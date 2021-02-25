IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Haunting or stunning? Raw Mango's new 'Other' collection leaves internet divided
A model in a piece for the Other collection by Raw Mango(Instagram)
A model in a piece for the Other collection by Raw Mango(Instagram)
fashion

Haunting or stunning? Raw Mango's new 'Other' collection leaves internet divided

They say art is not what you see but what you make others see, and it appears those who have seen Indian contemporary fashion Raw Mango's latest campaign for its Spring Summer 2021 collection 'Other' are divided by what feelings it evokes in them.
READ FULL STORY
By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:06 PM IST

They say art is not what you see but what you make others see, and it appears those who have seen Indian contemporary fashion Raw Mango's latest campaign for its Spring Summer 2021 collection 'Other' are divided by what feelings it evokes in them. While a significant portion of commenters thought that the brand pushed the envelope a bit too far, calling the new photoshoot 'horrifying' and downright 'disturbing', another set thought that it was 'bold and abstract' and those criticizing it were simply 'closeminded'. Raw Mango is best known for its luxurious fabrics, handlooms, Indian textiles, and beautifully crafted, hand-embroidered pieces in colours that cover several shades on the palette. While the brand usually sticks to classic themes for the photoshoots, this time around they decided to go for a rather artistic and dark theme, and their followers didn't take it well. The pieces - including sarees, coats, palazzos, jackets, kurtas, shirts, skirts and more - were in the usual aesthetic that is seen by the brand, with 'acidic' colours including shades of yellow, red, pink, blue, adorned with delicate floral prints. However it was the model painted all over in red and green, their eyes covered with huge porcelain eyes that had several commenters feeling 'uncomfortable'.

The brand shared images of the collection, in one of the captions they explained the 'OTHER' collection, sharing, "Supernatural as natural. Surreal as real. What lies between. Alarms which protect. Work with the given. The Other, within." The models stood in the couture ensembles against arid deserts and dry land, the brand went on to add that the collection was "calling to the other within us all". On the brand's website, one is given a 360 degree view of the desert with the porcelain eyes set in the middle of the screen, changing colours from white to red as one moves across the screen.

Several commenters appreciated Raw Mango trying out something new, however several others were 'disgusted' and 'horrified' by the 'terrifying' visuals that the brand's page had posted:


On commenter wrote, "Loving the raw mango’s latest campaign that brings forth an uncomfortable perspective. the negative comments are quite an insight into our close mindedness."

Another said, "It’s so out of the norm.. full respect , fabulous," while another comment read, "Maybe we were put in a formidable, inhospitable condition, an uncomfortable truth awaiting our moment of epiphany. Our eyes; the only credible and non-linear source of observation. There are traditions were stones are put on the eyes of the dead. Maybe, it denotes resurrection. Spring. Numerous ways this can be explained. Kudos to the team for making a very uncomfortably beautiful point!"

ALSO READ: Fashion brand Raw Mango faces backlash for exoticising Kashmir in its latest collection

Some commenters likened the porcelain eyes to those seen on idols of Hindu deities in temples, while others strongly disagreed.

One commenter observed, "Art is comforting for the uncomfortable, and uncomfortable for the comforted." Instagram-based fashion industry watchdog Diet Sabya also participated in the discussion asking its followers what they thought about the campaign, sharing a poll that showed that 59% of their followers loved the campaign, while the remaining 41% hated it. In the post Diet Sabya asked, "Raw Mango's latest campaign causes a stir. Is fashion art? Is this too distracting? Do we want to only see basic, boring and pretty? Discuss.


The caption queried, "Are we ready for boundary-pushing aesthetic or nah? Or is this too EdgY for the @raw_mango buying customer?" One comment read, "Well honestly it just seems like guerrilla marketing tactic. social media is saturated. how to create a buzz? be eccentric and not your usual self. the collection seems like a bunch of old motifs and prints brought back in vivid colour schemes. . thats my 2 cents." While another disagreed saying, "People are so used to see skin or clear skin. Hence i think it's very jarring and uncomfortable, and the eyes is straight of GOT funeral scenes. But I think it's bold and abstract."

What do you think of the campaign? Do you love it or hate it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A model in a piece for the Other collection by Raw Mango(Instagram)
A model in a piece for the Other collection by Raw Mango(Instagram)
fashion

Haunting or stunning? Raw Mango's new 'Other' collection leaves internet divided

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:59 PM IST
They say art is not what you see but what you make others see, and it appears those who have seen Indian contemporary fashion Raw Mango's latest campaign for its Spring Summer 2021 collection 'Other' are divided by what feelings it evokes in them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova(Instagram)
Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova(Instagram)
fashion

Russian supermodel 'Supernova' Natalia Vodianova is new UN goodwill ambassador

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova said in a statement, "For too long, society’s approach to menstruation and women’s health has been defined by taboo and stigma”, adding that the situation “has undermined the most basic needs and rights of women."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fashion designer Frida Kiza poses with models at the end of the Black Lives Matter Fall/Winter 2021/22 collective fashion show, presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. 2021.(AP)
Fashion designer Frida Kiza poses with models at the end of the Black Lives Matter Fall/Winter 2021/22 collective fashion show, presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. 2021.(AP)
fashion

Italian designers of African origin take over Milan Fashion Week

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Five Italian designers of African origin made their runway debut during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 under the banner “We are Made in Italy,” having nurtured dreams deemed unlikely in their native lands and which faced considerable obstacles in their adopted Italy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fashion designer Gisele Claudia poses with models during the Black Lives Matter Fall/Winter 2021/22 collection collective show, presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. 2021.(AP)
Fashion designer Gisele Claudia poses with models during the Black Lives Matter Fall/Winter 2021/22 collection collective show, presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. 2021.(AP)
fashion

5 Africa-born designers open digital Milan Fashion Week

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Five designers of African origin making their runway debuts opened Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday under the banner “We are Made in Italy”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A year after Italy registered its first positive case of the coronavirus in the north, leading to the first lockdown in Europe, designers have had to find new ways to entice fashionistas with their creations.(Reuters)
A year after Italy registered its first positive case of the coronavirus in the north, leading to the first lockdown in Europe, designers have had to find new ways to entice fashionistas with their creations.(Reuters)
fashion

Missoni celebrates 'normal life' at virtual Milan Fashion Week

Reuters, Milan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Italian brand Missoni kicked off the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, with designers once again forced to swap the buzzing catwalks for digital presentations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Influencer Kusha Kapila (Instagram)
Influencer Kusha Kapila (Instagram)
fashion

Buzzing with Buss it Challenge

By Prerna Gauba
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Many celebrities stormed to the Internet to make their own unique versions of the buss it challenge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone(Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set couple goals, twin in all-black for dinner

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh once again set couple goals as they stepped out for dinner in matching, all-black looks. See pics....
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor sparks Roohi promotions in a neon sweetheart strapless silk dress(Instagram/janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor sparks Roohi promotions in a neon sweetheart strapless silk dress(Instagram/janhvikapoor)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor sparks Roohi promotions in a neon sweetheart strapless silk dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor sets the mercury soaring as she makes a show-stopping entry at Roohi promotions in a neon strapless dress that was made of silk and came with a sweetheart neckline. We bet you are going to drop your jaws after knowing its whopping cost. Read on
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit sends hearts aflutter in organza cape set that aces bohemian vibe(Instagram/madhuridixitnene)
Madhuri Dixit sends hearts aflutter in organza cape set that aces bohemian vibe(Instagram/madhuridixitnene)
fashion

Madhuri Dixit sends hearts aflutter in organza cape set that aces bohemian vibe

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • Gearing up to shoot for an episode of Dance Deewane Season 3, BTown OG Madhuri Dixit Nene slew bohemian look in a black crop top and palazzo teamed with an embroidered organza cape and we are smitten with these sultry pictures
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora teams a printed boyfriend shirt with a pair of boots (Photo: Instagram/MalaikaAroraOfficial)
Malaika Arora teams a printed boyfriend shirt with a pair of boots (Photo: Instagram/MalaikaAroraOfficial)
fashion

Boyfriend shirt gets a fun twist 

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:14 PM IST
What does the phrase - ‘boyfriend shirt’ mean anyway? It’s something borrowed from your boyfriend’s or lover’s closet
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Sanon rocks a pop print outfit by designer Aniket Satam (Photo: Instagram/AniketSatam)
Kriti Sanon rocks a pop print outfit by designer Aniket Satam (Photo: Instagram/AniketSatam)
fashion

Bollywood roots for pop prints

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Fashion is a recurring cycle of trends and pop prints recently seen on the likes of Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sanya Malhotra are reminiscent of the outré   ’80s
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tara Sutaria rocks a bubblegum pink pantsuit (Photo: Instagram/TaraSutaria)
Tara Sutaria rocks a bubblegum pink pantsuit (Photo: Instagram/TaraSutaria)
fashion

Stars paint the town in bubblegum pink

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Think pink seems to be the style mantra as Bollywood charges its way out of the Covid gloom and despair
READ FULL STORY
Close
After some initial resistance and a slow start, designer Stella Jean credits the Italian National Fashion Chamber with “a lot of goodwill” in pushing through an enhanced collaboration with five young designers, including financing and partnerships with Italian suppliers.(AP)
After some initial resistance and a slow start, designer Stella Jean credits the Italian National Fashion Chamber with “a lot of goodwill” in pushing through an enhanced collaboration with five young designers, including financing and partnerships with Italian suppliers.(AP)
fashion

BLM in Italian Fashion campaign shows early tangible results

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:54 AM IST
A digital runway show by five Italian fashion designers of African origin opens Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, one tangible result of a campaign launched last summer by the only Black Italian designer belonging to the Milan fashion chamber.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riccardo Tisci(Instagram)
Riccardo Tisci(Instagram)
fashion

The lost freedom to explore amid Covid-19 inspires Burberry's Riccardo Tisci

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:06 PM IST
"Enclosed indoors, I dreamt of the outdoors and its beauty, fuelled by the thought of the creativity that comes when we are together," Riccardo Tisci said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
fashion

Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in both bridal, spooky avatars for Roohi's new song

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The first song Panghat from Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma's upcoming film Roohi is finally out. The peppy number features Janhvi in a never-seen-before avatar as she shows off her killer dance moves with Rajkummar and Varun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac