, Jawed is currently in talks with the National Film Archive of India, which has offered to acquire and preserve the invaluable collection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Sunil Dutt and his handwritten letter in Urdu to Mehrunissa Najma(Twitter)
Sunil Dutt and his handwritten letter in Urdu to Mehrunissa Najma(Twitter)
art culture

Handwritten letters, autographed photos: How Golden era actors connected to fans

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Back in the 50s and 60s a young starstruck Bollywood fan, Mehrunissa Najma wrote to her favourite celebrities including legends Sunil Dutt, Saira Bano, Sadhana among others in hopes of autographs. The late cinema lover's hobby has now turned into an invaluable collection of India's cinematic history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The play will be the first to be staged at SRC since the coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25.(Wikimedia Commons)
The play will be the first to be staged at SRC since the coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25.(Wikimedia Commons)
art culture

'Giraftari': Shri Ram Centre to welcome back theatre lovers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:57 PM IST
In good news for theatre enthusiasts, the Shri Ram Centre (SRC) will finally reopen its doors to the public on Friday with 'Giraftari', a play based on Franz Kafka's popular novel "The Trial", said the organisers in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
About 100 vehicles gathered in a Khartoum parking lot across from giant screens showing Sudanese and European films on Friday, the start of a week-long festival organized by the British Council. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
About 100 vehicles gathered in a Khartoum parking lot across from giant screens showing Sudanese and European films on Friday, the start of a week-long festival organized by the British Council. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Festival gives Sudanese film lovers drive-in cinema

Reuters, Khartoum
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Sudanese moviegoers are enjoying what organisers are saying is their first drive-in cinema after a festival showcasing the country's resurgent, post-uprising film scene moved outdoors this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo, provided by Sotheby's, in New York, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, shows a small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale that turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000. The bowl will be offered in Sotheby's Auction of Important Chinese Art, in New York, on March 17. (AP)
This photo, provided by Sotheby's, in New York, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, shows a small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale that turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000. The bowl will be offered in Sotheby's Auction of Important Chinese Art, in New York, on March 17. (AP)
art culture

Yard sale find turns out to be artifact worth up to $500,000

AP, Hartford, Connecticut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:13 AM IST
A small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000 that is about to go up for auction at Sotheby's.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, Courtney Keating, education coordinator of The Literacy Center in Evansville, Ind., reads "If I Ran the Zoo," By Dr. Seuss, to passersby during an event to promote literacy along the Evansville Riverfront. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery.(AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, Courtney Keating, education coordinator of The Literacy Center in Evansville, Ind., reads "If I Ran the Zoo," By Dr. Seuss, to passersby during an event to promote literacy along the Evansville Riverfront. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery.(AP)
art culture

Hurtful and wrong: Dr Seuss books pulled from publication due to racist imagery

Reuters, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:42 AM IST
The six books - "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!" "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat's Quizzer" - are among more than 60 classics written by Dr. Seuss, the pen name of the American writer and illustrator Theodor Geisel, who died in 1991.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Freshers’s party in Delhi University colleges are being hosted offline as well as an online, but the later is only happening unofficially.
Freshers’s party in Delhi University colleges are being hosted offline as well as an online, but the later is only happening unofficially.
art culture

DU diaries: Offline versus online freshers ka mahayudh

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Freshers’ parties have mostly shifted online for DU students, but some seniors keep hosting unofficial offline freshers party for college students who are in Delhi-NCR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
And artwork from Jatin Das's Exodus 2020.(Instagram)
And artwork from Jatin Das's Exodus 2020.(Instagram)
art culture

Famed artist Jatin Das captures migrants' lockdown ordeal in dozens of paintings

Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Jatin Das, one of India's best known contemporary artists, was so moved by the plight of migrant workers trekking out of the cities during lockdown, he felt compelled to depict their ordeal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mick Rock collaborates with urban artist Fin DAC, fuses photography and painting(Instagram/therealmickrock)
Mick Rock collaborates with urban artist Fin DAC, fuses photography and painting(Instagram/therealmickrock)
art culture

Mick Rock collaborates with urban artist Fin DAC, fuses photography and painting

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Legendary photographer Mick Rock to mark 51 years of working in the music industry with a new project, in collaboration with urban artist Fin DAC, to create a series of limited edition prints and canvas artworks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The house at 30 Fifeshire Rd. is built like a 17th century French palace. (Property Vision)
The house at 30 Fifeshire Rd. is built like a 17th century French palace. (Property Vision)
art culture

Schitt’s Creek mansion returns to market with price reduction

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:07 PM IST
And with its frescoed ceilings, crystal chandeliers, marble staircase, and grand domed cupola, that’s exactly the look Van Lapoyan was going for when he built his Toronto mansion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M(Reuters)
Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M(Reuters)
art culture

Landscape painted by Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:15 AM IST
A painting of a Moroccan landscape which was made by Britain's World War II leader Winston Churchill and gifted to US President Franklin D Roosevelt was bought by Angelina Jolie in 2011. She recently sold the painting for a whooping amount of USD 11.5 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS" is a collage, by a digital artist BEEPLE, that is on auction at Christie's. (REUTERS)
"EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS" is a collage, by a digital artist BEEPLE, that is on auction at Christie's. (REUTERS)
art culture

Photos: Digital artist Beeple's work auctioned at Christie's for $6.6 million

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:42 PM IST
A recent Christie's auction offered the first-ever purely digital work of art: Everydays - The First 5000 Days by Mike Winkelmann, also known as, Beeple. Within the space of an hour the bidding amount of $100 has jumped to $1 million. Beeple's digital art is known to carry an NFT (non-fungible token), which is a unique digital token that carries the artist's signature. Beeple's work focuses on 'society's alternating obsession with and fear of technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranjan Kamath recording the life story of Kannada filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli. Kamath has published 20 such histories on YouTube. They include celebrities and ordinary folks.
Ranjan Kamath recording the life story of Kannada filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli. Kamath has published 20 such histories on YouTube. They include celebrities and ordinary folks.
art culture

Putting life on the record with the Mitra Tantra Archive

By Natasha Rego
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Filmmaker Ranjan Kamath is recording oral history of luminaries and lay people. Anyone with a story to tell, he says, is worth hearing out
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo provided by the New Orleans Museum of Art shows "Peking University, Beijing, China," 1991, by Lois Conner. The print is a gift from Cherye R. and James F. Pierce to the museum.(AP)
This photo provided by the New Orleans Museum of Art shows "Peking University, Beijing, China," 1991, by Lois Conner. The print is a gift from Cherye R. and James F. Pierce to the museum.(AP)
art culture

New Orleans Museum of Art announces 3 big gifts in 1 month

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:39 PM IST
The New Orleans Museum of Art has announced a major gift to its photography department - the third such announcement this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coronavirus pandemic changed the phrases that we used. (Shutterstock/ Representative)
The coronavirus pandemic changed the phrases that we used. (Shutterstock/ Representative)
art culture

Phrases we never thought we’d say but for 2020 !

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Sentences we never thought we’d say, and then 2020 happened
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japanese manga artist Kamentotsu, who goes by his pen name and wears a mask in media appearances, draws his four-panel strip comic 'Koguma's Cake Shop' at his workspace in Tokyo, Japan October 8, 2020.(Reuters)
Japanese manga artist Kamentotsu, who goes by his pen name and wears a mask in media appearances, draws his four-panel strip comic 'Koguma's Cake Shop' at his workspace in Tokyo, Japan October 8, 2020.(Reuters)
art culture

For manga's striving artists in Japan, success lurks online

Reuters, Tokyo, Japan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
By searching for talent online, publishers squeezed by the rise of the internet can see an artist's audience potential out in the open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP